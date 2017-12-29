Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 29

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Saturday 30

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. (2017) Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Sunday 31

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ALEX MANLEY'S BAGEL BRUNCH Jeffrey's is opening the restaurant the last Sunday of every month for family-style bagels, smoked fish, scrambled eggs, a pastry cart, and Stumptown coffee service. Sun., Sept. 24 - Sun., Dec. 31, 11:30am-2pm. Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $40 ($60 caviar service available). www.jeffreysofaustin.com

ANDIAMO RISTORANTE: NEW YEAR'S DINNER The mainstay Italian eatery offers a four-course menu created by executive chef Victor Ibarra. A description of just one of the salads might suffice for enticement: "Butter lettuce, tossed with Pistachios, orange supremes, and red radishes in a creamy blood orange dressing with goat cheese." Hey, buon anno! Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $85. www.andiamoitaliano.com

BARLEY SWINE NYE TASTING MENU Bryce Gilmore and his culinary gang are going to, what, surpass the brilliance of their regular tasting menu with this special one-night-only, ten-course fête? Is that even possible? We'd bet yes, actually. Sun., Dec. 31 Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. $125. www.barleyswine.com

BON TEMPS CREUSET Lake Travis’ newest creole dining destination rings in the new year with a soirée overlooking the water. Choose between a casual, passed-appetizer evening or a seated, three-course dining option. Either choice includes live music by the Zydeco band Dr. Zog. Sun., Dec. 31 $45-85.

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Sept. 24, noon-4pm. (2017) Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

CAFE JOSIE NYE DINNER In which Cody and the Cafe Josie crew prix-fixe up a dinner that includes three savory courses and a dessert. Blue crab bisque, pork tenderloins, goat cheese, hanger steak, Amaretto chocolate cake? Yes, and more to choose among, of course. Sun., Dec. 31, starting at 5pm Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. $55. www.cafejosie.com

CHEZ ZEE NYE Say, how's about some lamb chops grilled with bourbon licorice glaze? Halibut with dilly lobster sauce? More turf, other surf? Some chocolate bread pudding and tiramisu to top it all off? This is the place – with live music (Mady Kaye with Mitch Watkins and Eddy Hobizal, and more!) to send the old year out right. Sun., Dec. 31, 5pm-12mid Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones, 512/454-2666. www.chez-zee.com

CRU: NEW YEAR'S EVE The stylish food and wine bar offers a three-course prix fixe menu for early or gala seatings, and if you stick around for the countdown there's a complimentary glass of Champagne for you to toast the new year with. Sun., Dec. 31, 5:30 & 8:30pm Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $50-65. www.cruawinebar.com

DAI DUE: NEW YEAR'S MENU Never mind the regular roster of locavore goodness here, this night's got three distinct multi-course menus featuring the region's finest vegetables, seafood, and game meats. Bonus: Sparkling wine accompanies! Sun., Dec. 31 Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. $65-85. www.daidue.com

FOREIGN & DOMESTIC NYE The food here is so fine and rare you might just forget all of 2017's lamentations as you dine on, like, oysters and sunchokes and foie gras and skate wings and aged Rohan duck and more tonight, there in the still-funky North Loop section of this too-fancy town. Sun., Dec. 31 Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd, 512/459-1010. $75. www.fndaustin.com

GERALDINE'S There's a prix-fixe meal – and NYE party favors – for guests reserving for 8pm and later. And Akina Adderley and the Vintage Playboys bring the live music at 9pm. Sun., Dec. 31, starting at 8pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $80. www.geraldinesaustin.com

GOODALL’S KITCHEN PRIX-FIXE Menu includes choices of chilled Katama Bay oysters, Wagyu NY strip, duck breast, lamb shoulder, and more. Sun., Dec. 31, 5-11pm Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. $98. www.hotelella.com

JEFFREY'S PRIX FIXE W/ TELE NOVELLA The old guard, you might say, guarding your palate from anything other than sumptuousness, with the prix-fixe likes of lobster and fennel bisque, oak-grilled Wagyu beef tenderloin, black truffle, filet of Dover sole, etc., as Tele Novella ninjas the smoothest turntablism toward a perfect eupepsia. Sun., Dec. 31, starting at 7pm Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $100. www.jeffreysofaustin.com

JUNE'S FRENCHY NYE Ooh-la-la, here's a mouthwatering three-course prix fixe menu, DJ Lingerie grooving the house, and June Rodil's selection of bubbles to untrouble any year-end trepidations. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 8 & 10pm June's All Day, 1722 S. Congress, 512/416-1722. $65-85. junesallday.com

JUNIPER'S PRIX FIXE NYE DINNER Five courses, Italian style and life-affirming. Chicken saltimbocca. Halibut with blue crab. Mmmmmm, we could go on, happily. But we'll jump right to the tiramisu for dessert. Sun., Dec. 31, 5:30-10pm Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. $70. www.juniperaustin.com

LA CONDESA À LA CARTE À la carte dinner specials include a polanco ceviche made with winter citrus, crab, avocado mousse and blue corn tostada, and carnitas tacos that feature crispy head cheese, radish salad, salsa macha, and serrano salsa. Sun., Dec. 31, 5pm. La Condesa, 400 W. Second, 512/499-0300. www.lacondesa.com/austin

LAMBERTS: NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY With New Orleans' sons of funk Flow Tribe groovin' the joint and DJ Chicken George warming things up and taking it home, here's an evening flooded with NOLA-inspired hurricanes (the drinks, not the natural disasters) and late-night "Lucky Dog" hot dogs. Sun., Dec. 31, 10pm. Lamberts, 401 W. Second, 512/494-1500. $75. www.lambertsaustin.com

LAUNDERETTE: NEW YEAR'S DINNER One of our favorite places to eat, doing the New Year thing up right? Yes. Here's a four-course prix fixe dinner (note: escargot, rack of lamb, king crab legs, and we're already swooning) complete with fancy bubbles to help you bid 2017 adieu in style. Sun., Dec. 31, 5-10pm Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $85. www.launderetteaustin.com

L’OCA D’ORO VENETIAN MASQUERADE This epicenter of Northern Italian cuisine is offering a decadent multi-course menu in an atmosphere that evokes the wine-drenched opulence and artistic frenzy of Venetian Carnavale? Yes, please. Occlude your familiar visage until 2018 shambles in, reveler, and then remove that mask. No mask? No mask! Sun., Dec. 31, 5pm-12mid L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. www.locadoroaustin.com

LE POLITIQUE PRIX-FIXE You want to look into this dining opportunity. You want to wipe that drool from off your chin. Five courses? Five courses, at this place. Give 'em a call. Sun., Dec. 31, starting at 6pm Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St. $90. www.lepolitiqueaustin.com

LONESOME DOVE Dine in elegance as 2017 becomes 2018 at this posh eatery that features a five-course dinner beginning with tapas and moseying through superlative pork and swordfish and grilled langostino until it reaches the chef's surprise dessert at the end. Sun., Dec. 31 Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado. $95.

MATTIE'S AT GREEN PASTURES Two special dinner menus this night, curated by Chef Joshua Thomas, featuring Southern-inspired cuisine. Bonus: live music by The Lost Counts at 9pm. And tell those peacocks we said hi. Sun., Dec. 31, 5:30 & 8:30pm Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $75-125. www.mattiesaustin.com

MOROCCO: THE RED CITY ON NEW YEAR'S EVE South Congress Hotel brings you an exotic evening of booze, bubbles, Moroccan-style cocktails, pastries and late-night snacks, and of course a Champagne toast at midnight. With fortune tellers, henna artists, and highly groovable turntable finesse from DJs King Louie and Manolo Black. Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm-1am South Congress Hotel, 1603 South Congress, 512/920-6405. $130.

NEW YEAR'S EVE DAPPER DEVIL TOAST No joke, they're toasting the new year starting at 5pm (when it's suddenly 2018 in Belgium), with flutes of their Dapper Devil – a rare, sour-raspberry Belgian ale. Belgian strong ale, mind. Verre de l'amitié! Sun., Dec. 31, 5pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/563-1262. various prices for tastings. www.blueowlbrewing.com

OLAMAIE'S FIRST NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY Chef Michael Fojtasek will send off your final night of 2017 with a four-course meal that includes Olamaie’s famous biscuits and a sparkling wine toast. Bonus: Wine pairings, cocktail pairings, and caviar service available. Sun., Dec. 31, 6pm, 8pm, & 10pm Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $100 and up. www.olamaieaustin.com

ROMANY NEW YEAR Never mind that erstwhile buffet, tovarishch, your Russian House friends are (by popular demand) serving up the best from their regular menu for this night of nights – with live music from Zhenya Rock & Nataly, those Flying Balalaika Brothers, Ilya Goldstein, and the beautiful Snow Maiden. Sun., Dec. 31, 4-10pm Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

SATELLITE NYE DINNER You know those Kamburis brothers have got the chefs working overtime to special-menu this night into orbit – and you and your Champagne toast along with it, you South Austin-loving tempunaut. Sun., Dec. 31, Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satellitebistroandbar.com

SULLIVAN'S NYE This four-course prix-fixe menu fulfills a meat-lover's dreams with options of truffle steak tartare, Wagyu bone-In strip steak, long-bone Berkshire pork chop. Not-so-secret bonus: Bananas Foster bread pudding for dessert. Oh, my goodness. Sun., Dec. 31 Sullivan's Steakhouse, 300 Colorado #200, 512/495-6504. $75. www.sullivansteakhouse.com

SWIFT'S ATTIC: NEW YEAR'S DINNER The acclaimed Attic presents a four-course dinner, with each course offering a variety of items to choose among – bacon-wrapped dates, tuna crudo, dry-aged Flannery beef ribeye, and other such delights – and, yes, there's a Champagne toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, Swift's Attic, 315 Congress, 512/482-8842. $75. www.swiftsattic.com

TEXAS FRENCH BREAD NYE DINNER Yes, locavore – your TFB dreams of a better year can come true with this night of prix-fixe goodness, with gulf fish and beef short ribs and black-eyed peas and profiteroles and much more. Maybe even a bit of … French bread? Sun., Dec. 31, starting at 5pm Texas French Bread, 2900 Rio Grande, 512/499-0544. $55. www.texasfrenchbread.com

THE GRAN LECHON NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH Speak easy, drink well, and eat hearty as those Buenos Aires wizards of kitchen magic bring the artisanal Argentine cider, picada station, and empanadas galore. Also, mmmmm, slow-roasted pig accompanied with ash-roasted vegetables. And then – coffee, wine, and dancing! Sun., Dec. 31, 9:45pm Milonga Room, 1201 E. Sixth, 512/344-9198. $80. www.buenosairescafe.com

TRACE NYE DINNER So, ah, tuna carpaccio, 30-day dry-aged Niman Ranch sirloin, butter-poached lobster, and more? Yeah, we imagine that kind of spread might just suffice to bid 2017 adieu, Trace. Wait, chocolate and truffles, too? Oh, if you insist. Sun., Dec. 31, Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512542-3660. $115. www.traceaustin.com

UCHI & UCHIKO: PRIX FIXE NYE Where do the freshest fish and culinary brilliance intersect like nowhere else? In these acclaimed eateries, where NYE brings a one-night-only menu to each venue. Uchi boasts a short rib pho, bluefin otoro, and lobster yaki with caviar and charred ginger among its unique treasures; Uchiko had us at "oysters with tom yum butter," but we'll be loving the scallop sashimi and smoked whitefish, too. Champagne? Champagne! Choose your seaworthy decadence and make reservations as soon's you can. Sun., Dec. 31 TIE: Uchi; Uchiko, Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808; Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar #140, 512/916-4808. $175-195. www.uchiaustin.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

WU CHOW: NEW YEAR'S EVE The day before the calendar turns, this elegant Downtown Asian venue's got dim sum service from 11am-3pm and dinner from 6-10pm, with the eight-course dinner featuring gulf crab and scallop soup, salt and pepper gulf alligator, spicy Sichuan fried rock shrimp, and more. Wu Chow, 500 W. Fifth, 512/476-2469. $65 for dinner. www.wuchowaustin.com/

Monday 1

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CRÚ FIRST-OF-THE-YEAR BRUNCH A two-course brunch from the regular menu, with bottomless mimosas? At this price? Oh, my – we're halfway there already! Mon., Jan. 1, 10:30am-3pm Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $20. www.cruawinebar.com

JEFFREY'S BRUNCH Traditional New Year’s Day brunch – albeit fancy AF, with the prime rib and the oysters and the king crab, and mmmmmm, yes – with Margaret Wright on the baby grand piano and a sort of Gatsby feeling suffusing the whole exquisite affair. Mon., Dec. 1, starting at 10am Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $85. www.jeffreysofaustin.com

JOSEPHINE HOUSE BRUNCH Oh! Jeffrey's little sister is brightening the first morning of 2018 with a passel of brunchable delights. Call for reservations. Mon., Jan. 1, 10am-3pm Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. www.josephineofaustin.com

LA CONDESA NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH The nomtastic specials here, including braised short rib enchiladas, could spike your first 2018 morning with a "Homer Simpson" brioche donut topped with raspberry glaze, lime, and sprinkles. Mon., Jan. 1, 11am-3pm La Condesa, 400 W. Second, 512/499-0300. www.lacondesa.com/austin

LAMBERTS BRUNCH Yes, they've got their new menu in full swing, in fine fettle, in mouth-watering readiness for this new year, citizen. Wakey-wakey, rise and shine, a Lamberts brunch will do you fine! Mon., Jan. 1, 11am-3pm Lamberts, 401 W. Second, 512/494-1500. www.lambertsaustin.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Sept. 4, 5-8pm. (2016) Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

SEARSUCKER FIRST BRUNCH Their "dazed & infused" Bloody Mary is a miracle cure featuring sriracha, zing zang, and bleu cheese. And of course the joint's rocking a full brunch menu, abetted by smooth DJ beats and booze. Mon., Jan. 1, Searsucker, 415 Colorado, 512/394-8000. www.searsucker.com/austin

TRACE'S START-THE-YEAR BRUNCH It's Trace at the W Hotel – you know how good their brunch is. But they also insist that "Nothing says brunch in Texas like a smoked brisket Bloody Mary." We're not gonna argue; and we'll have another one of those, tout-de-suite, tell you what. Mon., Jan. 1, Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

WILLIAM CHRIS VINEYARDS: BLACK-EYED PEA PARTY AND COOK-OFF Happy new year! The festivities of this annual event start at 1pm in the vineyard out there in Hye and feature live music from Trace of Gold, wine for purchase, and, mmmmmm, plenty of the tastiest black-eyed pea dishes from around these parts. See website for details on entering that cook-off contest yourself. Mon., Jan. 1, 1pm and onward into the night $25. www.williamchriswines.com

Thursday 4

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

NYE PARTY: AUSTIN TACO PROJECT This night's tacolicious party continues through the new year, with a buffet, cash bar, party favors, a DJ rocking the dance floor, and Champagne. Thu., Jan. 4, Austin Taco Project, 500 E. Fourth, 512/682-2739. $79. www.austintacoproject.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 5

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com