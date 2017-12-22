In an alternative vignette of A Christmas Story, Ralphie and co. would have been more than happy for the hounds next door to devour their turkey if that meant roast duck at Din Ho. Known for its Chinese barbecue, the North Austin strip mall spot carves their duck before arriving at the table, where it's usually served over steamed rice or in their Beijing dish accompanied by all the fixings (steamed buns, green onions, and hoisin sauce). The family-owned restaurant rounds out their specialty with sweet-salty barbecue pork and marinated chicken – indulge and sample all three with their barbecue combo.

While their namesake offering makes a hard pitch, Din Ho's expansive menu is worth exploring. American Chinese staples like General Tso's chicken are served alongside more unique dishes such as sea cucumber and duck feet (a medley of textures from land and sea over a bed of baby bok choy). Those feeling the winter chill will find warmth and satiation with their selection of hot pots – the spicy eggplant with shredded pork in garlic sauce is sure to speed along the clearing out of stuffy sinuses. Fear not, vegetarians, there are many meat-free options, too.

An always bustling establishment, Din Ho told the Chronicle they're exceptionally busy on Christmas Day. Come early to snag one of the larger tables (Lazy Susans, as well as the family-sized portions, ensure everyone gets their fill). The prix fixe options for groups are perfect for parties looking to explore the menu with a deal in mind. The dinner for three features sliced pork bean curd soup and sautéed snow pea leaves, and the impressive dinner for 10 is ideal for Griswold family-sized holiday herds. Choosing the take-out route, of course, is always an option. With plans to stay open until sold out, Christmas at Din Ho could be the beginning of your tastiest holiday tradition yet.