Food Events

Friday 22

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ODD DUCK HOLIDAY BAKE SALE It's the first-ever such sale from this excellent venue, featuring a baker's dozen box full of cookies and sweet pastries. And five-braid chocolate-spice Challah Day bread. Note: Order now for pick-up on Dec. 23. Odd Duck, 1201 S. Lamar, 512/433-6521. www.oddduckaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Saturday 23

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

CHEZ ZEE'S MAGICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL DINNER Not only an array of succulent holiday fare – holy St. Nick, those desserts! – but also Mady Kaye and the Austin Carolers singing your favorite holiday hits and magician Brad Henderson making merry with the mind-boggling legerdemain. Sat., Dec. 23, 7-10pm Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones, 512/454-2666. $24.95-49.95. www.chez-zee.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

Sunday 24

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

CAFE BLUE'S CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH Classic and packed with Sunday goodness, featuring a prime rib carving station, build-your-own omelets, oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, salads, desserts, and – oh, you know, so much more. Sun., Dec. 24, 9am-4pm TIE: Cafe Blue; Cafe Blue, Cafe Blue, 12800 Hill Country Blvd. Ste. G-115, Bee Cave, 512/428-5796; Cafe Blue, 340 E. Second, 512/428-5796. $36.95 ($14.95, kids). www.cafebluetx.com

CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH AT THE PARK The Park (in the Domain, yes) offers a brunch of typical Sunday morning favorites – biscuits and gravy, bacon, migas, sausage, french toast, pancakes – along with five different flavors of mimosa and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. Sun., Dec. 24, 11am-6pm The Park, 11601 Domain Dr. #200, 512/478-7275. $16. www.thepark.us

CRU: CHRISTMAS EVE The festive Cru offers a three-course prix fixe menu (in addition to the regular menu) on this night before Christmas. Sun., Dec. 24 Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $40. www.cruawinebar.com

FONDA SAN MIGUEL Full dinner service available this night, of course – after the earlier brunchscape's been cleared away – with exquisite dishes ranging from the more traditional to exciting takes on ancient Mexican recipes. Sun., Dec. 24 Fonda San Miguel, 2330 W. North Loop, 512/459-4121. www.fondasanmiguel.com

LAZARUS BREWING CO. CHRISTMAS EVE It's their first anniversary, too! Celebrate all of it, with live music, raffle prizes, and kegs of First Noel and Genesis on draught. Sun., Dec. 24 Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.lazarusbrewing.com

MATTIE'S AT GREEN PASTURES Chef Joshua Thomas has curated a morning-time meal that continues the Green Pastures tradition of serving Southern-inspired cuisine with farm-fresh produce and ingredients. Bonus: includes one alcoholic drink with your meal! Dec. 24-25. Sun.-Mon, 11am and 1:30pm Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $85 ($40, ages 6-12). www.mattiesaustin.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH Hey, fun-lover! Other places may offer a brunch buffet like this place – even an acclaimed Bloody Mary bar like PBS has? – but those other places definitely don't enhance the experience with bowling, ping-pong, skee-ball, and more. The game is on, baby, just lemme finish this French toast. Sun., Dec. 24, 9am-3pm Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. www.punchbowlsocial.com

SECOND BAR + KITCHEN CHRISTMAS EVE SUCCULENCE What do we mean by "succulence," huh? Dig this: "Pork Belly Benedict with blood-orange hollandaise, sweet potato biscuits, prosciutto, and arugula." And that's just one of the holiday offerings from Chef Jason Stude at this Downtown bastion of foodie finery. Sun., Dec. 24, 11am-7pm Second Bar + Kitchen, 200 Congress, 512/827-2750. www.congressaustin.com/second

THE DRISKILL GRILL COVERS YOUR CHRISTMAS Christmas Eve and Christmas Day prix-fixe dinners – five courses! – at this elegant venue Downtown feature holiday favorites and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Sun.-Mon., Dec. 24-25 The Driskill Grill, 604 Brazos, 512/391-7162. $130. www.driskillgrill.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 25

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

GOODALL’S KITCHEN CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH Such an array of tasty à la carte brunch items for nomming while you recover from playing Santa the night before. Mon., Dec. 25, 7am-3pm Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. www.hotelella.com

Tuesday 26

Wednesday 27

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 12 - Wed., Jan. 10, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

Thursday 28

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 29

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com