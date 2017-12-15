Food Events

Friday 15

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FREEDMEN’S MARKS FIVE YEARS WITH A WHISKEY PIG ROAST Freedmen’s celebrates its fifth birthday with a Southern-style whiskey and pig roast in its beer garden. Each guest receives a plate featuring a half-pound of pork, collard greens, jalapeño-cheddar grits, black-eyed peas, and a buttermilk biscuit. During December, five whiskeys and a pairing menu of select barbecue options will also be available. Fri., Dec. 15, 6:30pm. (2017) Freedmen's, 2402 San Gabriel, 512/220-0953. $25. www.freedmensbar.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

MOTOWN CHRISTMAS AT GERALDINE'S The Hotel Van Zandt grooves up its annual holiday series with a Motown Christmas-inspired show by Tje Austin at Geraldine’s tonight, the fourth-floor pool deck sparkling with a cookie bar, fireplace, specialty cocktails, and more. Fri., Dec. 15, 8pm. (2017) Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. Free. www.geraldinesaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SANS BAR POP-UP Yes! Here's the sneak preview opening of the first sober bar in Texas – with food, drinks, entry, free parking, and live music from Juston Hargrove and DJ Isabella Von Black. Fri., Dec. 15, 8pm. (2017) 2055 S. Lamar. $22. www.thesansbar.com

SLOWPOKE BRISKET SHACK HOLIDAY PARTY This barbecue joint's inaugural year-end shindig has Santa in a hot rod (for photo ops!), crafts for kids, an ugly sweater contest, a cake walk, and more – with the Jess Ross Band performing holiday hits. And they're accepting donations for SAFE Austin. Fri., Dec. 15, 6pm. (2017) Slowpokes Brisket Shack, 737 FM 1626, Manchaca. www.slowpokesbrisketshack.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Saturday 16

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AVIATOR PIZZA'S ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY Better get there early, we reckon: To celebrate the end of their first year, Aviator's giving away 20 free beers starting at 3pm. Sat., Dec. 16, 3-11pm Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse, 6501 S. Congress, 512/326-1150. Free. www.aviatorpizza.com/austin

CHRISTMAS LUAU AT TREATY OAK RANCH Never mind the slight chill, it's time for a Tiki-tinted departure into quasi-Hawaiian holiday goodness, with a full dinner packed with juicy pork and chicken and seafood goodness, with a special reserved rum-release, with Tiki cocktail classes, and live music from Peggy Stern. Sat., Dec. 16, noon-9pm Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ORF BREWING SOLSTICE CELEBRATION They figure it's close enough to the solstice, it's time to celebrate with cold Orf beer, food from Lotus Joint, and some kind of live entertainment. Wassail, yo! Sat., Dec. 16, 2-6pm Orf Brewing, 4700-F Burleson. www.orfbrewing.com

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO BREAKFAST Guests will enjoy a buffet breakfast with BRIO's brunch favorites, house-made muffins, and beverages. There will be holiday crafts for the kids, and Santa will visit each table to collect wish lists and be available to take photos with guests. (BYOCamera.) Sat., Dec. 16, 9-11am. BRIO Tuscan Grille at Arboretum, 10000-C Research. $12.95 per adult; $6.95 per child. www.brioitalian.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. (2017) Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Sunday 17

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

STILL AUSTIN WHISKEY CO. HOLIDAY ART MARKET The distillery’s newly opened gallery hosts an array of local craftsmen and artists, including Sono Osato/Studio Ditties, Monsters in Austin, Sassmouth Apparel, Arctic Union, My BFF Grooming, 333 Succulents, Feats of Clay, Merida Bow Ties, Fifty-Nine Parks, and more. Sun., Dec. 17, 2-5pm Still Austin Whiskey Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stillaustin.com

THE HIGHTOWER DOES THE HOLIDAYS In which the Hightower teams with Zilker Brewing Company for a Christmas-y Austin shindig, offering a sweet array of drinks, food, raffle prizes, and more drinks: hot cocktails, cold cocktails, beer, and wine. Sun., Dec. 17, 7pm-12mid The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. www.thehightower.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Monday 18

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

EL CHIPIRÓN HOLIDAY G&T MIXOLOGY CLASS This class will teach guests how to make three Spanish gin & tonics, with two pinchos paired with each, plus the history of gin & tonics de España. Mon., Dec. 18, 6:30-8:30pm. El Chipirón, 2717 S. Lamar #1085. $65 per person ($25 deposit to reserve your seat). contact@elchipironaustin.com

GUILD POP-UP AT FOREIGN & DOMESTIC The Chameleon Group’s upcoming seafood-driven restaurant is the latest in F&D's “Indie Chef Series,” featuring menu items from Chef Sterling Ridings that will be exemplary of what the imminent Rosedale neighborhood venue has to offer. Mackerel, octopus, lavender chicken, and – intrigued? See ticket link for details. Mon., Dec. 18, 6pm. Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd, 512/459-1010. $60. www.fndaustin.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Tuesday 19

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

FREE HEALTHY FOOD! There's a variety of fresh food – meat, beans, canned vegetables and fruit, soup, cereal, potatoes, rice, and more – being distributed this day. Bring a box, basket, or bag to carry the food. Note: Must be 18 years of age or older. Tue., Dec. 19, 9:30-10:30am Church of Christ at East Side, 5701 E. MLK. Free. www.eastsidecoc.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Wednesday 20

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Thursday 21

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

EDEN EAST: WINTER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL It's a sure-to-be-memorable night of live music, complementary cocktails, and locally sourced seasonal fare – a whole smoked pig roast, for instance – from the acclaimed chefs. Bonus: a big ol' blazing bonfire. And a mini-market for buying last-minute gifts! Thu., Dec. 21, 6-10pm Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. $85. www.edeneastaustin.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20 - Thu., Jan. 18, 6-9pm. Domain Northside.

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Friday 22

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called apple cinnamon-infused bourbon saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com