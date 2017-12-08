Food Events

Friday 8

EASY TIGER: HOLIDAY BREAD SPECIALS If people ever did live "by bread alone," it'd probably be on loaves from this lovely place. And now, just for the year's end, they're doughing it up all international holidaywise – with Stollen (Dec. 8-24), Swedish Saffron Buns (Dec. 9-13), Vörtbröd (Dec. 15-17; 22-24), and Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls (Dec. 15-24). Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

ICE CREAM FOR BLOOD We're not implying that Amy Simmons is a secret vampire or anything like that, but everyone who donates at a We Are Blood location or mobile drive in December will receive a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Cream. Suggestion: Get you a taste of that cold, creamy, public good! Through Dec. 31 www.weareblood.org

LUCKY ROBOT'S WINTER COCKTAILS The popular SoCo eatery spikes the year's end with imbibables called Apple Cinnamon-Infused Bourbon Saké, Pear Fizz, and Drunken Pun'kin. (That last one, OMG, it's coffee-infused saké, nigori, pumpkin, and cream.) Bonus: Demon Slayer saké juiceboxes during lunch. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

PILS! PILS! PILS! THE SOLID GOLD PARTY! This event will feature ABGB's three gold medal-winning pilsners: Rocket 100, Industry Pils, and Velvet Revolution. There'll be live music from Little Mikey & the Soda Jerks, Carson McHone, plus a Solid Gold taste Challenge benefiting Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, a photo booth, and live screenprinting by Fine Southern Gentlemen. Also, cake. Fri., Dec. 8, 5pm-12mid The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. www.theabgb.com

SALTY SOW: HOME GROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Home Grown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Saturday 9

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. (2017) Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 10

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FOURTH ANNUAL TAMALE CLASS Learn how to make tamales, taste tamales, drink Ponche Navideño (Christmas spiked punch), and take home a dozen tamales. The recipe is a family recipe from Abuelita "Doña Queta" of Mi Madre's Mexican Restaurant. Sat., Dec. 2 - Sun., Dec. 10, 10am-1pm. (2017) School House Pub, 2207 Manor Rd., 512/469-7630. $45/ person. www.schoolhousepub.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 11

CELEBRATION LIBATIONS COCKTAIL CLASS Jessica Sanders offers a class that covers setting up a festive home bar and balanced recipes using seasonal holiday flavors. Attendees will enjoy two cocktails, light snacks from Antonelli's Cheese Shop, a recipe sheet and printed gift guide, and a holiday punch starter kit with a custom cordial. Mon., Dec. 11, 7-9pm. Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. $55. www.drinkwellaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

HIP-HOP & WINE DANCE PARTY Aviary Wine & Kitchen’s Krush Groove-inspired event, Krush Juice, features seven different wine tastings from the Vine Street Imports portfolio plus discount bottles for purchase. The space will be temporarily transformed into a dance space complete with a linoleum floor and classic hip-hop tunes. Mon., Dec. 11, 9pm-12mid Aviary Lounge, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. $25. www.aviarylounge.com

ODD DUCK’S TRAILER THROWBACK PARTY Celebrate the restaurant’s eighth year open, and fourth year in their brick-and-mortar space. Dishes from the trailer days will return only for this event, and include grits with meatballs, grilled broccoli, and chef Bryce Gilmore’s famous pork belly sliders. A silent auction will benefit Zilker Elementary’s school garden, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation. Mon., Dec. 11, 5-9pm. Odd Duck, 1201 S. Lamar, 512/433-6521. $35 minimum donation. www.oddduckaustin.com

THE CRAFT SERIES AT 1886 WITH HI SIGN BREWING The Driskill's 1886 Cafe & Bakery will join forces with Hi Sign Brewing for the winter installment of the craft series beer pairing dinner. It's four courses with four beers, and the first course includes waffled crab cakes, compressed fennel bulb, and citrus-coriander cream paired with Christie the American Blonde Ale. Mon., Dec. 11, 6pm. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7073. $40. www.1886cafeandbakery.com

UCHIKO'S SECRETS OF SUSHI ROLLING This maki class in the private dining room features sushi chefs demonstrating how to create a proper sushi roll (with the P38 Roll and spicy tuna roll), and then guests roll their own. Snacks, saké samples, and dessert will be served. Mon., Dec. 11, 6:30pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar #140, 512/213-0212. $95, tax and gratuity not included. maggie@cultivatepr.com, www.uchiaustin.com/uchiko

Tuesday 12

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., Dec. 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

HOLY ROLLER'S TOP CHEF PIE-EATING CONTEST Chef Callie Speer and her team welcome some of the city’s most prominent chefs and culinary personalities for a holiday pie-eating contest. You could come for the pies, and for the raffle that supports SAFE, but we'll be there because we wanna see Aaron Franklin,Tyson Cole, Shane Stiles, Philip Speer, Shawn Cirkiel, Nic Yanes, Brandon Hunt, Travis Tober, Laura Sawicki, Casey Wilcox, Tako Matsumoto, Nadia Chaudhury, and especially that Brandon Watson stuffing their fruit-smeared gobs with more and more pastry. Tue., Dec. 12, 6pm. Holy Roller, 509 Rio Grande, 512/502-5119. www.holyrolleraustin.com

Wednesday 13

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 12 - Wed., Jan. 10, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

TX WHISKEY TASTING & DINNER Enjoy a four-course chef's pairing menu featuring Firestone & Robertson Distillery Co. Wed., Dec. 13, 7pm. The Bonneville, 202 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/428-4643. $75. www.thebonnevilleaustin.com

Thursday 14

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PRIX FIXE DINNER AT LA CONDESA The evening's menu includes a hanger steak, aquaponic greens, pinto beans with bacon, and pecan pie, as the acclaimed modern Mexican restaurant hosts this one-night prix fixe meal as part of the 2ND Street District's Sip & Shop initiative. Thu., Dec. 14, 5-8pm La Condesa, 400 W. Second, 512/499-0300. $45. www.lacondesa.com/austin

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

SALTY SOW: HOME GROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Home Grown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SOURS & STOUTS WITH AVERY AND ODELL Banger’s welcomes two popular Colorado brewers, Avery Brewing Co. and Odell Brewing Co., to a friendly competition of sours & stouts. The event pits eight beers in each category, from each brewery, against each other. Thu., Dec. 14, 7-10pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 15

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

MOTOWN CHRISTMAS AT GERALDINE'S The Hotel Van Zandt grooves up its annual holiday series with a Motown Christmas-inspired show by Tje Austin at Geraldine’s tonight, the fourth-floor pool deck sparkling with a cookie bar, fireplace, specialty cocktails, and more. Fri., Dec. 15, 8pm. Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. Free. www.geraldinesaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOME GROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Home Grown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SANS BAR POP UP Yes! Here's the sneak-preview opening of the first sober bar in Texas – with food, drinks, entry, free parking, and live music from Juston Hargrove and DJ Isabella Von Black. Fri., Dec. 15, 8pm. 2055 S. Lamar. $22. www.thesansbar.com

SLOWPOKE BRISKET SHACK HOLIDAY PARTY This BBQ joint's inaugural year-end shindig has Santa in a hot rod (for photo ops!), crafts for kids, an ugly sweater contest, a cake walk, and more – with the Jess Ross Band performing holiday hits. And they're accepting donations for SAFE AUSTIN. Fri., Dec. 15, 6pm. 737 FM 1626, Manchaca. www.slowpokesbrisketshack.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com