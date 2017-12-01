Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 1

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

IN.GREDIENTS BLOCK PARTY! Visit in.gredients for their December First Friday Block Party featuring Batty Jr. and Ethan Azarian. Dear Run Land & Cattle Co. is bringing two friendly heifers to pet, and there will be samples from local vendors including Me & the Bees Lemonade, Kala's Kuisine, O' JOY Organic Juice, Texas Coffee Traders, the Afro Gypsy and more. 1% of proceeds will benefit the in.gredients Community Partner, Lone Star Victims Advocacy Project. Fri., Dec. 1, 6-9pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WHISLER'S TOYS FOR TOTS MENU IN DECEMBER During the month of December, Whisler’s will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Toys for Tots menu. A portion of the proceeds from each cocktail goes toward the charity, all month long. There's Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, Whisler's Eggnog, and a whiskey and mulled spice Smooth Criminal. Fri., Dec. 1 - Sun., Dec. 31, Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Saturday 2

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FOURTH ANNUAL TAMALE CLASS Learn how to make tamales, taste tamales, drink Ponche Navideño (Christmas spiked punch), and take home a dozen tamales. The recipe is a family recipe from Abuelita "Doña Queta" of Mi Madre's Mexican Restaurant. Sat., Dec. 2 - Sun., Dec. 10, 10am-1pm. School House Pub, 2207 Manor Rd., 512/469-7630. $45/ person. www.schoolhousepub.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 3

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

CHEF HUGH ACHESON'S INTERACTIVE TACO DEMO & BOOK TOUR Chef/author Hugh Acheson stops in Austin on a cross-country tour for his new cookbook, The Chef & the Slow Cooker, in an Airstream travel trailer. Acheson will host an interactive taco-making demonstration, where the beer-braised pork tacos will be sold to benefit nonprofit Seed Life Skills. Sun., Dec. 3, noon-2pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 4

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Sept. 4, 5-8pm. (2016) Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

STILL AUSTIN WHISKEY HOLIDAY PARTY & LOCAL POP-UPS Sip Still Austin Whiskey cocktails for just $5, and get a jump on holiday shopping with Triple Z Threads & Mechanica Jewelry pop-ups, all set to tunes spun by DJ Prince Klassen. Mon., Dec. 4, 5-7pm. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

Tuesday 5

Wednesday 6

LAWREN ASKINOSIE PRESENTS CHOCOLATE 101 Join Lawren Askinosie as she discusses her new book, Meaningful Work: A Quest to Do Great Business, Find Your Calling, and Feed Your Soul. Wed., Dec. 6, 6:30pm. Chocolaterie Tessa (Domain Northside), 3211 Palm Way #168, 512/200-2837. https://chocolaterietessa.com/

SPARKLING WINE DINNER Curated by chef de cuisine Dan Bressler, the three-course dinner will feature a selection of Champagnes and sparkling wines from European destinations such as Spain, Italy, and France, each with a complementing dish inspired by the region. Wed., Dec. 6, 6:30pm. The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $55. TheCarillon@attconf.utexas.edu, www.thecarillonrestaurant.com

Thursday 7

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 8

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com