Food Events

Friday 24

BLACK FRIDAY AMARO NIGHT The entire amaro/digestif and vermouth list will be $5 for neat pours. There are also two featured amaro flights with tasting cards curated by the bar ($12 each) and a special menu of digestif/dessert cocktails ($10 each). Fri., Nov. 24, Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. www.drinkwellaustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

OPENING NIGHT PARTY: A BOOZY CHRISTMAS MIRACLE Christmas arrives early (and lasts over a month!) this year with the arrival of popular Christmas pop-up bar, Miracle. Expect Eighties Christmas kitsch and cocktails like the Christmopolitan, How the Gimlet Stole Christmas, and You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out, plus a variety of themed shots. Each of the cocktails is served in custom Miracle glassware from Cocktail Kingdom, and 10% of glassware sales benefit Action Against Hunger. All of the tips from the opening night party benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter. Fri., Nov. 24, 6pm. The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Saturday 25

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 26

ALEX MANLEY'S BAGEL BRUNCH Jeffrey's is opening the restaurant the last Sunday of every month for family-style bagels, smoked fish, scrambled eggs, a pastry cart, and Stumptown coffee service. Sun., Sept. 24 - Mon., Jan. 1, 11:30am-2pm. Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $40 ($60 caviar service available). www.jeffreysofaustin.com

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Sept. 24, noon-4pm. (2017) Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

HOLIDAY TRUNK SHOW At Hotel Ella's second annual Holiday Trunk Show there will be a curated shopping experience with drink specials and bubbly out of the Champagne Supply Co. truck, plus mini manicures offered by tenoverten, and a takeaway gift. Sun., Nov. 26, 2-6pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. www.hotelella.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 27

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 28

Wednesday 29

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 12 - Wed., Jan. 10, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

WHISKEY, WINE, & SONG The ticket includes a three-course dinner (III Forks Salad, 6 oz. filet mignon, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and Texas pecan cake), a whiskey cocktail or wine pairing with each course, and live music from Drew Womack. Wed., Nov. 29, 6-9:45pm. III Forks, 111 Lavaca, 512/474-1776. $89. www.iiiforks.com

Thursday 30

BEAN TO BAR TO BON BON CLASS Join this chocolate-making class with experts to guide you in the art of cocoa. Thu., Nov. 30, 6:30pm. Chocolaterie Tessa (Domain NORTHSIDE), 3211 Palm Way #168. https://chocolaterietessa.com/

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

LEFT HAND AND FREETAIL COLLAB BEER RELEASE Banger’s is partnering with Freetail Brewing Company and Left Hand Brewing from Colorado to raise money for Bike MS, the fundraising cycling series of the National MS Society. They'll also unveil a new collaboration beer which Banger’s brewed specifically to benefit MS. Thu., Nov. 30, 7-9pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 1

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com