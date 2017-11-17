Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 17

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRESA'S THANKSGIVING DINNER The restaurant will be accepting nominations of families and individuals who are deserving of a free Thanksgiving meal at thanksgiving@fresaschicken.com. Or pre-order a meal of your own. Wed., Nov. 1 - Mon., Nov. 20, 8am-10pm. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Saturday 18

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BIRD BIRD BISCUIT POP-UP This is the first public preview of the biscuit sandwiches from Bird Bird Biscuit, which is opening on Manor Rd. in spring 2018. They'll be serving a limited number of breakfast and lunch biscuit sandwiches (pay as you order). Sat., Nov. 18, 9-11am. (2017) Patrizi's, Behind Vortex Theatre, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/522-4834. www.patrizis.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

INFINITE MONKEY THEOREM TURNS TWO This second-year celebration includes free LeRoy and Lewis barbecue and free samples of Blue Owl + IMT mashup brew, plus live music from jazz group Tommy Howard Trio and $5 henna tattoos. Sat., Nov. 18, 2-10pm. (2017) Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

ORGANIC VEGGIE GARDENING 201 Linda Wall presents an intermediate-level class: Organic Veggie Gardening 201. Learn about cover crops, vegetable families for crop rotation, no-till, soil life, common mineral deficiencies, and more. Sat., Nov. 18, 10-11am. (2017) Natural Gardener, 8648 Old Bee Caves Rd., 512/288-6113. Free. info@naturalgardeneraustin.com, naturalgardeneraustin.com

SFC FARMERS’ MARKET HOSTS MARCUS SAMUELSSON Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson will be teaching four short, hands-on cooking sessions at the SFC Farmers’ Market Downtown starting in conjunction with his partner organization, Spectrum Naturals. Stay and shop the market. Sat., Nov. 18, 9am-1pm. (2017) SFC Farmers' Market Downtown, Fourth & Guadalupe, 512/236-0074. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TAILGATE AT THE BACKYARD On every away game in the UT season, join Texas Exes Austin Chapter for activities and food & drinks. Pre-game with a Bloody Mary bar, themed cocktails, craft brews, and signature tacos from backYARD’s airstream. Plus, a livestream of the game on a big screen. Sat., Sept. 16 - Sat., Nov. 18, 6:30pm-1am. (2017) Backyard at Waller Creek, 701 E. 11th.

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 19

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN EMPTY BOWL PROJECT Select a artisan-crafted ceramic bowl to keep, fill it up with gourmet soup and bread from more than 30 local restaurants, and enjoy live music while fighting hunger. The donation goes to Kids Cafe, a program of the Central Texas Food Bank, and Meals for Kids, a program of Meals on Wheels Central Texas. A preview party happens the night before, for $75. Sun., Nov. 19, 11am-3pm. Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metroplis Dr.. $20. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org

AUSTIN MAC & CHEESE FEST Up to 35 vendors will be spooning out cheesy goodness at this second annual event hosted by Austin Food Magazine and the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Sun., Nov. 19, 1-4pm. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, 6020-B Dillard, 866/552-2433. $45-100. www.austinmacandcheesefestival.eventbrite.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

WINE & SWINE In a tribute to the food, drink, and music of New Orleans, Wine & Swine features 20+ chefs preparing pork dishes and whole roasted pigs for the outdoor party that includes live music, premium wine, beer and spirit tastings, and plenty o’ pork. Sun., Nov. 19, 1-4pm. Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. www.austinfoodwinealliance.org

WINE FOR THE PEOPLE'S INAUGURAL HARVEST CELEBRATION Celebrate the fruitful 2017 Texas winegrowing season & support Northern California wildfire relief. This first-ever release of Texas Nouveau Wines includes single-vineyard wines from Texas High Plains grapes: Dandy Nouveau, Sangiovese Nouveau, and Trebbiano Nouveau. The event also features holiday gift shopping, and a DJ spinning classic vinyl soul. Sun., Nov. 19, 4-7pm. Palm Door on Sabine, 401 Sabine St., 512/391-1994. $30 in advance; $35 at the door.

Monday 20

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 21

UNCLE BILLY'S BEER DINNER AT STELLA PUBLIC HOUSE Farm-to-pizza gastropub Stella Public House will host a special four-course beer pairing dinner that will showcase selections from Uncle Billy's Brewing – like the Green Room IPA paired with sourdough panzanella and Barton Springs Pale Ale paired with pulled pork egg rolls. Tue., Nov. 21, 7-10pm. Stella Public House, 1905 Aldrich #110. $54. stellapublichouse.com

Wednesday 22

GOOSE ISLAND BLACK WEDNESDAY Chicago’s award-winning brewery Goose Island Beer Co. will be back at Banger’s with another noteworthy Black Wednesday beer event featuring the highest-rated beers in the world. Beers will be available via tap and bottles, accompanied with live music from the Boxcar Preachers from 7-10pm. Wed., Nov. 22, 5-10pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. Free entry; food & drink to purchase. info@bangersaustin.com, www.bangersaustin.com

Thursday 23

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING DINNER AT CRU Save yourself the stress and headache of preparing a lavish Thanksgiving meal and let Cru take care of dinner. The fall-inspired menu will commemorate the holiday with the freshest seasonal ingredients. Thu., Nov. 23, noon-9pm Cru Food & Wine Bar, both locations. $42; kids 12 and under half-off.

CANNON + BELLE'S FEAST This three-course dinner from chef Yesica Arredondo includes options such as smoked corn and pancetta chowder, fried turkey with quail gravy, family-style sides like sweet pepper stuffing or mushroom apricot wild rice, several dessert options, and discounts on wine and beer. Thu., Nov. 23, 3-8pm. Cannon + Belle Tex Fresh Fare, 500 E. Fourth. $36. jeff.shull@hilton.com, www.cannonandbelle.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THANKSGIVING AT TRACE Trace will be offering a three-course feast (plus a special kids' menu) with options including salade niçoise, kale and white bean soup, coffee-rubbed shortrib, prosciutto-wrapped turkey breast, golden beet risotto, apple spice cake, and pumpkin pie. Thu., Nov. 23, 11am-8pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $57. www.traceaustin.com

THE DRISKILL'S THANKSGIVING BRUNCH BUFFET A Driskill tradition, the mezzanine brunch features delicious options like banana bread French toast, snow crab claws, lemon-poached jumbo shrimp, a Chef’s Butcher’s Block with slow-roasted turkey and garlic-crusted prime rib, pumpkin ravioli, and family favorites like stuffing and garlic whipped potatoes. Thu., Nov. 23, 10am-3pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/391-7227. $85 for adults; $40 for children age 6-12; free for children under 5. www.driskillhotel.com

Friday 24

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com