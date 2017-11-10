Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 10

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRESA'S THANKSGIVING DINNER The restaurant will be accepting nominations of families and individuals who are deserving of a free Thanksgiving meal at thanksgiving@fresaschicken.com. Or pre-order a meal of your own. Wed., Nov. 1 - Mon., Nov. 20, 8am-10pm. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

READING BETWEEN THE WINES Reading Between the Wines is the Literacy Coalition of Central Texas' annual event and fundraiser, and will offer wine, beer, and spirit tastings as well as signature pairings of locally produced food. Fri., Nov. 10, 6-9pm. Texas Federation of Women's Clubs Ballroom, 2312 San Gabriel, 512/326-8655 x118. $85. communication@willread.org, www.willread.org

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Saturday 11

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FINAL SOUR DUCK MARKET PREVIEW SALE Sour Duck Market, in partnership with Hops & Grain, will host their final preview bake sale before their 2018 opening. Expect smoked, barbecued meats plus pastries – two components of the upcoming restaurant. In honor of Veterans Day, this pop-up will benefit Train a Dog Save a Warrior. Sat., Nov. 11, 10am-noon Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. www.hopsandgrain.com

RIDE WORRY-FREE TO WURSTFEST Your ticket aboard the Twisted Texas Tours bus includes admission to Wurstfest and roundtrip transportation. BYOB and start the party early with live music on the bus. Sat., Nov. 4, noon-5pm. Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $49. www.wallercreekpubhouse.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

UNCLE BILLY’S TAP TAKEOVER AT HAPPY CHICKS Happy Chicks hosts an Uncle Billy's tap takeover with Green Room IPA, Barton Springs Pale Ale, and Lazy Day Lager. Sat., Nov. 11, 11am-2pm. Happy Chicks, 214 E. Sixth.

Sunday 12

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ANNUAL SFC CHEF SERIES Austin chefs team up to present a multi-course dinner benefiting Sustainable Food Centers. In celebration of fresh, local ingredients, the chefs will use meat and produce sourced from SFC’s farmers’ markets and other local partners to create a collaborative tasting menu of passed appetizers, four savory courses, and one dessert course. Each ticket also includes a wine pairing. Sun., Nov. 12, 5:30pm. La Condesa, 400 W. Second, 512/499-0300. $150. www.lacondesa.com/austin

LEWIS WINES DINNER This wine pairing dinner will feature a five-course feast prepared by chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel paired with delectable wines from the award-winning Lewis Wines. Sun., Nov. 12, 6:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $64.12 (including tax + tip). www.greenhousecraftfood.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 13

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

THE CRAFT SERIES AT 1886, FEAT. BLACK STAR CO-OP This evening will feature four courses of artfully crafted food paired with four flavorful beers crafted by Black Star Co-op. Mon., Nov. 13, 6-9pm. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7066. $40. www.1886cafeandbakery.com

Tuesday 14

FINTECH DINNER This discussion-style dinner event is open to the finance executives of ATC companies, and features guest speaker Saul Howerton, VP, Advisory at Radius. Tue., Nov. 14, 5-8pm. Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355. $50-75. www.ztejas.com

HOG ROAST DINNER Krause’s Cafe is teaming up with Austin-based Republic Whiskey to host a special dinner which will highlight dishes by chef “Boomer” Acuna along with paired specialty cocktails. Tue., Nov. 14, 6:30pm. Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten, 186 S. Castell, New Braunfels. $75.

Wednesday 15

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 12 - Wed., Jan. 10, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

Thursday 16

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20 - Thu., Jan. 18, 6-9pm. Domain Northside.

Friday 17

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com