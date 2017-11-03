Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 3

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

TASTE AMERICA AUSTIN The James Beard Foundation is hosting its fifth annual Taste America tour. This benefit dinner will feature culinary stars including Taste America all-star Ludo Lefebvre and Uchi chef Tyson Cole. Fri., Nov. 3, 6:30pm. (2017) W Austin, 200 Lavaca. $225-400.

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Saturday 4

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

CIRCLE BREWING CO. 0.5K MICRO MARATHON Organized by the staff at Circle Brewing Co., this micro marathon supports the Sustainable Food Center. During each heat, every participant is given two plastic pints with a fill line and a spill line for beer. Spill too much and you’re disqualified. All purchases include a collectible race glass and two beer pours. Sat., Nov. 4, 11am-3pm. (2017) Circle Brewing Company, 2340-B W. Braker. $40.

CRUCERO DE BICICLETA Jump on your bike to support Meals on Wheels! After your ride through Downtown, end at Tacodeli to enjoy tacos and beer. Sat., Nov. 4, 3:30-7pm. (2017) Auditorium Shores, 920 W. Riverside. $15-25.

DRAUGHT HOUSE PUB'S 49TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY Party with an amazing list of cellared, barrel-aged, sour, and otherwise excellent beers. Resident DJ JBL will be spinning a funky soul set, and Garbo's Lobster Truck and JewBoy Burgers will be serving food. Sat., Nov. 4, 1-10pm. (2017) Draught House Pub & Brewery, 4112 Medical. www.draughthouse.com

EIGHTH ANNUAL AUSTIN TEQUILA FEST Austin Tequila Society presents Dia de Los Agaves, where guests enjoy tequila, mezcal, and sotol. The Agave Trail tasting features music, cultural dances, and cuisine pairings. All guests receive a snifter glass, Agave Trail Guide Book, 10 tequila tasting tickets, goodie bag, and a food ticket for Casa Chapala's Famous Taquiza Bar. VIP tickets available. Sat., Nov. 4, 6:30-9:30pm. (2017) Casa Chapala, 9041 Research #100. www.casachapala.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FOURTH ANNUAL EAST AUSTIN COMMUNITY FESTIVAL Meet your neighbors at this free family-friendly event with food trucks and live music, plus a nonperishable food item donation drive for Central Texas Food Bank. Sat., Nov. 4, noon-6pm. Space12, 3121 E. 12th, 512/524-7128. Free. www.space12.org

HAVE BRUNCH WITH MARK BITTMAN The Texas Book Festival will host a three-course brunch based on Bittman's seminal cookbook, How to Cook Everything Vegetarian: Completely Revised Tenth Anniversary Edition. Sat., Nov. 4, 11am-1pm. (2017) Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $150. www.emmerandrye.com

OASIS TEXAS BREWING COMPANY THREE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY Celebrate the three-year anniversary with specialty beer releases and music by Dickie Lee Erwin and Dead Music Capital Band. Sat., Nov. 4, noon-9pm. Oasis Brewing, 6550 Comanche Trl. #301, 512/284-9407. Free; $20 beer tasting wristband. www.otxbc.com/

RIDE WORRY-FREE TO WURSTFEST Your ticket aboard the Twisted Texas Tours bus includes admission to Wurstfest and roundtrip transportation. BYOB and start the party early with live music on the bus. Sat., Nov. 4, noon-5pm. Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $49. www.wallercreekpubhouse.com

TAILGATE AT THE BACKYARD On every away game in the UT season, join Texas Exes Austin Chapter for activities and food & drinks. Pre-game with a Bloody Mary bar, themed cocktails, craft brews, and signature tacos from backYARD’s airstream. Plus, a livestream of the game on a big screen. Sat., Sept. 16 - Sat., Nov. 18, 6:30pm-1am. Backyard at Waller Creek, 701 E. 11th.

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Sunday 5

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

HAVE BRUNCH WITH GAIL SIMMONS The Texas Book Festival is pleased to present a special opportunity to sit down and dine with culinary expert Gail Simmons. Sun., Nov. 5, 11am-1pm. (2017) Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio. $150. www.olamaieaustin.com

TACOS 4 TURKEYS The family-friendly taco throwdown fundraiser will feature $3 tacos, local beer specials, door prizes and live music. Proceeds will benefit Texas Community Harvest, a nonprofit dedicated to providing hot meals to Texans in times of need. Sun., Nov. 5, 5:30-9pm. (2017) Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. Free. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

TEXAS MONTHLY BBQ FEST If barbecue is our state's unofficial religion, then the annual TM BBQ Fest is one tasty tent revival, dishing out sweet meat nirvana from more than 30 of the state's top purveyors. Sun., Nov. 5, 1-4pm. (2017) Long Center for the Performing Arts Lawn, 701 W. Riverside, 512/457-5100. $80, $165 (VIP). www.texasmonthly.com/event/texas-monthly-bbq-fest/

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Monday 6

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CULINARY PASSPORT DINNER Each attendee will be issued a passport for an expedition to enjoy cuisines of Italy, France, Mexico, and America at restaurants including Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina, Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Taverna Pizzeria and Risotteria, and Paul Martin's American Grill. Completed, stamped passports will receive a raffle ticket and a chance to win prizes. Mon., Nov. 6, 5-8pm. The Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Ter. $85, individual; $150, couple. www.thedomainaustin.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Sept. 4, 5-8pm. (2016) Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Tuesday 7

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

HOTEL SAN JOSÉ TIDE TO TABLE Learn the nuances of oysters in a guided, hands-on tasting experience. Led by local chef Maite Aizpurua, Tide to Table will instruct on all things oysters, including how to shuck your own. Ticket includes one dozen oysters with pairings of beer and wine, cheese, charcuterie, and inspired sauces and garnishes. Tue., Nov. 7, 5-8pm. Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2350. $65. www.sanjosehotel.com

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Wednesday 8

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

JAPANESE WHISKEY FLIGHT Join us on #WhiskeyWednesday for a very special Japanese whiskey flight featuring: Suntory Whisky Toki, Hibiki Japanese Harmony, the Yamazaki 12-year single malt, and the Hakushu 12-year single malt. Wed., Nov. 8 - Thu., Nov. 9, 5pm-2am. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. $25. www.easytigeraustin.com

SCRUMPTIOUS CHEF EIGHT-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY To celebrate eight years of the Scrumptious Chef website, there will be gumbo made with andouille sourced from St. John the Baptist Parish, La., and bread pudding made from New Orleans' famous buttermilk drop donuts. Wed., Nov. 8, 6-10pm. Tamale House East, 1707 E. Sixth, 512/495-9504. www.facebook.com/tamalehouse.east

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Thursday 9

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

NOVEMBER WINE WALK AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Start the wine and social walk at Twin Liquors to pick up a map that acts as a ticket to all the stops. Hill Country Galleria shopping bags filled with exclusive offers will also be available to participants. Thu., Nov. 9, 5-9pm. Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. Free. www.hillcountrygalleria.com

NUMERO28 PRIX FIXE DINNER Coinciding with 2nd Street District's monthly sip and shop event, this one-night only prix fixe dinner features southern Italian cuisine. The menu includes polpette meatballs, sugar-filled cannoli, and healthy veggie alternatives. Thu., Nov. 9, 6-8pm. Numero28, 452 W. Second, 512/494-5510. $30. www.numero28austin.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Friday 10

BOILER NINE LAUNCHES TO-GO THANKSGIVING MENU This Thanksgiving, don't do the cooking yourself. Place full Thanksgiving dinner orders from the fire-focused restaurant, with plenty of options to fill your holiday table. Mon., Oct. 23 - Wed., Nov. 15, 11am-11pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

WORLD VEGAN DAY MEAL In honor of world vegan day, Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant have created all-new recipes for the holidays. The dishes will be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation and can be ordered online. The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and chocolate toffee mini cake. Wed., Nov. 1 - Wed., Dec. 6, 8am-10pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com