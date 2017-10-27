Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 27

BANGER'S FIFTH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST In addition to the regular menu, Chef Ted will serve up a special menu of bierwurst, spaetzle, schnitzel, weisswurst, and German potato cakes. A keg will be tapped in the beer garden daily and given away (free) a pint at a time until it’s gone. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 26-29 Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HALLOWEEN DINNER ON SPRINGDALE FARM Eden East presents Halloween Dinner on Springdale Farm with chef Sonya Coté and guest chef Chris Sayegh (aka The Herbal Chef) are creating a Halloween-inspired menu featuring a five-course prix fixe dinner service, course pairings, and more. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Fri., Oct. 27 - Sat., Oct. 28, 7-11pm. Carson Creek Ranch, 9501 Sherman Rd., 512/758-9076. $70. www.carsoncreekranch.com

LITTLE WOODROW’S HALLOWEEN PARTY! Catch three Halloween-themed films on an 18-foot screen including: Shaun of the Dead (8pm), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (10pm), and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (12mid) with a costume contest and drink specials ($3 Uncle Billy's cans and $2 off specialty cocktails). Fri., Oct. 27 - Sat., Oct. 28, 8pm-2am. Little Woodrow's, 5425 Burnet Rd.. Free.

RUSSIAN HOUSE FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY Celebrate with complimentary cake and champagne, and music from Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour. Fri., Oct. 27, 7pm. (2017) Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

TRAVEL THE VINE The annual event features fine wine, delicious food, entertainment, and a live and silent auction benefiting the students of The Rise School of Austin. The evening features the culinary talents of chef Eric Nelson Brown from Eat + Drink Austin, cowboy auctioneer Heath Hale, and Matchmaker Band. With a gothic ambience, the whimsical designs of Transplants Floral and moody lighting by Ilios set the stage for this seasonal dinner. Fri., Oct. 27, 5:30-11pm. (2017) Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th, 512/891-1682. $250. rparr@riseschoolaustin.org

Saturday 28

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ÉPICERIE & LEROY AND LEWIS BARBECUE BRUNCH Barbecued meats from LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue will be incorporated with goods from the Épicerie team, such as grits & brisket and pork belly kolache. Sat., Oct. 28, 9:30am-2:30pm. Épicerie, 2307 Hancock, 512/371-6840. Food and beverages available for purchase. www.epicerieaustin.com

ELIZABETH STREET CAFE COOKBOOK BRUNCH PARTY In honor of the upcoming Elizabeth Street Cafe cookbook launch, dine with a four-course, family-style brunch featuring exclusive dishes from the cookbook. Sat., Oct. 28, 11am-2pm. Épicerie, 2307 Hancock, 512/371-6840. $35. www.epicerieaustin.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

HALLOWEEN YAPPY HOUR BENEFIT Tito’s is partnering with Baker Street Pub for an event that benefits Sato Project, an org dedicated to rescuing abandoned and abused dogs from Puerto Rico. There will be pets in costume, a dog food truck from Poochie Trends Pet Boutique and Bakery, and trick-or-treat bags filled with locally baked treats for all the dogs. Sat., Oct. 28, 2-5pm. Baker Street Pub, 3003 S. Lamar.

HOGEYE FESTIVAL Elgin, the Sausage Capital of Texas, is celebrating their small town with a family-friendly, appetite-satisfying and pig-honoring festival. Sat., Oct. 28, 10am-6pm. Veteran's Memorial Park, 109 Depot St., Elgin. Free. www.hogeyefestival.com/

JOHNSON'S BACKYARD GARDEN FALL OPEN HOUSE Johnson's Backyard Garden is celebrating autumn with a fall open house – farm tours, sunset yoga, family portraits, and tons of kid-friendly activities for the kids. Get outdoors! Sat., Oct. 28, 4:30pm. Johnson's Backyard Garden, 4008 River Rd., Garfield. Free. www.jbgorganic.com

LALA’S ZOMBIE CHRISTMAS Enjoy some spooky cocktails as well as Celis Pint Night. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged for the costume contest! Sat., Oct. 28 - Sun., Oct. 29, 8pm-2am. Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. www.fb.com/lalaslittlenugget

MAD SCIENTIST HALLOWEEN PARTY Drink spooky dry ice cocktails, dare to try the $2 Jell-O shots and show off your best moves on the dance floor. Sat., Oct. 28 - Sun., Oct. 29, 8pm-2am. Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

ORFTOBERFEST Austin's newest microbrewery hosts family-friendly Orftoberfest with live music, improv comedy, games, and a stable of creative hybrid ales along with a special, limited amount of Orftoberfest beer, an aged amber brew, rich in malt with a balance of clean hop bitterness. Sat., Oct. 28, 3-7:30pm. Orf Brewing, 4700-F Burleson. Free.

SECOND ANNUAL BLOODY GOOD BEER FEST BENEFITING WE ARE BLOOD This fundraiser features a great brewery sampling lineup and a cookout from Austin Pig Roast. Participating breweries include Pinthouse Pizza, Hops & Grain, and Deschutes Brewery. Oktoberfest Plates ($10) include sausage, sauerkraut, German potato salad, and more. Sat., Oct. 28, 1-3pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. $15. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

TAILGATE AT THE BACKYARD On every away game in the UT season, join Texas Exes Austin Chapter for activities and food & drinks. Pre-game with a Bloody Mary bar, themed cocktails, craft brews, and signature tacos from backYARD’s airstream. Plus, a livestream of the game on a big screen. Sat., Sept. 16 - Sat., Nov. 18, 6:30pm-1am. Backyard at Waller Creek, 701 E. 11th.

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 29

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ALEX MANLEY'S BAGEL BRUNCH Jeffrey's is opening the restaurant the last Sunday of every month for family-style bagels, smoked fish, scrambled eggs, a pastry cart, and Stumptown coffee service. Sun., Sept. 24 - Mon., Jan. 1, 11:30am-2pm. Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $40 ($60 caviar service available). www.jeffreysofaustin.com

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Sept. 24, noon-4pm. (2017) Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

CANS & JAMS WITH KARBACH BREWING CO. Listen to live music from Austin artists and enjoy a pig roast-style menu. A portion of proceeds from can purchases during the event will be donated to K-9 Angels Rescue of Houston. Sun., Oct. 29, 3-6pm. Searsucker, 415 Colorado, 512/394-8000. No tickets, RSVP encouraged. www.searsucker.com/austin

GROW LOCALLY COOK GLOBALLY FALL FESTIVAL This 19th annual festival features delicious food from more than 20 local restaurants and companies – including Odd Duck, Texas French Bread, Hoover’s, Confituras, Hightower, Wink, and Buddha’s Brew – plus live music, a silent auction, and a children’s table with face painting and hands-on activities. Proceeds benefit Green Corn Project and will help them plant organic vegetable gardens for individuals, elementary schools, and community groups that need better access to fresh foods. Sun., Oct. 29, noon-3:30pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. $35-45. www.boggycreekfarm.com

HALLOWEEN BRUNCH There will be games, candy, a photo booth, and spooky baked goods and this kid- and dog-friendly Halloween-themed brunch. Costumes are encouraged (for your dogs too!) and prizes (free treats) will be given out throughout the day to the most fun costumes. Sun., Oct. 29, 10am-2pm. Zucchini Kill, 701 E. 53rd. Free. zucchinikillbakery@gmail.com, zucchinikill.com

HEY SUGAR! AUSTIN DESSERT FEST Because sugar. Sun., Oct. 29, 11am-4pm. Peached Social House, 6500 N. Lamar, 512/222-8781. www.thisisrevelry.com/austindessertfest

PIG ROAST PARTY AND HARVEY RELIEF FUNDRAISER Articulture Designs, along with Farmhouse Delivery, is hosting a pig roast to help Houston-area farmers ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. The party will feature a Zen-raised Peaceful Pork hog prepared by award-winning pit master LeRoy & Lewis, Farmhouse Delivery-prepared sides, beer and wine, live music from Kill County, and yard games. Sun., Oct. 29, 1-7pm. Articulture Designs, 6405 Manchaca Rd., 512/762-5228. $30. info@articulturedesigns.com, www.articulturedesigns.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 30

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

HOLY ROLLER'S HALLOWEEN DINNER: THE CONJURING Chef Gabe Erales (of forthcoming Dai Due Taqueria) will collaborate with Holy Roller for a six-course dinner with drink pairings. Following dinner, guests are invited to stay for the after-hours Halloween party. Admission is included with the purchase of a dinner ticket. Costumes encouraged. Mon., Oct. 30, 7-9pm. Holy Roller, 509 Rio Grande. $90. www.holyrolleraustin.com

Tuesday 31

ALCOMAR PRESENTS FLAVORS OF MEXICO: MEZCALES & MOLES The first of this three-part series features a multi-course Mexican seafood dinner presented by chefs Alma Alcocer and Jeff Martinez. On Halloween, it's moles and mezcals. Tue., Oct. 31, 7:30-9:45pm. Alcomar, 1816 S. First, 512/401-3161. $60. www.alcomaratx.com

Wednesday 1

LIVING ROOM LIVE WITH NANCY WHANG Sip on some signature cocktails during happy hour and stay for a DJ set by Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem. Wed., Nov. 1, 10pm. W Austin, 200 Lavaca. Free.

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

Thursday 2

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

OUT ON THE LAWN DINNER: MEXICO This Día de los Muertos dinner will overflow with the distinctive colors, sounds, and unmistakable tastes of Mexico. Surrounded by the holiday’s traditional decor, the multi-course feast features 60-day aged mole, fried bone marrow, pan de muerto, and other Central Mexico favorites culled from the recipe files of executive sous chef Abril Galindo, a Guadalajara native. Thu., Nov. 2, 6:30pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $125. www.trioaustin.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 3

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MATTIE'S LAWN HAPPY HOUR Enjoy happy hour drinks and live music under the shade of Mattie's lawn's breathtaking live oak trees. Tues.-Sat., 4-9pm. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak St., 512/444-1888. www.mattiesaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

SUNSET DINNER CRUISE Wind down from your week aboard Austin's original historic sternwheel riverboat with margaritas, fajitas, and live music while watching the sunset over famous Austin landmarks such as Mount Bonnell, the Pennybacker Bridge, the 360 Lookout, and more. Fri., Oct. 27, 5:30-7:30pm. (2017) 3701 Lake Austin Boulevard Austin, TX 78703. $41.72. info@austinrivereboats.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com