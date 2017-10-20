Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 20

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Saturday 21

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BISCUITS AND BARBECUE This game-day tailgate party features some of the best pitmasters in the Lone Star State dishing out smoked meat with Olamaie's signature biscuits. Live Oak Brewing beer will be available and proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, celebrating their 50th anniversary. Sat., Oct. 21, 10am-2pm. (2017) Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/382-9017. $50. katy@giantnoise.com, www.olamaieaustin.com

CORE (CHILDREN OF RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES) BENEFIT Two evenings of music, food & drink benefiting CORE (Children Of Restaurant Employees) support in Houston after Hurricane Harvey. There will be a silent auction and a special event menu with 30% of food sales and $2 per drink donated to CORE. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 21-22 Sat.: Opal Divine's Austin Grill, 2200 S. I-35; Sun.: Opal Divine's Marina, 12709 N. MoPac. www.opaldivines.com

EAST RIVERSIDE SPIRITS & MUSIC FESTIVAL Reminiscent of an old-fashioned block party, this celebration of East Riverside will feature local distilled spirits, specialty cocktails, live music, and food. Sat., Oct. 21, 2-9pm. (2017) South Shore District Lawn, 1333 Shore District Drive. $15-40. www.southshoredistrict.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

IT'S THE TITS FEST The annual fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Resource Center will kick off at 11:30am with a yoga class. During the festival, there will be 16 beers on tap, music, pop-up markets, Oh Snap Photo Booths and a huge silent auction! Sat., Oct. 21, 1-10pm. (2017) Adelbert's Brewery, 2314 Rutland #100. adelbertsbeer.com/

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

TEXAS TRUCKLANDIA FEST Enjoy Austin’s award-winning food trucks and the John Dewar & Sons Traveling Whisky Emporium, an immersive, one-of-a-kind "tiny whisky house." Sat., Oct. 21, 11am-8pm. (2017) Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot, 305 S. Congress. $10-35.

Sunday 22

(512) BREWING BEER DINNER This epic multi-course beer pairing dinner will feature an expertly crafted and curated menu prepared by chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel Sun., Oct. 22, 6:30pm. (2017) Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $64.12. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN FERMENTATION FESTIVAL celebrates all things fermented with featured speaker Sandor Katz along with a series of fermentation workshops, a film screening, a silent auction, fermented foods and product vendors, festival-inspired lunch for purchase from local purveyors, fermented beverages and alcohol, a mini farmers' market, and live music. Proceeds benefit the Texas Farmers' Market Farmer Emergency Fund. Sun., Oct. 22, 10am-4:30pm. (2017) Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. $20-60, workshops priced separately. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/austin-fermentation-festival

BARLEY SWINE & FRIENDS DINNER Following a cocktail hour, the five-course, family-style meal will include pairings with Hops & Grain’s Saison, Pellets & Powder, and an additional Kooper Family cocktail. Sun., Oct. 22, 6-9pm. (2017) Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. $130 per person. www.barleyswine.com

BOOKTOBERFEST Books, brews, and Oktoberfest equals Booktoberfest, featuring live music from Micah Wagner, book and beer-themed games, a dog costume contest, and Black Forest pretzels. Donate gently used children's books for a discount to this family-friendly event benefiting early literacy in Central Texas. Sun., Oct. 22, noon-4pm. (2017) Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, Del Valle. Free. www.liveoakbrewing.com

CORE (CHILDREN OF RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES) BENEFIT Two evenings of music, food & drink benefiting CORE (Children Of Restaurant Employees) support in Houston after Hurricane Harvey. There will be a silent auction and a special event menu with 30% of food sales and $2 per drink donated to CORE. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 21-22 Sat.: Opal Divine's Austin Grill, 2200 S. I-35; Sun.: Opal Divine's Marina, 12709 N. MoPac. www.opaldivines.com

EASY SUNDAY WITH AUSTIN EASTCIDERS Celebrate 50 years of the Boys & Girls Clubs with $1 Austin Eastciders, pop-ups from local businesses and tunes by DJ Gatsby. Sun., Oct. 22, 2-6pm. (2017) Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. Free. www.easytigeraustin.com

PECAN SQUARE HOEDOWN Bring the family to this outdoor BBQ buffet featuring live music and booze at Cafe Josie's fifth annual hoedown. Sun., Oct. 22, noon-5pm. (2017) Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. $15, kids under 10 are free. www.cafejosie.com

PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST Enjoy special beers on tap to pair with a seasonal pumpkin kolache and win a prize for best jack-o'-lantern. Sun., Oct. 22, 5pm. (2017) Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.batchatx.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 23

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

DINE OUT FOR THE CURE – SUPPORT BREAST CANCER AWARENESS October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dine out with DeeVah Style Fashions to help support women fighting breast cancer. Gourmands will donate a portion of the proceeds to Komen Austin’s mission to save lives and end breast cancer. Mon., Oct. 23, 6-8pm. (2017) Gourmands, 2316 Webberville Rd., 512/610-2031. Free. www.lovethysandwich.com

Tuesday 24

AH SING DEN'S TIKI TUESDAYS Celebrate fall in Austin, tiki style! Sip tropical cocktails such as the Wise Monkey with vanilla bean infused rum, pistachio orgeat, falernum, orange and lime. Recurring every Tuesday, there are $6 happy hour specials and the option to make any drink a flaming volcano bowl for sharing. Tue., Oct. 24, 5pm-2am. Ah Sing Den, 1100 E. Sixth, 512/467-4280. Free. www.ahsingden.com

Wednesday 25

BATCHTOBERFEST "Batchtoberfest" will be an all-day event featuring special offerings of Live Oak beer and bratwurst and sauerkraut kolaches. Wed., Oct. 25, 8am-11pm. Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.batchatx.com

FILM & FOOD FUNDRAISING PARTY Celebrate the film arts and enjoy flowing cocktails and inventive cuisine from some of Austin’s most notable chefs. Live and silent auctions showcase the very best in luxury items, trips, and experiences. Wed., Oct. 25, 7-10pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $100. www.driskillhotel.com

ITALIAN WINE SOCIAL Join Italic's Italian Wine Social featuring several outstanding selections by the glass, Aperol Spritz cocktails, pizza, and mini focaccia sandwiches. Wed., Oct. 25, 5-7pm. Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. $15. www.italicaustin.com

MARÍA VOLONTÉ CENA SHOW Latin Grammy-nominated recording artist María Volonté debuts her latest album, Blue Tango Project, and there's an option for a four-course dinner show with a focus on Argentine street foods and a complimentary glass of wine to pair with the event. Wed., Oct. 25, 7-10pm. Buenos Aires Café Este, 1201 E. Sixth, 512/382-1189. $15 cover or $60 with prix fixe menu. www.buenosairescafe.com

MEZCAL VS. TEQUILA COCKTAIL COMPETITION The evening will feature mezcal and tequila brands going head to head for the title of best cocktail at the Hancock Center Marketplace. Wed., Oct. 25, 6-8pm. Twin Liquors, 1000 E. 41st, 512/451-7400. Free. www.twinliquors.com

PARTY WITH A PURPOSE Whole Planet Foundation, a Whole Foods Market Foundation dedicated to alleviating poverty, hosts their 12th anniversary Party with a Purpose featuring female chefs Sonya Coté and Juliann Stoddart. Food from microcredit clients, live and silent auction, music from Shinyribs, and custom cocktails from sponsors will also be on deck. Wed., Oct. 25, 6pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

Thursday 26

BANGER'S FIFTH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST In addition to the regular menu, Chef Ted will serve up a special menu of bierwurst, spaetzle, schnitzel, weisswurst, and German potato cakes. A keg will be tapped in the beer garden daily and given away (free) a pint at a time until it’s gone. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 26-29 Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 27

BANGER'S FIFTH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST In addition to the regular menu, Chef Ted will serve up a special menu of bierwurst, spaetzle, schnitzel, weisswurst, and German potato cakes. A keg will be tapped in the beer garden daily and given away (free) a pint at a time until it’s gone. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 26-29 Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MATTIE'S LAWN HAPPY HOUR Enjoy happy hour drinks and live music under the shade of Mattie's lawn's breathtaking live oak trees. Tues.-Sat., 4-9pm. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak St., 512/444-1888. www.mattiesaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com