Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 13

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Z TEQUILA DINNER AT CANNON + BELLE Join Cannon + Belle, located in the Hilton Austin, for a special spirit pairing dinner with Z Tequila. In addition to a five-course dinner from Chef Yesi and cocktail pairings using a variety of Z Tequilas, owner/founder Pepe Zevada will be in attendance. Fri., Oct. 13, 6:30-9pm. (2017) Cannon + Belle, 500 E. Fourth. $70 plus tax and gratuity. jeff.shull@hilton.com, www.cannonandbelle.com

Saturday 14

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

TAILGATE AT THE BACKYARD On every away game in the UT season, join Texas Exes Austin Chapter for activities and food & drinks. Pre-game with a Bloody Mary bar, themed cocktails, craft brews, and signature tacos from backYARD’s airstream. Plus, a livestream of the game on a big screen. Sat., Sept. 16 - Sat., Nov. 18, 6:30pm-1am. Backyard at Waller Creek, 701 E. 11th.

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 15

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BUTCHER'S BALL This year, two Austin chefs will be competing this year for the Golden Cleaver Award: Ben Runkle from Salt & Time and Dawn Burrell from Uchiko. The annual meat-focused food and drink event highlights local ranchers adhering to ethical and sustainable ranching practices while raising money for two nonprofit beneficiaries, Urban Harvest and Foodways Texas. Dale Watson & His Lone Stars, White Ghost Shivers, Will Van Horn Trio, and Vinyl Ranch will play. Sun., Oct. 15, Rockin' Star Ranch, 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham, 800/778-3196.

SAM SMITH OF TUSK (PDX) AT JUNE'S Chef Sam Smith of Tusk, Food & Wine's 2017 Restaurant of the Year, will cook a four-course Middle Eastern, family-style dinner, with optional wine pairings. Sun., Oct. 15, 5-10pm. June's All Day, 1722 S. Congress, 512/416-1722. $65-95. junesallday.com

THE BUTCHER'S BALL Watch Texas chefs compete for the Golden Cleaver while enjoying a day of tastings, discussions, and demonstrations. Sun., Oct. 15, 1-8pm. Rockin' Star Ranch, 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham, 800/778-3196. $25-100.

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 16

Tuesday 17

4TH ANNUAL TASTE OF CEDAR PARK Sip on local beer and wine while strolling through the Cedar Park Sculpture Garden listening to live music and tasting food from local restaurants. Tue., Oct. 17, 6-9pm. Cedar Park Sculpture Garden 1435 Main Street Cedar Park, Texas 78613. $40. info@cedarparkchamber.org

ONE LAMB, FIVE WINES: KERMIT LYNCH WINE DINNER This exclusive dinner features the wines of Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant, with an entire lamb from Windy Hill Farms, and five wines paired with five special lamb dishes prepared just for this occasion. Tue., Oct. 17, 6:30-9:30pm. Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. $85. www.italicaustin.com

Wednesday 18

AN EVENING WITH BRUCE NEYERS Food will be prepared by chef Bryan Beneke of Sawyer & Co., while guests enjoy an evening with Bruce Neyers. Wed., Oct. 18, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $99. www.2dine4.com

AUSTIN BEERWORKS BEER DINNER The Hightower and Austin Beerworks are teaming up for a five-course paired beer dinner that will include ABW and the Hightower's collaborative brew, a biere de garde named Garde Tower, and other limited edition ABW brews. The five-course paired dinner will feature New Texan Cuisine, and the spent materials from Garde Tower will be incorporated into the dishes. Wed., Oct. 18, 6:30-9pm. The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. $80. www.thehightoweraustin.com

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

SOUTHERN FOODWAYS ALLIANCE COCKTAIL RECEPTION Celebrate the release of The Southern Foodways Alliance Guide to Cocktails with Olamaie's crafted snacks and cocktails from the book. Wed., Oct. 18, 5-7pm. $40-60.

Thursday 19

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

FEEDING THE 5000 Food that would have otherwise gone to the landfill will be used to make a communal feast for 5000 people. The event is designed to increase awareness of food waste: 40% of food produced is wasted and 1 in 6 people in the United States are food insecure. Thu., Oct. 19, 11am-2pm. Texas State Capital, South Lawn.

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

SPIRITS OF MEXICO This year's annual competition also features tequila and mezcal tastings, hand-crafted cocktails, Mexican cervezas, and culinary pairings curated by local chefs including Clinton Kendall, Nicolas Yanes, and Ben Runkle. The event will also feature live music and yard games. Thu., Oct. 19, 7-10pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $75. www.fairmarketaustin.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20, 6pm. Domain Northside.

Friday 20

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MATTIE'S LAWN HAPPY HOUR Enjoy happy hour drinks and live music under the shade of Mattie's lawn's breathtaking live oak trees. Tues.-Sat., 4-9pm. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak St., 512/444-1888. www.mattiesaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com