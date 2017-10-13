AC Food Fight: Frozen Desserts
Which one of these frozen desserts is the best bet?
By Jessi Cape, Fri., Oct. 13, 2017
October in Austin is still shorts-and-Popsicle weather, and practicing your Solange-inspired sway only ups the cooldown needs. There's always room for ice-cold dessert at a show, but which one of these offerings is the best bet? The Chronicle investigates.
