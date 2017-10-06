Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 6

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

GRUENE MUSIC & WINE FESTIVAL Four days of music, craft beer, wine, and food events at Gruene Hall. All proceeds benefit Harvey Disaster Relief. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 5-8 Various locations, New Braunfels. www.gruenemusicandwinefest.org

SCHLOTZSKY’S DAY Visit Schlotzsky’s South Lamar to attempt breaking a Guinness World Record for the most contributions to a painting by numbers title. Fri., Oct. 6, 11am-10pm. (2017) Schlotzsky's South Lamar, 218 S Lamar Blvd, 512/476-2867.

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Saturday 7

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GRUENE MUSIC & WINE FESTIVAL Four days of music, craft beer, wine, and food events at Gruene Hall. All proceeds benefit Harvey Disaster Relief. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 5-8 Various locations, New Braunfels. www.gruenemusicandwinefest.org

PRAIRIE EXPERIENCE VIII: WILD ABOUT WILDLIFE Journey on this Wild About Wildlife safari to Goldthwaite, Texas, for an evening of delectable wild game and live entertainment. The evening will feature a wildlife dinner prepared by Jesse Griffiths, chef/owner of Dai Due. Help raise money to continue with the next phase of the Texas Botanical Gardens & Native American Interpretive Center. Sat., Oct. 7, 5-9pm. (2017) Legacy Plaza Pavilion, 1150-, 1288 Fisher St, Goldthwaite. $150.

SOUR DUCK MARKET PREVIEW BAKE SALE The Sour Duck Market team is back for their third preview bake sale for a good cause. This bake sale will benefit Jabo’s Garden at Zilker Elementary School and offer a sneak peek of what's in store from the team behind Barley Swine and Odd Duck. Barton Springs Mill will also be on hand selling fresh milled organic heritage flours used in the baked goods. Sat., Oct. 7, 10am-1pm. (2017) Odd Duck, 1201 S. Lamar, 512/433-6521. www.oddduckaustin.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 8

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

GRUENE MUSIC & WINE FESTIVAL Four days of music, craft beer, wine, and food events at Gruene Hall. All proceeds benefit Harvey Disaster Relief. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 5-8 Various locations, New Braunfels. www.gruenemusicandwinefest.org

OKLAHOMA SUKS BEER YOGA WITH RICKY WILLIAMS & INDEPENDENCE BREWING Independence Brewing Co., and legendary running back Ricky Williams are teaming up for rivalry week with a beer yoga class. Williams, a certified yoga instructor, will lead attendees through a sunset yoga practice on the Whole Foods Flagship rooftop to prepare for Saturday’s big game in Dallas. Complimentary ice cold cans of Oklahoma Suks beer plus a Williams meet and greet. Sun., Oct. 8, 6:30-8:30pm. (2017) Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. $35. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 9

AUSTIN TACO PROJECT’S BEER DINNER Hilton Austin’s newly opened restaurant, Austin Taco Project, is set to host the third beer dinner of its series with a special five-course menu paired with beers from Deschutes Brewery. Mon., Oct. 9, 7-10pm. (2017) Austin Taco Project, 500 E. Fourth. $50.

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

RAMEN EXPO USA This business-to-business event will feature Japanese food distributors, including multiple manufacturers of noodles, gyoza, toppings, seasonings, sauces, soups, beverages, tableware, and machinery. Oct. 9 & 10, 2-5pm Travis County Expo Center (Banquet Hall), 7311 Decker. $40 for general public.

THE CRAFT SERIES AT 1886 This October, the culinary team at the Driskill's 1886 Cafe & Bakery will join forces with Guns and Oil for another installment of the Craft Series beer pairing dinner. Four courses, four beers for $40. Mon., Oct. 9, 6-9pm. (2017) 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7066. $40/person; 21+. www.1886cafeandbakery.com

Tuesday 10

BREAKFASTCLUB BreakfastClub, a global event series, connects culinary and design innovators through the ritual of breakfast. This fall chefs all over the country turn their dream morning meal into fast food: a main dish, two sides, coffee/tea, and a special prize inside. Guests are encouraged to stay, eat, and meet new people, or grab-and-go. Oct. 10-12, 8-10:30am Various locations. $30. www.labarbecue.com

RAMEN EXPO USA This business-to-business event will feature Japanese food distributors, including multiple manufacturers of noodles, gyoza, toppings, seasonings, sauces, soups, beverages, tableware, and machinery. Oct. 9 & 10, 2-5pm Travis County Expo Center (Banquet Hall), 7311 Decker. $40 for general public.

Wednesday 11

BREAKFASTCLUB BreakfastClub, a global event series, connects culinary and design innovators through the ritual of breakfast. This fall chefs all over the country turn their dream morning meal into fast food: a main dish, two sides, coffee/tea, and a special prize inside. Guests are encouraged to stay, eat, and meet new people, or grab-and-go. Oct. 10-12, 8-10:30am Various locations. $30. www.labarbecue.com

CAMPAIGN PRESENTS OUTSIDE THE BOX AUSTIN This inaugural event series, co-hosted by Austin Outpost Brew & Brew, features talks with innovators like Duffy Stone of Duffy Stone Studio. Antonelli’s cheese and charcuterie, plus wines from Austin Wine Merchant, are complimentary. Wed., Oct. 11, 7-9pm. Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, 500 San Marcos St. #105, 512/493-0963. Free. www.thebrewandbrew.com

Thursday 12

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

BREAKFASTCLUB BreakfastClub, a global event series, connects culinary and design innovators through the ritual of breakfast. This fall chefs all over the country turn their dream morning meal into fast food: a main dish, two sides, coffee/tea, and a special prize inside. Guests are encouraged to stay, eat, and meet new people, or grab-and-go. Oct. 10-12, 8-10:30am Various locations. $30. www.labarbecue.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 13

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MATTIE'S LAWN HAPPY HOUR Enjoy happy hour drinks and live music under the shade of Mattie's lawn's breathtaking live oak trees. Tues.-Sat., 4-9pm. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak St., 512/444-1888. www.mattiesaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com