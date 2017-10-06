ACL Eats Vendor List 2017
Amy's Ice CreamsThis local crew has been folding up handcrafted ice creams and vegan fruit ices for 33 years. www.amysicecreams.com.
Austin Gourmet PopcornTasty treats from a local gourmet popcorn, candy, and soda store are perfect for a show. www.austingourmetpopcorn.com.
Austin's PizzaYou can't go wrong with some simple pepperoni or cheese slices from a hometown favorite. www.austinspizza.com.
Bananarchy Revolutionary DessertsFrozen bananas dipped in chocolate are practically a health food. www.bananarchy.net.
Burro Cheese KitchenUsing artisan bread, small-batch cheeses, and creative sauces and jams, these sammies take a childhood staple to the next level. www.burrocheesekitchen.com.
Chi'LantroWhere Korean cuisine meets BBQ; try the house-made kimchi fries. www.chilantrobbq.com.
East Side KingThis Japanese street food is worth the wait. www.eastsideking.com.
GoodPopThese local frozen pops are so good they'll balance out the junk food. www.goodpops.com.
High Brew CoffeeCold-brewed coffee in a can?! Mexican vanilla FTW. www.highbrewcoffee.com.
JuiceLandLet these fresh juices and smoothies refresh your dancing legs. www.juiceland.com.
KababequeMediterranean plus South Asian flavors equals can't-miss dishes like chicken shawarma and falafel wraps. www.kababequetx.com.
Lamba's Indian KitchenTraditional North Indian cuisine with curry for days. www.lambasindiankitchen.com.
Lonesome Dove Western BistroMaybe it's rattlesnake-rabbit sausage, maybe it's truffle mac & cheese, but whatever chef Tim Love's team serves will hit the spot. www.lonesomedoveaustin.com.
Maine Root BeveragesTake a break from the booze with these Fair Trade-certified, organically sweetened sodas. www.maineroot.com.
Micklethwait Craft MeatsThis East Austin food trailer does barbecue right, and their vinegar-based slaw adds the perfect complement. www.craftmeatsaustin.com.
Mighty ConeIf you're a newbie to ACL, stop what you're doing and try the Crunchy Avocado Cone – it's designed specifically for this festival. www.mightycone.com.
MMMpanadasEmpanadas are fest favorites: self-contained pockets of deliciousness, with options for veggies and carnivores. www.mmmpanadas.com.
P. Terry's Burger StandHometown burgers – see the Food Fight! www.pterrys.com.
Peli PeliGet a sneak peek of the award-winning chain's South African dishes like beef tongue and chicken schnitzel, before they open in the Second Street District. www.pelipeli.com.
Shade Tree Organic LemonadeCool off with USDA-certified organic, low-calorie lemonades in original, strawberry, and blueberry flavors. www.shadetreelemonade.com.
Shake ShackDiner-style burgers – see the Food Fight! www.shakeshack.com.
Skull & CakebonesVegan, handcrafted, sweet and savory treats are ideal for any sweet tooth. www.skullandcakebones.com.
Sno-BeachCool off with sno-cones from an Austin original. www.snobeachatx.com.
Southside Flying PizzaHuge slices of scratch-made local pies are great for a midday shade break. www.southsideflyingpizza.com.
Tamale AddictionTraditional tamales using gluten-free ingredients, no lard or trans fat oils. Stuff one in your mouth and one in your pocket. www.tamaleaddiction.com.
The Peached TortillaDelicious modern Asian cuisine with a Southern flair comes in the form of bánh mì and fancy fries. www.thepeachedtortilla.com.
The Salt LickThis Austin staple has served up tasty meats for 50 years and counting. www.saltlickbbq.com.
Tiff's TreatsThey've been delivering warm cookies for years, so it's high time we come to them. Snickerdoodle forever. www.cookiedelivery.com.
Tinos Greek CafeGreek food with options for everyone – yay, tzatziki! www.tinosgreekcafe.com.
Torchy's TacosRepublican, Democrat, Independent – no matter your affiliation, these generous tacos are always tasty and even just one will satisfy. www.torchystacos.com.
Trudy'sYou can't go wrong with tacos. www.trudys.com.
Way South PhillyWolf down a cheesesteak on a legit Philly roll to re-up your energy for the night game. www.waysouthphilly.com.
Wholly Cow BurgersLocal grass-fed burgers – see the Food Fight! www.whollycowburgers.com.
