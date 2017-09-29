Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 29

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FIVE-COURSE WINE DINNER FEATURING BECKER VINEYARDS Cannon + Belle, located at Hilton Austin, hosts their first wine pairing dinner of the season with Becker Vineyards. The five-course dinner will pair five wines with a special menu created by chef Yesica Arredondo. Fri., Sept. 29, 7-10pm. (2017) Cannon + Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $70.

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE HONEY #FOODSAVESBEES Learn how to cook with hemp and celebrate the launch of Bee Delightful's newest product and website at a gala benefiting the bees. Fri., Sept. 29, 5-10pm. (2017) 2105 W. 10th. $100. hello@beedelightful.com, www.beedelightful.com/

PARTNERS IN CRAFT – TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS FESTIVAL OPENING NIGHT EVENT This intimate evening sampling event highlights the close-knit camaraderie and community-oriented spirit of the Texas craft beer industry with a unique lineup of handcrafted Texas beers brewed with help and inspiration from a wide variety of community collaborators – Texas breweries, musicians, nonprofits, artisans, and more. Fri., Sept. 29, 5:30-9pm. (2017) Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. $55. info@texascraftbrewersfestival.org

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Saturday 30

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN OKTOBERFEST Enjoy beer, brats, and bands at this annual celebration of Central Texas' German heritage. Sat., Sept. 30, (2017) Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/666-7464. $50. www.austoberfest.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FREE CLASS – HOMEBREW KOMBUCHA Owners of local kombucha company Buddha’s Brew will discuss the basic process and all equipment necessary for home production and provide samples of several flavors. Learn the ancient tradition of fermenting kombucha and brew your own probiotics. Sat., Sept. 30, 10-11am. (2017) Natural Gardener, 8648 Old Bee Caves Rd., 512/288-6113. Free. www.naturalgardeneraustin.com

GREEN CORN PROJECT FALL DIG-INS Help Green Corn Project in their mission of bringing nutritious, affordable food to all Austinites by volunteering to install a new garden or clean up an existing one. Sat., Sept. 9 - Sun., Oct. 1, 8:30am-1pm. Green Corn Project, PO Box 49468, 512/249-3171. www.greencornproject.org

QUESO FUNDIDO FOR HURRICANE RELIEF 30% of all queso funded sales go to Austin Disaster Relief. Wed., Aug. 30 - Sat., Sept. 30, (2017) The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. www.thehightoweraustin.com

SOUL FOOD TRUCK FEST Sample 11 of Austin's best soul food trucks and enjoy kid-friendly activities, live music, and more. Sat., Sept. 30, noon-5pm George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. $10-75. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center

TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS FESTIVAL This is the state’s largest beer event focused exclusively on Texas-produced craft beer. Sat., Sept. 30, 2-6:30pm. (2017) Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. $10-120. www.texascraftbrewersfestival.org

Sunday 1

2017 AUSTIN WINE EXPERIENCE An afternoon of sommelier and wine educator-led seminars and panels paired with a grand tasting sip & stroll features local Austin chefs and more than 50 wines from around the world. Sun., Oct. 1, noon-5:30pm AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University Dr., 512/404-1900. $60+. www.meetattexas.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FAR EAST FEST Sample the cuisine and culture of Asia at this food festival. Sun., Oct. 1, Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot, 305 S. Congress. $55, $100 (VIP). www.fareastfest.com

FREE CLASS – ORGANIC VEGGIE GARDENING 101 Have you ever wanted to learn how to grow your own food, but didn't know where to start? Learn all about the basics: choosing the right location, proper soil preparation, planting in the correct season, and more. Sun., Oct. 1 - Tue., Oct. 3, 10-11am. Natural Gardener, 8648 Old Bee Caves Rd., 512/288-6113. Free. www.naturalgardeneraustin.com

GREEN CORN PROJECT FALL DIG-INS Help Green Corn Project in their mission of bringing nutritious, affordable food to all Austinites by volunteering to install a new garden or clean up an existing one. Sat., Sept. 9 - Sun., Oct. 1, 8:30am-1pm. Green Corn Project, PO Box 49468, 512/249-3171. www.greencornproject.org

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 2

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Sept. 4, 5-8pm. (2016) Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Tuesday 3

GO EAST Eat East relaunches as a crawl featuring $5 food and drink specials, discounts at participating retailers, and an excuse to get all your steps in. Find the full list of participating businesses online. First Tuesdays www.thehightoweraustin.com/goeast-1

Wednesday 4

BEER RELEASE: WEE BEASTIE SOUR WEE HEAVY Possibly the only sour Scotch ale made anywhere, this fall seasonal makes its return Oct. 4 in the Blue Owl taproom and select taps around town. Big, boozy, and peaty, it's not for the faint of heart. Wed., Oct. 4, 3-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

BURNET ROAD EATS Burnet Road restaurants – Barley Swine, Bonhomie, Bufalina, Citizen Eatery, Taco Flats, and the Peached Tortilla – will offer a drink and dish special priced at $10 or under on the first Wednesday of the month. Wed., Oct. 4, 11am-10pm. Various locations. $10.

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

PARTY FOR THE PARKS Celebrate 25 years of People + Parks with local bites, tasty sips, and fun activities to raise funds for Austin parks. Wed., Oct. 4, 6:30-10pm. Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $150. www.brazoshall.com

Thursday 5

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

GRUENE MUSIC & WINE FESTIVAL Four days of music, craft beer, wine, and food events at Gruene Hall. All proceeds benefit Harvey Disaster Relief. Thu.-Sun., Oct. 5-8 Various locations, New Braunfels. www.thenbscene.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 6

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com