Food Events

Friday 22

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FLOAT THE KEG FRIDAYS Enjoy beer samples from a variety of guest breweries. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Sept. 22, 5pm. (2017) Little Woodrow's, 520 W. Sixth, 512/477-2337. www.littlewoodrows.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Saturday 23

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GREEN CORN PROJECT FALL DIG-INS Help Green Corn Project in their mission of bringing nutritious, affordable food to all Austinites by volunteering to install a new garden or clean up an existing one. Sat., Sept. 9 - Sun., Oct. 1, 8:30am-1pm. Green Corn Project, PO Box 49468, 512/249-3171. www.greencornproject.org

JACK & GINGER'S ROCTOBERFEST Rock Rose District Irish pub Jack & Ginger's gets into the spirit of Octoberfest with food, live music, and a stein-hoisting contest. Samuel Adams will be donating $1 per minute for each minute that a stein is held to the American Red Cross to assist in the Harvey Recovery. Sat., Sept. 23, 3-9pm. Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub, 11500 Rock Rose, 512/350-3738. Free. www.jackandgingers.pub

ROCKTOBERFEST Classic Oktoberfest food and beer, along with an exciting live music lineup on an outdoor stage, a stein hoisting competition, live graffiti mural art painting for auction and prizes, and more. Sat., Sept. 23, 3-9pm. Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub, 11500 Rock Rose, 512/350-3738. www.jackandgingers.pub

THE NEW CHILE TEXAS WINE TOUR A unique Chilean wine tasting featuring small bites from executive chef David Bull and tastings from a selection of Vine Connections’ “New Chile” wine portfolio. Sat., Sept. 23, 5-7pm. Second Bar + Kitchen, 3121 Palm Way #101, 737/300-4800.

Sunday 24

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ALEX MANLEY'S BAGEL BRUNCH Jeffrey's is opening the restaurant the last Sunday of every month for family-style bagels, smoked fish, scrambled eggs, a pastry cart, and Stumptown coffee service. Sun., Sept. 24 - Mon., Jan. 1, 11:30am-2pm. Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $40 ($60 caviar service available). www.jeffreysofaustin.com

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Sept. 24, noon-4pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

FRANKLIN BACKYARD BBQ The folks at Franklin are throwing a pop-up to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Come early before they sell out and stay for the all-day happy hour. Sun., Sept. 17 - Sun., Sept. 24, 11am. Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $30. www.mohawkaustin.com

GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAYS WITH GUY FORSYTH Live music, brunch specials, craft beer, and specialty cocktails. Sun., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 24, 2-5pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

GREEN CORN PROJECT FALL DIG-INS Help Green Corn Project in their mission of bringing nutritious, affordable food to all Austinites by volunteering to install a new garden or clean up an existing one. Sat., Sept. 9 - Sun., Oct. 1, 8:30am-1pm. Green Corn Project, PO Box 49468, 512/249-3171. www.greencornproject.org

SAVE THE WORLD BEER DINNER This five-course pairing dinner showcases brews from Marble Falls-based 100% philanthropic production craft brewery Save the World. Sun., Sept. 24, 6:30-8:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $50. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 25

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 26

ANDIAMO PRESENTS SEPTEMBER WINE DINNER FEATURING VINUS Highlighting wine professional Pier Giorgio Manna's selected wine pairings, the upcoming monthly wine dinner from VinUs will include four authentic Italian courses, including stuffed figs, gnocchi, and lemon profiteroles. Tue., Sept. 26, 7-9:30pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $60. www.andiamoitaliano.com

FOOD FOR THOUGHT An evening of local cuisine, festive live music, libations, live auction packages and more, all benefitting Communities In Schools. Tue., Sept. 26, 6-9pm. ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., 512/225-7999. $250. www.acl-live.com

FOODBYTES! AUSTIN Meet the heroes pioneering the future of food at this pitch competition-meets-networking event. Tue., Sept. 26, 2-8pm. Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $99-149. www.brazoshall.com

TALES OF THE COCKTAIL PRESENTS ULTIMATE BARTENDER CHALLENGE SPONSORED BY MONKEY SHOULDER SCOTCH WHISKY Cheer on your favorite Austin bartenders at the Ultimate Bartender Challenge, presented by Tales of the Cocktail and Monkey Shoulder. 25 Austin bartenders will compete for a trip to the 2018 Tales on Tour in Scotland, in a series of challenges that test their skills. Tue., Sept. 26, noon-4pm. Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th, 716/393-1788. free. www.nickelcitybar.com

Wednesday 27

SEED TO HARVEST KICK OFF Mark the beginning of a fresh season for Urban Roots with giveaways, birthday cake, and music by DJ Chorizo Funk. Wed., Sept. 27, 6-8pm. $35.

THE WINE DOWN The Dreaming Tree Wines brings together live music, bites from Downtown restaurants, and retail pop-ups to raise funds for the Austin Music Foundation. Last Wednesday of the month, 5pm 3ten Austin City Limits Live, 310 E. Willie Nelson Blvd. Ste. 1-A, 512/457-5595. Free ($15 VIP). www.3tenaustin.com

WEDNESDAYS FOR ROCKPORT'S RECOVERY FUND All day, every Wednesday in September, The Infinite Monkey Theorem (IMT) will donate 100% of profits to Rockport's recovery fund. Funds raised will benefit the coastal town's clean-up efforts and rebuilding as well as Rockport employees who sustained damage or total loss. Wed., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 27, Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

Thursday 28

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

EN GARDE! Bid on silent auction items while enjoying tasty bites and watching some of Austin's finest chefs battle it out Chopped style. Thu., Sept. 28, 6-9pm. Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. $50-85.

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TAILGATE AT THE BACKYARD On every away game in the UT season, join Texas Exes Austin Chapter for activities and food & drinks. Pre-game with a Bloody Mary bar, themed cocktails, craft brews, and signature tacos from backYARD’s airstream. Plus, a livestream of the game on a big screen. Sat., Sept. 16 - Sat., Nov. 18, 6:30pm-1am. Backyard at Waller Creek, 701 E. 11th.

Friday 29

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com