Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 15

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FLOAT THE KEG FRIDAYS Enjoy beer samples from a variety of guest breweries. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Sept. 22, 5pm. Little Woodrow's, 520 W. Sixth, 512/477-2337. www.littlewoodrows.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

SUPPER FRIENDS WITH CHEF RENE DE LEON Four courses and passed apps in an intimate setting. Fri., Sept. 15, 7pm. (2017) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. 76.95. www.2dine4.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

TEXAS TIKI WEEK Celebrate tiki cocktails and culture at participating bars. Mon.-Sun., Sept. 11-17 Various locations. www.texastikiweek.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Saturday 16

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRENCH RIVIERA COOKING CLASS Mediterranean niçoise salad, prosciutto-wrapped shrimp skewers with pesto dipping sauce, and more. Sat., Sept. 16, 5-7pm. (2017) Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $65. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

GREEN CORN PROJECT FALL DIG-INS Help Green Corn Project in their mission of bringing nutritious, affordable food to all Austinites by volunteering to install a new garden or clean up an existing one. Sat., Sept. 9 - Sun., Oct. 1, 8:30am-1pm. Green Corn Project, PO Box 49468, 512/249-3171. www.greencornproject.org

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

ICE CREAM SOCIAL Blenders & Bowls teams up with NadaMoo! to raise funds for Austin Pets Alive! Sat., Sept. 16, 11am-3pm. (2017) Blenders & Bowls, 206 E. Fourth. www.blendersandbowls.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LEROY & LEWIS POP-UP LeRoy & Lewis rolls up to Argus Cidery with a menu paired (and cooked with) cider. Sat., Sept. 16, 1-6pm. (2017) Argus Cidery, 12345 Pauls Valley Rd..

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

PLUCKERS BACK TO SCHOOL BASH Compete in a Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament before the broadcast of the UT vs. USC game for a chance to win tickets to the UT vs. OU game in October – plus $2 Coors Light pints during the game. Sat., Sept. 16, 7:30pm. (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, 2222 Rio Grande, 512/469-9464. www.pluckers.com

TAILGATE AT THE BACKYARD On every away game in the UT season, join Texas Exes Austin Chapter for activities and food & drinks. Pre-game with a Bloody Mary bar, themed cocktails, craft brews, and signature tacos from backYARD’s airstream. Plus, a livestream of the game on a big screen. Sat., Sept. 16 - Sat., Nov. 18, 6:30pm-1am. Backyard at Waller Creek, 701 E. 11th.

TEXAS TIKI WEEK Celebrate tiki cocktails and culture at participating bars. Mon.-Sun., Sept. 11-17 Various locations. www.texastikiweek.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

WHISKIES OF THE WORLD Seminars from brand ambassadors, special appearances from distillers, food pairings, cigar pairings on an outside patio, and samples of more than 200 whiskies from around the world. Sat., Sept. 16, 6-9pm. (2017) JW Marriott Austin. $120 ($145 VIP). www.whiskiesoftheworld.com/austin

ZUCCHINI KILL BAKERY GRAND OPENING Celebrate the opening of Austin's newest (vegan, gluten-free) bakery with free beer, a cupcake eating contest, a raffle, and more. Sat., Sept. 16, 6-9pm. (2017) Zucchini Kill, 701 E. 53rd.

Sunday 17

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ANTONELLI'S CHEESE SHOP WINE & CHEESE PAIRING CLASS Try six artisanal cheeses from Antonelli's with six Fall Creek wines. Sun., Sept. 17, 4-6pm. (2017) Fall Creek Vineyards Driftwood, 18059 FM 1826, Driftwood, 512/858-4050. $55. www.fcv.com/events

CHOCOLATE, BEER, AND BANDS BOOK RELEASE PARTY Celebrate food writer Megan Giller's new book, Bean-to-Bar Chocolate: America's Craft Chocolate Revolution, with chocolate, beer, and bands. Sun., Sept. 17, 1-5pm. (2017) Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. www.hopsandgrain.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRANKLIN BACKYARD BBQ The folks at Franklin are throwing a pop-up to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Come early before they sell out and stay for the all-day happy hour. Sun., Sept. 17 - Sun., Sept. 24, 11am. Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $30. www.mohawkaustin.com

GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAYS WITH GUY FORSYTH Live music, brunch specials, craft beer, and specialty cocktails. Sun., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 24, 2-5pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

GREEN CORN PROJECT FALL DIG-INS Help Green Corn Project in their mission of bringing nutritious, affordable food to all Austinites by volunteering to install a new garden or clean up an existing one. Sat., Sept. 9 - Sun., Oct. 1, 8:30am-1pm. Green Corn Project, PO Box 49468, 512/249-3171. www.greencornproject.org

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TEXAS TIKI WEEK Celebrate tiki cocktails and culture at participating bars. Mon.-Sun., Sept. 11-17 Various locations. www.texastikiweek.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

WINE & CHEESE PAIRING CLASS Enjoy six Fall Creek Wines paired with six artisanal cheeses from Antonelli's Cheese Shop. Sun., Sept. 17, 4-6pm. (2017) Fall Creek Vineyards Driftwood, 18059 FM 1826, Driftwood, 512/858-4050. $55. www.fcv.com

Monday 18

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

GUILD POP-UP Be one of the first to try out Chameleon Group's new seafood-focused concept. Mon., Sept. 18, 6-10:30pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. $60. www.counter3fivevii.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Tuesday 19

FLAVORS OF MEXICO: TEQUILAS & TAQUITOS Chefs Alma Alcocer and Jeff Martinez present a multicourse Mexican seafood dinner. Tue., Sept. 19, 7:30-10pm. Alcomar, 1816 S. First, 512/401-3161. $55. www.alcomaratx.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

HATCH GREEN CHILE COOKING CLASS Celebrate the bounty of Hatch chiles available in late summer. Tue., Sept. 19, 6-8pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY Avast! Shiver me timbers! Walk the plank! Parlay! Tue., Sept. 19, 7pm. Opal Divine's Penn Field, 3601-K S. Congress, 512/707-0237. www.opaldivines.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Wednesday 20

COOP ALE WORKS LAUNCH PARTY Celebrate the launch of Oklahoma-based COOP Ale Works at Easy Tiger. They'll be pouring their four core craft beers as a flight ($10) or by the glass ($6) until the beer runs out. Wed., Sept. 20, 5pm. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

MAD SKILLS NIGHT Learn valuable skills while doing some midweek drinking. This month: beards, braids, and breathing. Wed., Sept. 20, 7-9pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

TIMESAVING MAKE-AHEAD MEALS CLASS Learn make-ahead and freezer-friendly recipes to get a delicious meal on the table in no time. Wed., Sept. 20, 6-8pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $59. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

TREATY OAK PAIRING DINNER Hyatt Regency Austin’s Marker 10 has partnered with Treaty Oak Distilling to present a five-course dinner paired with cocktails made with Treaty Oak spirits. 20% of the proceeds will go toward Hurricane Harvey relief. Wed., Sept. 20, 6-9pm. Marker 10, 208 Barton Springs Rd. (In the Hyatt Regency), 512/477-1234. $60. www.austin.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining/marker-10-spirits-and-cuisine.html

WEDNESDAYS FOR ROCKPORT'S RECOVERY FUND All day, every Wednesday in September, The Infinite Monkey Theorem (IMT) will donate 100% of profits to Rockport's recovery fund. Funds raised will benefit the coastal town's clean-up efforts and rebuilding as well as Rockport employees who sustained damage or total loss. Wed., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 27, Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

Thursday 21

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CHAMPAGNE SOCIAL Guests can enjoy a complimentary dessert bar, and a champagne fountain with the purchase of a $10 champagne glass. Thu., Sept. 21, 9pm-2am. St. Genevieve, 11500 Rock Rose, 512/659-5537. www.stgen.co

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

HARVEST DINNER Get a first taste of Andiamo's new fall menu items. Thu., Sept. 21, 7-11pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $50 (+$30 for pairings). www.andiamoitaliano.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

REVOLVER BREWING/THE PEACHED TORTILLA BEER DINNER An exclusive menu curated to pair with some of Revolver’s most beloved brews. Thu., Sept. 21, 8:15pm. The Peached Tortilla, 5520 Burnet Rd., 512/330-4439. $35. www.thepeachedtortilla.com

SLOW FOOD AUSTIN HAPPY HOUR Benefitting the Texas Farmer Rancher Disaster Relief Fund, which will assist our local farmers and ranchers rebuilding from Hurricane Harvey. Thu., Sept. 21, 4:30-6:30pm. ATX Cocina, 10 San Antonio #170, 512/263-2322. $10 suggested donation. www.atxcocina.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20, 6pm. Domain Northside.

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Friday 22

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FLOAT THE KEG FRIDAYS Enjoy beer samples from a variety of guest breweries. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Sept. 22, 5pm. Little Woodrow's, 520 W. Sixth, 512/477-2337. www.littlewoodrows.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com