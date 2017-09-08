Food Events

Friday 8

ELM CARES: HURRICANE HARVEY FUNDRAISER Stop by any ELM concept (24 Diner, Easy Tiger, Italic, or Irene's) for the special To the Rescue cocktail (Tito's Vodka, Campari, grapefruit juice & grenadine; $9) they’ve created to raise money for the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. They'll donate $3 per drink sold to the GHCF and Tito’s will match our donation. Irene's also has a box on-site for Tito's donation collection drive. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sun., Sept. 10, (2017) TIE: Irene's; Italic; Easy Tiger; 24 Diner, Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853; Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390; Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972; 24 Diner, 600 N. Lamar, 512/472-5400. www.irenesaustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HOLY ROLLER HARVEY BENEFIT Holy Roller is partnering with Tito’s Vodka to accept donations for Harvey victims. Guests are encouraged to bring supplies to Holy Roller through Friday, Sept. 8. Donations will be loaded onto Tito's trucks and transported to our friends and families in the affected communities. Please visit Austin Disaster Relief Network's site for a list of needed supplies. Fri., Sept. 1 - Fri., Sept. 8, (2017) Holy Roller, 509 Rio Grande, 512/502-5199. www.holyrolleraustin.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

SNOOZE HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF Snooze will donate 10% of sales Snooze-wide to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Fri., Sept. 8, 6:30am-2:30pm. (2017) Snooze, both Austin locations. www.snoozeeatery.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Saturday 9

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ELM CARES: HURRICANE HARVEY FUNDRAISER Stop by any ELM concept (24 Diner, Easy Tiger, Italic, or Irene's) for the special To the Rescue cocktail (Tito's Vodka, Campari, grapefruit juice & grenadine; $9) they’ve created to raise money for the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. They'll donate $3 per drink sold to the GHCF and Tito’s will match our donation. Irene's also has a box on-site for Tito's donation collection drive. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sun., Sept. 10, (2017) TIE: Irene's; Italic; Easy Tiger; 24 Diner, Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853; Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390; Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972; 24 Diner, 600 N. Lamar, 512/472-5400. www.irenesaustin.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

GREEN CORN PROJECT FALL DIG-INS Help Green Corn Project in their mission of bringing nutritious, affordable food to all Austinites by volunteering to install a new garden or clean up an existing one. Sat., Sept. 9 - Sun., Oct. 1, 8:30am-1pm. Green Corn Project, PO Box 49468, 512/249-3171. www.greencornproject.org

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

LITTLE WOODROW’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY Carnival sideshows, live music, games, and more. Sat., Sept. 9, 7pm. (2017) Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

SOUR DUCK MARKET BAKE SALE Kolache, Parker House rolls, snickerdoodles, and more benefiting the Greater Houston Community Foundation's hurricane relief efforts. Sat., Sept. 9, 10am-1pm. (2017) Odd Duck, 1201 S. Lamar, 512/433-6521. www.oddduckaustin.com

SUPPER FRIENDS WITH CHEF RENE DE LEON Four courses and passed apps in an intimate setting. Sat., Sept. 9, 7pm. (2017) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $76.95. www.2dine4.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Sunday 10

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN CHEF'S NIGHT OUT An all-star line-up of Austin's boldest name chefs – plus a roster of beverage companies – come together to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief. 100% of ticket sales will go to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Sun., Sept. 10, 5-9pm. (2017) 800 Congress, 800 Congress Ave. $75-500. 800congressevents.com/

ELM CARES: HURRICANE HARVEY FUNDRAISER Stop by any ELM concept (24 Diner, Easy Tiger, Italic, or Irene's) for the special To the Rescue cocktail (Tito's Vodka, Campari, grapefruit juice & grenadine; $9) they’ve created to raise money for the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. They'll donate $3 per drink sold to the GHCF and Tito’s will match our donation. Irene's also has a box on-site for Tito's donation collection drive. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sun., Sept. 10, (2017) TIE: Irene's; Italic; Easy Tiger; 24 Diner, Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853; Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390; Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972; 24 Diner, 600 N. Lamar, 512/472-5400. www.irenesaustin.com

FLOUR & VINE GRAND RE-OPENING HARVEY BENEFIT 10% of re-opening sales will be donated to families affected by Hurricane Harvey. Sun., Sept. 10, (2017) Flour and Vine, 300 S. Lamar, 512/474-4846. www.flourandvine.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAYS WITH GUY FORSYTH Live music, brunch specials, craft beer, and specialty cocktails. Sun., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 24, 2-5pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

GREEN CORN PROJECT FALL DIG-INS Help Green Corn Project in their mission of bringing nutritious, affordable food to all Austinites by volunteering to install a new garden or clean up an existing one. Sat., Sept. 9 - Sun., Oct. 1, 8:30am-1pm. Green Corn Project, PO Box 49468, 512/249-3171. www.greencornproject.org

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

LORD OF THE WING A neighborhood wing cook-off with proceeds going to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Sun., Sept. 10, 1-4pm. (2017) Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. $20. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

SHEBREWS PRESENTS: BREWHOP IN THE YARD! The first installment of an interactive, experiential field trip series which has tastings, pairings, and discussions about coffee roasting and preparation at Spokesman, then a stop at St. Elmo Brewing Co. to learn about beer. Sun., Sept. 10, 2-5pm. (2017) St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. $10. www.stelmobrewing.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 11

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRENCH WINE DINNER AT MONGERS MARKET FEATURING BECKY WASSERMAN COLLECTION Mon., Sept. 11, Mongers Market + Kitchen 2401 E. Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702. $125 per seat. julie@mongersaustin.com, www.mongersaustin.com

FRENCH WINE DINNER FEATURING BECKY WASSERMAN COLLECTION Join Mongers Market for a five-course pairing as they explore France through selections from the Becky Wasserman collection. Mon., Sept. 11, 6:30-9pm. Mongers Market + Kitchen, 2401 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/215-8972. $125. www.mongersaustin.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TEXAS TIKI WEEK Celebrate tiki cocktails and culture at participating bars. Mon.-Sun., Sept. 11-17 Various locations. www.texastikiweek.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Tuesday 12

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

HEALTHY CHOCOLATE TASTING Taste vegan dark chocolates from companies that emphasize health, use pure and sustainable ingredients, and taste great too with food writer Megan Giller. Tue., Sept. 12, 7:30-8:45pm. RedBird Pilates and Fitness, 500 San Marcos St.

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TEXAS TIKI WEEK Celebrate tiki cocktails and culture at participating bars. Mon.-Sun., Sept. 11-17 Various locations. www.texastikiweek.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

WALLER CREEK PUB HOUSE THIRD ANNUAL GRAND OPENING Live music from Micah Shalom & the Babylonians and Don Chani with special guest Lion Head, a pig roast on the patio, special beer tappings, and a new menu reveal. Tue., Sept. 12, noon-2am. Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. www.wallercreekpubhouse.com

Wednesday 13

CHOCOLATE TASTING CLASS (WITH BROWNIES!) Celebrate food writer Megan Giller's new book, Bean-to-Bar Chocolate: America's Craft Chocolate Revolution, with a guided chocolate tasting. You'll learn about the flavors, aromas, and characteristic notes of single-origin, bean-to-bar chocolates. Wed., Sept. 13 - Thu., Sept. 14, 6:30pm. TIE: Central Market North Cooking School; Central Market North, Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014; Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000. $55. www.centralmarket.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TEXAS TIKI WEEK Celebrate tiki cocktails and culture at participating bars. Mon.-Sun., Sept. 11-17 Various locations. www.texastikiweek.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

WEDNESDAYS FOR ROCKPORT'S RECOVERY FUND All day, every Wednesday in September, The Infinite Monkey Theorem (IMT) will donate 100% of profits to Rockport's recovery fund. Funds raised will benefit the coastal town's clean-up efforts and rebuilding as well as Rockport employees who sustained damage or total loss. Wed., Sept. 6 - Wed., Sept. 27, Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

Thursday 14

AUSTIN BEERWORKS BEER DINNER The Hightower and Austin Beerworks team up for a five-course paired beer dinner that will include Austin Beerworks newest brew, a Bière de Garde named Garde Tower. Thu., Sept. 14, 6:30-9pm. The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. www.thehightoweraustin.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CHOCOLATE TASTING CLASS (WITH BROWNIES!) Celebrate food writer Megan Giller's new book, Bean-to-Bar Chocolate: America's Craft Chocolate Revolution, with a guided chocolate tasting. You'll learn about the flavors, aromas, and characteristic notes of single-origin, bean-to-bar chocolates. Wed., Sept. 13 - Thu., Sept. 14, 8:30pm. TIE: Central Market North Cooking School; Central Market North, Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014; Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000. $55. www.centralmarket.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TEXAS TIKI WEEK Celebrate tiki cocktails and culture at participating bars. Mon.-Sun., Sept. 11-17 Various locations. www.texastikiweek.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

UNDERGROUND CHOCOLATE SALON Preorder Megan Giller's new book, Bean-to-Bar Chocolate: America's Craft Chocolate Revolution, send a copy of the recipe to megan@chocolatenoise.com, then taste bars from Amano Artisan Chocolate, Askinosie Chocolate, Fresco Chocolate, and Srsly chocolate as well as single-origin bonbons made by Chocolaterie Tessa. Thu., Sept. 14, 6:30-8pm. Chocolaterie Tessa, 7425 Burnet Rd., 512/200-2837. www.chocolaterietessa.com

Friday 15

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FLYING SAUCER HURRICANE RELIEF Throughout September, cash donations for hurricane relief will be accepted in-store. On each Wednesday, 100% of proceeds from a selected keg tapping will be donated to the relief fund. Until Sep. 17, Saucer will choose a "Harvey beer" of the day, for which $2 of each sale will be donated to the relief fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

KERBEY HARVEY RELIEF Through the end of September, Kerbey Lane Cafe will donate $1 from every crispy chicken Benedict and green chile mac & cheese sold at its seven locations to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Kerbey Lane locations. www.kerbeylanecafe.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS HURRICANE RELIEF Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating 100% of proceeds from their Texas Sheet Cake pints sold at all of their shops to the American Red Cross throughout September. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Lick Honest Ice Creams locations. www.ilikelick.com

TEXAS TIKI WEEK Celebrate tiki cocktails and culture at participating bars. Mon.-Sun., Sept. 11-17 Various locations. www.texastikiweek.com

TINY PIES HOUSTON FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER $1 of every Texas Two Step Tiny Pie sold will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Wed., Sept. 6 - Sat., Sept. 30, Tiny Pies, both locations. www.tinypies.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com