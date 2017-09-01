Food Events

Friday 1

BURGERS TO BENEFIT HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF Through the holiday weekend, Chicon will be donating $1 from every burger they sell to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Fort Bend ISD. Fri., Sept. 1 - Mon., Sept. 4, Chicon, 1914 E. Sixth, 512/354-1480. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

CHUY'S 29TH ANNUAL GREEN CHILE FESTIVAL Celebrate the return of everyone's favorite New Mexico import. Mon., Aug. 14 - Sun., Sept. 3, (2017) All area locations. www.chuys.com

ELM CARES: HURRICANE HARVEY FUNDRAISER Stop by any ELM concept (24 Diner, Easy Tiger, Italic & Irene's) for the special To The Rescue cocktail (Tito's Vodka, Campari, grapefruit juice & grenadine; $9) they’ve created to raise money for the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. They'll donate $3 per drink sold to the GHCF and Tito’s will match our donation. Irene's also has a box on site for Tito's donation collection drive. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sun., Sept. 10, TIE: Irene's; Italic; Easy Tiger; 24 Diner, Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853; Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390; Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972; 24 Diner, 600 N. Lamar, 512/472-5400. www.irenesaustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FED TRUCK FRIDAY More than 40 trucks and trailer owners in Austin come together to support Keep Austin Fed and the American Red Cross. Full details online. Fri., Sept. 1, (2017) www.fedtruckfriday.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HOLY ROLLER HARVEY BENEFIT Holy Roller is partnering with Tito’s Vodka to accept donations for Harvey victims. Guests are encouraged to bring supplies to Holy Roller ow through Friday, September 8th. Donations will be onto Tito's trucks and transported to our friends and families in the affected communities. Please visit Austin Disaster Relief Network's site for a list of needed supplies. Fri., Sept. 1 - Fri., Sept. 8, Holy Roller, 509 Rio Grande, 512/502-5199. www.holyrolleraustin.com

HOPDODDY HURRICANE RELIEF All September long, all Hopdoddy locations will donate $1 for every Goodnight/Good Cause burger sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September 4-5, all sales from the burger will be donated along with $1, up to $10,000, for every drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Fri., Sept. 1 - Sat., Sept. 30, All Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations. www.hopdoddy.com

OLAMAIE BISCUITS FOR HARVEY All biscuit sales from Olamaie will go to Circle of Health to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Circle of Health is a Texas based non-profit dedicated to helping new mothers, expectant parents, refugees and members of the LBGT community who are in need right now in Houston. Fri., Sept. 1, (2017) Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.olamaieaustin.com

PITCHFORK PRETTY GIVES BACK 25% of sales go to Houston Texans’ JJ Watt’s YouCaring Houston Flood Relief Fund. Wed., Aug. 30 - Sat., Sept. 2, (2017) Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

TREATY OAK BREWING HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF BENEFIT Come out and have a Hatch chili burger, taste the special release of a guajillo pepper-infused Bourbon, and listen to live music. Treaty Oak will donate a percentage of their proceeds from the weekend to the Central Texas Food Bank Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, plus will supplies donations in partnership with Hope Family Thrift Store. In addition, all proceeds of Waterloo Sparkling Water sales will be donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. Fri., Sept. 1 - Mon., Sept. 4, Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Saturday 2

21ST ANNUAL GRAPE STOMP AT BECKER VINEYARDS There will be plenty of grapes to stomp on at this 21-year-old tradition, which is free and open to the public. Souvenir T-shirts will also be available for purchase to commemorate the experience, with your own wine foot prints and all! Sat., Aug. 26 - Sun., Sept. 3, 10am-6pm. (2017) Becker Vineyards, 464 Becker Farms Rd., Stonewall, 830/644-2681. www.beckervineyards.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ART OF THE BREW A collaborative event pairing brewers and artists. Craft beer tastings in a pop-up beer garden, an art show inspired by the breweries, live music, and more. Part of the proceeds will go toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Sat., Sept. 2, 4-10pm. (2017) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $20-80. www.fairmarketaustin.com

DARK & STARRY! A HYE RUM RELEASE DINNER Raise a glass to Hye Rum's newest release with an island-inspired dinner, cocktails, and more. Sat., Sept. 2, 7-9pm. (2017) Hye Rum Distillery, 11247 Hwy. 290, Stonewall. $65-175. www.hyerum.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

SMOKE OUT SATURDAY HURRICANE HARVEY FUNDRAISER A special edition of Banger's regular event to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and along the Gulf Coast. All proceeds from the Smoke Out plates and beers from Houston breweries Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Karbach Brewing Co., Lone Pint Brewery, Southern Star Brewing Company, Brash Brewing Company, and Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company will be donated t​o​ Global Giving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to help with relief efforts. Sat., Sept. 2, 11am-11pm. (2017) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

THE WANDERING VEGAN MARKET BACK TO SCHOOL EDITION A pop-up featuring the best in plant-based living. Sat., Sept. 2, 11am-4pm. (2017) Cool Beans, 2908 Fruth. Free. www.facebook.com/thewanderingveganatx

Sunday 3

GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAYS WITH GUY FORSYTH Live music, brunch specials, craft beer, and specialty cocktails. Sun., Sept. 3 - Sun., Sept. 24, 2-5pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

PIG OUT PARTY Farm-fresh meats and produce, local libations, and a visit from some live farm animals. Sun., Sept. 3, 5:30-9pm. (2017) Contigo, 2027 Anchor, 512/614-2260. $25. www.contigotexas.com/austin

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 4

ABGB FOURTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY ABGB starts off their birthday day with an "Apple Bomb Jump" contest with Argus Cidery at Barton Springs Pool, then parties at the restaurant with beer, pizza, music, and plenty of surprises. Mon., Sept. 4, 11am. TIE: Barton Springs Pool; The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080; The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. www.austintexas.gov/department/barton-springs-pool

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

LABOR DAY SMOKEOUT LeRoy and Lewis will be donating a portion of proceeds from their Labor Day smokeout to the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Houston-based Patrick and Erin Feges of Feges BBQ will be making the trek to Austin for the one day pop up and the teams will also be collecting additional donations and supplies at the event. Mon., Sept. 4, LeRoy & Lewis, 121 Pickle Rd., 512/945-9882. www.leroyandlewis.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Sept. 4, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Tuesday 5

CHAMELEON GROUP HURRICANE RELIEF 100% of our proceeds from brunch and dinner at Wu Chow and Swift's Attic go to a Hurricane Harvey Relief fund housed by the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Tue., Sept. 5, TIE: Wu Chow; Swift's Attic, Wu Chow, 500 W. Fifth, 512/476-2469; Swift's Attic, 315 Congress, 512/482-8842. www.wuchowaustin.com/

DAILY SOCIAL WINE TASTING WITH DOMAINE SERENE Guests are encouraged to bring Hurricane Harvey welcome kits for the 5,000 plus evacuees that are headed to Austin (see Mayor Steve Adler’s list) for complimentary tasting and bites from the restaurant’s kitchen. (Those without a kit can join the tasting for $30.) Fixe will transport the kits on Wednesday. Tue., Sept. 5, 5-7pm. Fixe, 500 W. Fifth, 512/888-9133. www.austinfixe.com

GO EAST Eat East relaunches as a crawl featuring $5 food and drink specials, discounts at participating retailers, and an excuse to get all your steps in. Find the full list of participating businesses online. First Tuesdays www.thehightoweraustin.com/goeast-1

TEXAS TUESDAY BENEFITTING HOUSTON FOOD BANK Home Slice opens their doors for a rare Tuesday with 100% of proceeds from the entire day going to benefit the Houston Food Bank. Tue., Sept. 5, 11am-11pm. Home Slice Pizza, 1415 S. Congress, 512/444-7437. www.homeslicepizza.com

Wednesday 6

BURNET ROAD EATS Participating restaurants offer a drink and dish special priced at $10 or under on the first Wednesday of the month. Wed., Sept. 6, TIE: Andiamo Ristorante; Bonhomie; Bufalina Due; The Peached Tortilla, Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377; Bonhomie, 5350 Burnet Rd., 512/243-8558; Bufalina Due, 6555 Burnet Rd., 512/215-8662; The Peached Tortilla, 5520 Burnet Rd., 512/330-4439. www.andiamoitaliano.com

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

Thursday 7

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TREATY OAK PRIX FIXE DINNER Five courses with beer and cocktail pairings. Thu., Sept. 7, 7-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. $75. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Friday 8

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com