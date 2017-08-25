Food Events

Friday 25

BIRDS, BREWS, AND TATTOOS Celebrate the launch of Golden Cheeked Wild Barrel and stay for the winners of the Avian Ink Contest. Full details online. Fri., Aug. 25, 7pm. (2017) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512-300-2473. Free. www.blueowlbrewing.com

CHOCOLATE HAPPY HOUR Beat the heat with tours of the production facility and complimentary handcrafted chocolates. Fri., Aug. 25, 4-6pm. (2017) Maggie Louise Confections, 1017 E. Sixth, 888/886-2342. Free. www.maggielouiseconfections.com

COCKTAILS 101 - A HYE RUM EXPERIENCE Learn the art of the cocktail with Hye Rum co-founder and bar program director Stephanie Houston. Fri., Aug. 25, 6-7:30pm. (2017) Hye Rum, 11247 US-290, Stonewall. $45. www.hyerum.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. (2017) The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Saturday 26

21ST ANNUAL GRAPE STOMP AT BECKER VINEYARDS There will be plenty of grapes to stomp on at this 21-year-old tradition, which is free and open to the public. Souvenir T-shirts will also be available for purchase to commemorate the experience, with your own wine foot prints and all! Sat., Aug. 26 - Sun., Sept. 3, 10am-6pm. Becker Vineyards, 464 Becker Farms Rd., Stonewall, 830/644-2681. www.beckervineyards.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GRAPE STOMP & HARVEST FESTIVAL Two weekends featuring wine tastings, a celebrity chef lunch and demo, casual food on the patio, bocce ball, ping pong, tours and guided boat tours to Fall Creek Falls – plus activities for kids including a castle bounce. Sat., Aug. 26, 11am-5pm Fall Creek Vineyards, 1820 CR 222, Tow, 325/379-5361. www.fcv.com

KNIFE SKILLS CLASS Sharpen your knife skills with Shun Cutlery. You'll learn how to chop, cut, dice, peel, and more. Sat., Aug. 26, 9:30am. (2017) Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $15. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

QUESOFF [POSTPONED] The cheesiest time in Texas. Restaurants and home cooks battle to find out who has the best queso in the land, all to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Sat., Aug. 26, 2-5pm. (2017) Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. www.mohawkaustin.com

Sunday 27

21ST ANNUAL GRAPE STOMP AT BECKER VINEYARDS There will be plenty of grapes to stomp on at this 21-year-old tradition, which is free and open to the public. Souvenir T-shirts will also be available for purchase to commemorate the experience, with your own wine foot prints and all! Sat., Aug. 26 - Sun., Sept. 3, noon-6pm. Becker Vineyards, 464 Becker Farms Rd., Stonewall, 830/644-2681. www.beckervineyards.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Sept. 24, noon-4pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

BURGER BRUNCH The Burger Brunch goes Broadway. Sun., Aug. 13 - Sun., Aug. 27, 11am-4pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 900 W. 10th, 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com

EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

HANDS-ON PIZZA MAKING CLASS Chef Daniele Panella guides you through the making of the perfect Italian crust. Sun., Aug. 27, 1-4pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $69. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

VIETNAMESE COOKING CLASS Chef Uyen Pham demos caramelized fish sauce wings, chargrilled pork, and more. Sun., Aug. 27, 5-7pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $59. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

Monday 28

BACKYARD BARBECUE WITH WATERLOO RECORDS Jell-O shots, hot dogs, a Waterloo Records pop-up, and more. Mon., Aug. 28, 5-8pm. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

DISTRICT KITCHEN + COCKTAILS AND INFINITE MONKEY THEOREM TO HOST DINNER District Kitchen + Cocktails is teaming up with Infinite Monkey Theorem to host a five-course dinner featuring IMT wine pairings. Mon., Aug. 28, 7-10pm. District Kitchen + Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter. $90. www.districtaustin.com

OUTFITTER'S NIGHT Free food, cheap beer, and the opportunity to meet the preeminent hunting and fishing guides around Central Texas. Mon., Aug. 28, 6-9pm. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

PARKSIDE PROJECTS BEVERAGE CLASS SERIES: RUM Rachelle Fox, general manager of backspace, leads you on a rum expedition. Mon., Aug. 28, 6:30pm. parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $32.50. www.parkside-austin.com

Tuesday 29

AUGUST WINE DINNER Four paired courses featuring food and wines from the region of Trentino-Alto Adige. Tue., Aug. 29, 7pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $60. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Wednesday 30

LOS ANDES NIGHT CENA SHOW Feast your ears on Andean & Latin music by Los Bohemios Perdidos while enjoying a four-course dinner focused on the traditional delicacies of the Andes region. Wed., Aug. 30, 7-10pm. Buenos Aires Cafe Este, 1201 E. Sixth. $80. www.buenosairescafe.com

THE WINE DOWN The Dreaming Tree Wines brings together live music, bites from Downtown restaurants, and retail pop-ups to raise funds for the Austin Music Foundation. Last Wednesday of the month, 5pm 3ten Austin City Limits Live, 310 E. Willie Nelson Blvd. Ste. 1-A, 512/457-5595. Free ($15 VIP). www.3tenaustin.com

TRIVIA NIGHT AT IN.GREDIENTS In.gredients is now hosting in.dependent Trivia, a homegrown pub quiz for locals to test their wit. First and second place win store credit and bonus questions throughout the night. All participants have the chance to win free drinks. Plus, $2 cans are available during trivia all summer long! Wed., July 26, 7-9pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com

Thursday 31

AUSTIN PETS ALIVE! BENEFIT AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Counter 3. Five. VII will donate 10% of lounge sales during regular business hours to Austin Pets Alive! on Thursday, Aug. 31. In addition, $1 will be donated to the local non-profit for each Summer Manhattan cocktail purchased during the month of August. Thu., Aug. 31, 4-11pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 1

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com