Food Events
Every Firkin Friday
photo: Photo source Strange Land FB
Friday 18
EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com
FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, N.M., with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
NEW VODKA CLUB Prizes, demos, tastings, and a special lecture by UT professor Marina Alexandrova. Fri., Aug. 18, 8pm-2am. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. Free-$100. www.russianhouseofaustin.com
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Saturday 19
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BEE-YONCÉ BRUNCH Join the Bey hive with brunch, themed cocktails, and Beyoncé’s best spun by DJ Kid Slyce. Sat., Aug. 19, 10:30am-3pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com
FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com
GERMAN WINE TASTING WITH MASTER SOMMELIER JUNE RODIL The wine & beverage director of McGuire Moorman Hospitality and partner in June’s All Day guides you through the diversity of German wine. Sat., Aug. 19, noon-3pm Austin Wine Merchant, 512 W. Sixth, 512/499-0512. www.theaustinwinemerchant.com
GRAPE STOMP & HARVEST FESTIVAL Two weekends featuring wine tastings, a celebrity chef lunch and demo, casual food on the patio, bocce ball, ping pong, tours and guided boat tours to Fall Creek Falls – plus activities for kids including a castle bounce. Sat., Aug. 19 - Sat., Aug. 26, 11am-5pm. Fall Creek Vineyards, 1820 CR 222, Tow, 325/379-5361. www.fcv.com
SWEET LEAF TEA #SWEEKEND TAKEOVER AT THE PICNIC FOOD TRUCK PARK Build your own drink with your favorite flavor. Sat., Aug. 19, noon-8pm The Picnic, 1720 Barton Springs Rd..
Sunday 20
AUSTIN CHRONICLE HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL The heat is on. Hundreds of restaurants, commercial bottlers, and home cooks battle for hot sauce glory – plus food and drinks, cooking demos with top chefs, live music, and ice cream. Proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Sun., Aug. 20 Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. Free with donation.
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BANGIN’ BRUNCH THIS #SWEEKEND WITH SWEET LEAF TEA Sun., Aug. 20, 11:30am-3pm. Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com
BURGER BRUNCH The Burger Brunch goes Broadway. Sun., Aug. 13 - Sun., Aug. 27, 11am-4pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 900 W. 10th, 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com
COCHON555 HERITAGE PIG BBQ COMPETITION Five local chefs will be given one whole heritage breed pig and a week to prepare six dishes out of the animal, which will be scored by 20 notable judges. In addition to tasting the presented dishes, guests will be able to enjoy drinks on the terrace, bites from local kitchens, and cocktail- and wine-pairing competitions. For more information, click here. Sun., Aug. 20, 4-7:30pm. Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $125-$400. www.fourseasons.com/austin
EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com
ICE CREAM SOCIAL Earn your spoon by donating school supplies in exchange for scoops of chef Angel Begaye’s sweet treats. Sun., Aug. 20, 3-5pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. Free with donation of school supplies. www.traceaustin.com
PARKSIDE'S SUMMER SOCIAL SERIES WITH CHEF LYLE BENTO Chef Lyle Bento of Houston's Southern Goods collaborates with parkside chef Nathan Lemley for an evening of small bites and cocktail pairings. Sun., Aug. 20, 6:30pm. parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $35. www.parkside-austin.com
SUMMER SOCIAL Executive chef Nathan Lemley welcomes guest chef Lyle Bento of Southern Goods in Houston for an intimate meal on Parkside's second floor patio overlooking Sixth Street. Sun., Aug. 20, 6:30-10pm. parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $35. www.parkside-austin.com
UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com
WINE DOWN SUNDAY: ROSÉ DAY Think pink with rosés by the glass, a flight of American rosés, and a flight of French rosés – plus special food pairings. Sun., Aug. 20, 11am-4pm. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com
Monday 21
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.
Tuesday 22
GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.
TAROT & TEQUILA TUESDAYS Tequila drink specials are in your future. Tue., Aug. 8 - Tue., Aug. 22, 5pm-2am. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com
Wednesday 23
BEER RELEASE: TINY BARREL SERIES GOLDEN CHEEKED WILD BARREL Wed., Aug. 23, 3-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com
GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.
MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.
Thursday 24
BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.
PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com
STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009
Friday 25
EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com
FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com
GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.
Ongoing
AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com
BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com
CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com
HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org
LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com
SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller
WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com