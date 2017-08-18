Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 18

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, N.M., with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

NEW VODKA CLUB Prizes, demos, tastings, and a special lecture by UT professor Marina Alexandrova. Fri., Aug. 18, 8pm-2am. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. Free-$100. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Saturday 19

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BEE-YONCÉ BRUNCH Join the Bey hive with brunch, themed cocktails, and Beyoncé’s best spun by DJ Kid Slyce. Sat., Aug. 19, 10:30am-3pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GERMAN WINE TASTING WITH MASTER SOMMELIER JUNE RODIL The wine & beverage director of McGuire Moorman Hospitality and partner in June’s All Day guides you through the diversity of German wine. Sat., Aug. 19, noon-3pm Austin Wine Merchant, 512 W. Sixth, 512/499-0512. www.theaustinwinemerchant.com

GRAPE STOMP & HARVEST FESTIVAL Two weekends featuring wine tastings, a celebrity chef lunch and demo, casual food on the patio, bocce ball, ping pong, tours and guided boat tours to Fall Creek Falls – plus activities for kids including a castle bounce. Sat., Aug. 19 - Sat., Aug. 26, 11am-5pm. Fall Creek Vineyards, 1820 CR 222, Tow, 325/379-5361. www.fcv.com

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, N.M., with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

SWEET LEAF TEA #SWEEKEND TAKEOVER AT THE PICNIC FOOD TRUCK PARK Build your own drink with your favorite flavor. Sat., Aug. 19, noon-8pm The Picnic, 1720 Barton Springs Rd..

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Sunday 20

AUSTIN CHRONICLE HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL The heat is on. Hundreds of restaurants, commercial bottlers, and home cooks battle for hot sauce glory – plus food and drinks, cooking demos with top chefs, live music, and ice cream. Proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Sun., Aug. 20 Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. Free with donation.

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BANGIN’ BRUNCH THIS #SWEEKEND WITH SWEET LEAF TEA Sun., Aug. 20, 11:30am-3pm. Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

BURGER BRUNCH The Burger Brunch goes Broadway. Sun., Aug. 13 - Sun., Aug. 27, 11am-4pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 900 W. 10th, 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com

COCHON555 HERITAGE PIG BBQ COMPETITION Five local chefs will be given one whole heritage breed pig and a week to prepare six dishes out of the animal, which will be scored by 20 notable judges. In addition to tasting the presented dishes, guests will be able to enjoy drinks on the terrace, bites from local kitchens, and cocktail- and wine-pairing competitions. For more information, click here. Sun., Aug. 20, 4-7:30pm. Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $125-$400. www.fourseasons.com/austin

EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, N.M., with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

ICE CREAM SOCIAL Earn your spoon by donating school supplies in exchange for scoops of chef Angel Begaye’s sweet treats. Sun., Aug. 20, 3-5pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. Free with donation of school supplies. www.traceaustin.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

PARKSIDE'S SUMMER SOCIAL SERIES WITH CHEF LYLE BENTO Chef Lyle Bento of Houston's Southern Goods collaborates with parkside chef Nathan Lemley for an evening of small bites and cocktail pairings. Sun., Aug. 20, 6:30pm. parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $35. www.parkside-austin.com

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

SUMMER SOCIAL Executive chef Nathan Lemley welcomes guest chef Lyle Bento of Southern Goods in Houston for an intimate meal on Parkside's second floor patio overlooking Sixth Street. Sun., Aug. 20, 6:30-10pm. parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $35. www.parkside-austin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

WINE DOWN SUNDAY: ROSÉ DAY Think pink with rosés by the glass, a flight of American rosés, and a flight of French rosés – plus special food pairings. Sun., Aug. 20, 11am-4pm. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

Monday 21

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, N.M., with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Tuesday 22

GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, N.M., with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

TAROT & TEQUILA TUESDAYS Tequila drink specials are in your future. Tue., Aug. 8 - Tue., Aug. 22, 5pm-2am. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Wednesday 23

BEER RELEASE: TINY BARREL SERIES GOLDEN CHEEKED WILD BARREL Wed., Aug. 23, 3-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Thursday 24

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Friday 25

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

GELATO HAPPY HOUR Celebrate back-to-school with gelato. Mon., Aug. 21 - Sat., Aug. 26, 3-5pm. The Tasty Spoon, 1413 S. First, 512/535-3617.

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com