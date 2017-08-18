Celebrity Judges at the Hot Sauce Festival

Brandon Watson

(Head Judge): Brandon Watson is the food editor of

Rob Lippincott

Rob Lippincott and his wife, Cathy, own Güero's Taco Bar – now in its 31st year of being run and operated by the Lippincott family.

Jake Maddux

Jake Maddux, founder of the upcoming East Austin all-wood focused restaurant and brewery, the Brewer's Table.

Kelly Stocker

Longtime resident of the Rio Grande Valley, Kelly Stocker contributes to Thrillist, TimeOut, CultureMap, and Zagat and has worked as Yelp's senior community director for six years.

Shay Prigmore

MAX's Wine Dive Austin's executive chef Shay Prigmore has been instrumental in the crafting of MAX's Wine Dive's seasonal menus.

Amir Hajimaleki

Amir Hajimaleki has dedicated his life to his craft by taking on several culinary roles and running District Kitchen + Cocktails and Oasthouse with his brother.

Jacob "Jake" Trevino

Jake Trevino is a partner and key account executive at Twang. On the side, he has participated in many taste tests of the world's hottest peppers and chiles.

Jessica Maher

Jessica Maher is the pastry chef and co-owner – along with her husband Todd Duplechan – of South First mainstay Lenoir.

Josh Hare

Josh Hare is the founder and president of Hops & Grain Brewing and the chairman for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, representing more than 200 breweries across Texas.