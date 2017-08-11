Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 11

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Saturday 12

11TH ANNUAL AUSTIN ICE CREAM FESTIVAL The 11th Austin Ice Cream festival is set to include a whole list of festivities for all ages, including plenty of tastings and activities celebrating America's favorite frozen treat. For more information, click here. Sat., Aug. 12, 11am-10pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. $15.

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BEER DINNER & LOBSTAH BAKE A traditional New England bake paired with beers from Harpoon. Reservation required. Sat., Aug. 12, The Bonneville, 202 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/428-4643. $85. www.thebonnevilleaustin.com

JO BAGEL POP-UP Sat., Aug. 12, 9am-noon. Spokesman, 440 E. St. Elmo Bldg A-2. www.spokesmancoffee.com

Sunday 13

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN WINERY DINNER Chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel pair a five-course meal with wines from The Austin Winery. Sun., Aug. 13, 6:30-8:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

BURGER BRUNCH The Burger Brunch goes Broadway. Sun., Aug. 13 - Sun., Aug. 27, 11am-4pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 900 W. 10th, 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com

EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

Monday 14

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CRAFT SERIES FEATURING WHITESTONE BREWERY Four courses, four beers, for sure. Mon., Aug. 14, 6-8:30pm. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7066. $40. www.1886cafeandbakery.com

UCHIKO AND JESTER KING BREWERY DINNER PAIRING In honor of National Dog Month, Uchiko is partnering with Jester King Brewery to host a 10-course dinner with beer pairings, including an unreleased brew, to benefit the Austin Pets Alive! nonprofit. In addition to the 10 courses, diners will also be treated to an oyster course and sorbet course. Call for tickets. Mon., Aug. 14, 6:30pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar #140, 512/916-4808. $175. www.uchiaustin.com/uchiko

Tuesday 15

ANDIAMO’S 13TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Celebrate an Austin classic. Tue., Aug. 15, 5pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $50. www.andiamoitaliano.com

CANTINA DELLA VOLTA WINE DINNER An intimate four-course dinner paired with Cantina Della Volta's select wines. Tue., Aug. 15, 5pm. Eberly, 615 S Lamar, 512/916-9000. $65. www.eberlyaustin.com

Wednesday 16

Thursday 17

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

EVENINGS OUT: VIVA TEXAS VINO Explore Texas wine with trivia, games, music, great conversation, and plenty of Texas food and libations. Thu., Aug. 17, 6-8pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. Free. www.thestoryoftexas.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20, 6pm. Domain Northside.

Friday 18

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

NEW VODKA CLUB Prizes, demos, tastings, and a special lecture by UT professor Marina Alexandrova. Fri., Aug. 18, 8pm-2am. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. Free-$100. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com