Food Events
Every Firkin Friday
photo: Photo source Strange Land FB
Friday 11
EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com
FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Saturday 12
11TH ANNUAL AUSTIN ICE CREAM FESTIVAL The 11th Austin Ice Cream festival is set to include a whole list of festivities for all ages, including plenty of tastings and activities celebrating America's favorite frozen treat. For more information, click here. Sat., Aug. 12, 11am-10pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. $15.
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BEER DINNER & LOBSTAH BAKE A traditional New England bake paired with beers from Harpoon. Reservation required. Sat., Aug. 12, The Bonneville, 202 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/428-4643. $85. www.thebonnevilleaustin.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
JO BAGEL POP-UP Sat., Aug. 12, 9am-noon. Spokesman, 440 E. St. Elmo Bldg A-2. www.spokesmancoffee.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Sunday 13
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
AUSTIN WINERY DINNER Chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel pair a five-course meal with wines from The Austin Winery. Sun., Aug. 13, 6:30-8:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. www.greenhousecraftfood.com
BURGER BRUNCH The Burger Brunch goes Broadway. Sun., Aug. 13 - Sun., Aug. 27, 11am-4pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 900 W. 10th, 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com
EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Monday 14
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
CRAFT SERIES FEATURING WHITESTONE BREWERY Four courses, four beers, for sure. Mon., Aug. 14, 6-8:30pm. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7066. $40. www.1886cafeandbakery.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
UCHIKO AND JESTER KING BREWERY DINNER PAIRING In honor of National Dog Month, Uchiko is partnering with Jester King Brewery to host a 10-course dinner with beer pairings, including an unreleased brew, to benefit the Austin Pets Alive! nonprofit. In addition to the 10 courses, diners will also be treated to an oyster course and sorbet course. Call for tickets. Mon., Aug. 14, 6:30pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar #140, 512/916-4808. $175. www.uchiaustin.com/uchiko
Tuesday 15
ANDIAMO’S 13TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Celebrate an Austin classic. Tue., Aug. 15, 5pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $50. www.andiamoitaliano.com
CANTINA DELLA VOLTA WINE DINNER An intimate four-course dinner paired with Cantina Della Volta's select wines. Tue., Aug. 15, 5pm. Eberly, 615 S Lamar, 512/916-9000. $65. www.eberlyaustin.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Wednesday 16
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Thursday 17
BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
EVENINGS OUT: VIVA TEXAS VINO Explore Texas wine with trivia, games, music, great conversation, and plenty of Texas food and libations. Thu., Aug. 17, 6-8pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. Free. www.thestoryoftexas.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com
STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20, 6pm. Domain Northside.
Friday 18
EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com
FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
NEW VODKA CLUB Prizes, demos, tastings, and a special lecture by UT professor Marina Alexandrova. Fri., Aug. 18, 8pm-2am. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. Free-$100. www.russianhouseofaustin.com
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Ongoing
AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com
BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com
CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com
HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org
LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com
SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller
WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com