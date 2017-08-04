Food Fight: Pickles

Ah, pickles. The sidekick to sandwiches, the buddy to burgers, the accomplice to, well – you get the point. We say it's time they had their own day. Luckily, Austin has two superlative purveyors that make other makers green with envy. But which local company is the biggest dill? Things might go sour in our Austin Chronicle Food Fight.

Have an idea for a food fight? Email food@austinchronicle.com.