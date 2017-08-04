Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 4

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

OWL AWARENESS DAY Special prices, special glasses – and free tastings to anyone who shows up in an owl costume. Fri., Aug. 4, 3-10pm. (2017) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

RED FEZ POP-UP Travel back in time to Matt Luckie’s old Sixth Street bar. Nineties drink prices all night. Fri., Aug. 4 - Sat., Aug. 5, 5pm-2am. (2017) W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Saturday 5

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BANGER'S FIFTH ANNIVERSARY Celebrate the Rainey Street mainstay's anniversary with live local music, three whole pigs cooked three ways, a specially curated beer lineup, the release of at least four special collaboration beers, and a puppy petting zoo. Sat., Aug. 5, 11am. (2017) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

DOG DAYZ OF SUMMER Come out to support local dog rescue groups. $3.50 Thirsty Planet pints, free merchandise, and live music all night. Sat., Aug. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Austin Pizza Garden, 6266 Hwy. 290 W., 512/891-9980. www.austin-pizza-garden.com/where--when.html

FIFTH ANNIVERSARY BLOCK PARTY Live music, made-to-order burgers (both beef and vegan), plenty of beer, and more. Sat., Aug. 5, 6-9pm. (2017) In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. Free. www.in.gredients.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

PRESSURE COOKER WORKSHOP Learn how to make steamed artichokes and beef short ribs in a Fagor Multicooker, then test out your pressure cooker skills in your own kitchen with provided take-home recipes. Sat., Aug. 5, 11am & 1pm Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $10. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

WHITE LINEN NIGHT Austin Food & Wine Alliance hosts a block party featuring bites from some of Austin’s favorite restaurants – including first tastes of Henbit, the new concept from Emmer & Rye’s Kevin Fink and Contigo Fareground, as well as wine and beer pairings and live music. Sat., Aug. 5, 6-9pm. (2017) 2nd Street District. $50-75. www.2ndstreetdistrict.com

Sunday 6

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BANGIN’ BRUNCH THIS #SWEEKEND WITH SWEET LEAF® TEA Sun., Aug. 6, 11:30am-3pm. (2017) Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

BREW FOR THE HEART Enjoy delcious beer, a pig roast, and live music. Benefiting the American Heart Association. Sun., Aug. 6, 1-5pm. (2017) Whitestone Brewery, 601 E. Whitestone Blvd. # 500, Cedar Park. Free. www.facebook.com/brewfortheheart

EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Monday 7

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

GUEST SOUS CHEF SERIES Joel Renkainen of Micklethwait Craft Meats steps into the kitchen. Mon., Aug. 7, 8pm. Half Step, 75 1/2 Rainey, 512/391-1877. www.halfstepbar.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Sept. 4, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

SOUS CHEF DINNER Tony Ferraro and Dalton Rogers of Lenoir, Kevin Donovan of La Corsha Hospitality Group, and Josh Tijerina and Peter Brutofsky of the Hightower get together for a five-course feast. Mon., Aug. 7, 6:30-9pm. The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. $40. www.thehightoweraustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Tuesday 8

ICE CREAM MAKING WORKSHOP WITH LICK Support the Sustainable Food Center and learn how to make delicious ice creams like a professional from Lick Honest Ice Creams. Tue., Aug. 8, 6:30-8:30pm. Craft, 4704 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/900-9957. $45. www.craft-austin.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

TAROT & TEQUILA TUESDAYS Tequila drink specials are in your future. Tue., Aug. 8 - Tue., Aug. 22, 5pm-2am. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Wednesday 9

BEER RELEASE: TAPROOM EXCLUSIVE – CZECH BERRY Wed., Aug. 9, 3-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

TRIVIA NIGHT AT IN.GREDIENTS In.gredients is now hosting in.dependent Trivia, a homegrown pub quiz for locals to test their wit. First and second place win store credit and bonus questions throughout the night. All participants have the chance to win free drinks. Plus, $2 cans are available during trivia all summer long! Wed., July 26, 7-9pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com

Thursday 10

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

TREATY OAK DINNER PREVIEW SERIES Join Treaty Oak for their first five-course dinner with beer and cocktail pairings. Thu., Aug. 10, 7-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. $65. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Friday 11

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com