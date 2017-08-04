Food Events
Every Firkin Friday
photo: Photo source Strange Land FB
Friday 4
EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com
FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com
NATIONAL HONEY MONTH Round Rock Honey teams up with local restaurants to make special cocktails and dishes all month. One dollar from each special goes to the Sustainable Food Center. Full list of participants online. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, Various locations. www.fb.com/events/1960528767559409
OWL AWARENESS DAY Special prices, special glasses – and free tastings to anyone who shows up in an owl costume. Fri., Aug. 4, 3-10pm. (2017) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com
POP-UP FOOD TRUCK PARK Austin's favorites park at Fair Market throughout the month. Follow @FairMarketATX to see schedule. Tue., Aug. 1 - Thu., Aug. 31, 11am-7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. www.fairmarketaustin.com
RED FEZ POP-UP Travel back in time to Matt Luckie’s old Sixth Street bar. Nineties drink prices all night. Fri., Aug. 4 - Sat., Aug. 5, 5pm-2am. (2017) W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Saturday 5
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BANGER'S FIFTH ANNIVERSARY Celebrate the Rainey Street mainstay's anniversary with live local music, three whole pigs cooked three ways, a specially curated beer lineup, the release of at least four special collaboration beers, and a puppy petting zoo. Sat., Aug. 5, 11am. (2017) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com
DOG DAYZ OF SUMMER Come out to support local dog rescue groups. $3.50 Thirsty Planet pints, free merchandise, and live music all night. Sat., Aug. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Austin Pizza Garden, 6266 Hwy. 290 W., 512/891-9980. www.austin-pizza-garden.com/where--when.html
FIFTH ANNIVERSARY BLOCK PARTY Live music, made-to-order burgers (both beef and vegan), plenty of beer, and more. Sat., Aug. 5, 6-9pm. (2017) In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. Free. www.in.gredients.com
PRESSURE COOKER WORKSHOP Learn how to make steamed artichokes and beef short ribs in a Fagor Multicooker, then test out your pressure cooker skills in your own kitchen with provided take-home recipes. Sat., Aug. 5, 11am & 1pm Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $10. www.faradayskitchenstore.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
WHITE LINEN NIGHT Austin Food & Wine Alliance hosts a block party featuring bites from some of Austin’s favorite restaurants – including first tastes of Henbit, the new concept from Emmer & Rye’s Kevin Fink and Contigo Fareground, as well as wine and beer pairings and live music. Sat., Aug. 5, 6-9pm. (2017) 2nd Street District. $50-75. www.2ndstreetdistrict.com
Sunday 6
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BANGIN’ BRUNCH THIS #SWEEKEND WITH SWEET LEAF® TEA Sun., Aug. 6, 11:30am-3pm. (2017) Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com
BREW FOR THE HEART Enjoy delcious beer, a pig roast, and live music. Benefiting the American Heart Association. Sun., Aug. 6, 1-5pm. (2017) Whitestone Brewery, 601 E. Whitestone Blvd. # 500, Cedar Park. Free. www.facebook.com/brewfortheheart
EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Monday 7
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
GUEST SOUS CHEF SERIES Joel Renkainen of Micklethwait Craft Meats steps into the kitchen. Mon., Aug. 7, 8pm. Half Step, 75 1/2 Rainey, 512/391-1877. www.halfstepbar.com
MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Sept. 4, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com
SOUS CHEF DINNER Tony Ferraro and Dalton Rogers of Lenoir, Kevin Donovan of La Corsha Hospitality Group, and Josh Tijerina and Peter Brutofsky of the Hightower get together for a five-course feast. Mon., Aug. 7, 6:30-9pm. The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. $40. www.thehightoweraustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Tuesday 8
ICE CREAM MAKING WORKSHOP WITH LICK Support the Sustainable Food Center and learn how to make delicious ice creams like a professional from Lick Honest Ice Creams. Tue., Aug. 8, 6:30-8:30pm. Craft, 4704 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/900-9957. $45. www.craft-austin.com
TAROT & TEQUILA TUESDAYS Tequila drink specials are in your future. Tue., Aug. 8 - Tue., Aug. 22, 5pm-2am. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Wednesday 9
BEER RELEASE: TAPROOM EXCLUSIVE – CZECH BERRY Wed., Aug. 9, 3-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com
HATCH CHILE FESTIVAL Central Market celebrates the world-famous green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Wed., Aug. 9 - Tue., Aug. 22, Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 26, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
TRIVIA NIGHT AT IN.GREDIENTS In.gredients is now hosting in.dependent Trivia, a homegrown pub quiz for locals to test their wit. First and second place win store credit and bonus questions throughout the night. All participants have the chance to win free drinks. Plus, $2 cans are available during trivia all summer long! Wed., July 26, 7-9pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com
Thursday 10
BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com
STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
TREATY OAK DINNER PREVIEW SERIES Join Treaty Oak for their first five-course dinner with beer and cocktail pairings. Thu., Aug. 10, 7-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. $65. www.treatyoakdistilling.com
Friday 11
THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com
Ongoing
AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com
BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com
CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com
HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org
LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com
SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller
WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com