Food Events

Friday 28

CANNON + BELLE AND TREATY OAK DISTILLERY PAIRING Cannon + Belle's five-course dinner menu will include whiskey-braised corn beef, frisée, Waterloo-steamed mussels, pork belly cheddar-smoked mac & cheese, and dulce de leche ice cream. Each course will be paired with a craft cocktail made using Treaty Oak spirits. Ticket price does not include tax or gratuity. Fri., July 28, 7-9pm. (2017) Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $65. jeff.shull@hilton.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

FROST BANK SUMMER SWEET TREATS EAST 7TH STREET Frost hosts a series of local providers offering guests a variety of frozen goodies. Fri., July 28, 2-4pm. (2017) East Seventh Financial Center, 2421 E. Seventh. Free. www.fb.com/frostbank

PLUCKERS 22ND ANNIVERSARY WEEK CELEBRATION Pluckers is celebrating 22 years of serving delicious wings. Their weeklong celebration will feature plenty of specials ranging from 75-cent wings, to $5 34-ounce mugs of Dos XX. July 23-29. All Pluckers Locations. www.facebook.com/pluckers

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Saturday 29

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

SOUR DUCK MARKET PREVIEW BAKE SALE Odd Duck and Barley Swine are teaming up to showcase their new concept Sour Duck Market, an all-day bakery, cafe, and bar. Not only will they offer plenty of pastries, but the sale is for a good cause. It will benefit Central Texas Food Bank's "Summer Meals That Matter" which helps feed families during summer months. Sat., July 29, 10am. Odd Duck, 1201 S. Lamar, 512/433-6521. www.oddduckaustin.com

Sunday 30

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Sept. 24, noon-4pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

BURGER BRUNCH Brunch burgers! Need we say more? Sun., July 30, 11am-4pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 900 W. 10th. www.elsapoatx.com

EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

ROCK OUT WITH YOUR GUAC OUT Individuals and restaurants battle for guacamole gold. Sun., July 30, 5-10pm. Ray Benson's Rattle Inn, 610 Nueces, 512/373-8306. $10. rattleinnaustin.com/

Monday 31

$1 PIZZA NIGHT AT CANE ROSSO Join Cane Rosso in celebrating its one-year anniversary in South Austin with $1 pizzas and $5 house cocktails. Pizza specials are dine-in only, limited to one per person, and will include margarita, marinara, and focaccia pizzas. Mon., July 31, 5-10pm. Cane Rosso, 4715 S. Lamar #103, 512/904-0534. www.canerosso.com

BEER & ICE CREAM PAIRING WITH LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS AND LAZARUS BREWING Each ticket gets you five beer samples with five pairings of Lick’s summer seasonal flavors. All of Lick’s proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. Mon., July 31, 6:30-9:30pm. Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. $40. www.lazarusbrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

GUILD POP-UP AT JUNIPER The Guild team will be taking over Juniper's kitchen for their first pop-up dinner, featuring a five-course menu created by head chef Sterling Ridings. Guests can expect a taste of what's to come from one of the Chameleon Group's latest restaurant ventures. Mon., July 31, 6:30-8:30pm. Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. $60. www.juniperaustin.com

Tuesday 1

GO EAST Eat East relaunches as a crawl featuring $5 food and drink specials, discounts at participating retailers, and an excuse to get all your steps in. Find the full list of participating businesses online. First Tuesdays www.thehightoweraustin.com/goeast-1

Wednesday 2

BEER RELEASE: HOP TOTEM SOUR IPA Wed., Aug. 2, 3-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

NATIONAL IPA DAY AT EASY TIGER Easy Tiger is extending its standing $10 Thursday Summer Flight Night to two days for National IPA Day. Flights will include Alpine Beer Co. Duet, Bell's Brewery Two Hearted Ale, Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA and Odell Brewing Co. IPA. Vote for your favorite IPA anytime between Aug. 2, 11am, and Aug. 4, 2am, and the winner will land a spot on Easy Tiger's fall beer list. Wed., Aug. 2 - Fri., Aug. 4, 11-2am. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

Thursday 3

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PAY IT FORWARD WITH DANIEL CURTIS BENEFIT Daniel Curtis' annual benefit for the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation will highlight the Austin restaurant scene, with more than a dozen of the city's best chefs, including chefs from Jack Allen's Kitchen, Odd Duck, Salty Sow, Olive & June, Uchi, and more. Guests can also expect cocktails from Patron Spirits Company, Treaty Oak Distillery, The Tipsy Texan, and live music from Rotel & the Hot Tomatoes. Thu., Aug. 3, 7-10pm. AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University Dr., (512) 404-1900. $75. www.meetattexas.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 4

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com