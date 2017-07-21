Five Local All-Day Rosés

When the thermometer breaks, it's time to think pink.

William Chris 2016 Pétillant Naturel Rosé: A naturally sparkling dry wine with strawberry, rose petal, and blood orange notes

Pedernales Cellars 2016 Dry Rosé: Provence-style sipper with a Grenache base and lively nuances of strawberry and honey

McPherson Cellars 2016 Les Copains Rosé: Complex and dry – with hints of plum and berries

Dandy Rosé: 100% Texas-grown grapes, exclusively for Austin, Texas

Calais Winery 2016 Cuvée de Gaston: Bright and acidic with notes of pink grapefruit, strawberry, and white pepper