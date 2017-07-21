Food

Five Beers for Tubing

By Adrienne Whitehorse, Fri., July 21, 2017

Photo by John Anderson

This year, forget the Bud Light. Make your float less rote with one of these lower ABV craft brews.

Hops & Grain River Beer: Clear in color and light in flavor with a crisp hop finish

Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap Pils: A light German pilsner with just the right amount of hops

Adelbert’s Mango Wit: A light and citrusy wit with sweet notes of mango

Zilker Brewing Parks & Rec Pale Ale: A refreshing ale whose proceeds benefit Zilker Park upkeep

Blue Owl Brewing Little Boss: A light Berliner weisse-style sour as sunny as the weather

