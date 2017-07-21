Five Beers for Tubing

This year, forget the Bud Light. Make your float less rote with one of these lower ABV craft brews.

Hops & Grain River Beer: Clear in color and light in flavor with a crisp hop finish

Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap Pils: A light German pilsner with just the right amount of hops

Adelbert’s Mango Wit: A light and citrusy wit with sweet notes of mango

Zilker Brewing Parks & Rec Pale Ale: A refreshing ale whose proceeds benefit Zilker Park upkeep

Blue Owl Brewing Little Boss: A light Berliner weisse-style sour as sunny as the weather