Five Beers for Tubing
By Adrienne Whitehorse, Fri., July 21, 2017
This year, forget the Bud Light. Make your float less rote with one of these lower ABV craft brews.
Hops & Grain River Beer: Clear in color and light in flavor with a crisp hop finish
Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap Pils: A light German pilsner with just the right amount of hops
Adelbert’s Mango Wit: A light and citrusy wit with sweet notes of mango
Zilker Brewing Parks & Rec Pale Ale: A refreshing ale whose proceeds benefit Zilker Park upkeep
Blue Owl Brewing Little Boss: A light Berliner weisse-style sour as sunny as the weather