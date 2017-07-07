Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 7

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FIRST FRIDAY FOOD & WINE TASTING: BENEFITING THE NATURE CONSERVANCY Sip beer & wine, savor bites from each department of the store, and vote on your favorite dish. Proceeds benefit the Nature Conservancy in Texas. Fri., July 7, 5:30-8pm. Whole Foods Market, 11920 Domain Dr., 512/831-3981. $10 online, $15 at door. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Saturday 8

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

SMOKER COOKING CLASS Join chef Andrew Brooks and learn how to use a stovetop smoker (or any outdoor smoker) to make delicious dishes with subtle smokiness. Sat., July 8, 5-7pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $65. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

SWEET LEAF TEA #SWEEKEND TAKEOVER AT THE PICNIC FOOD TRUCK PARK Saturdays, noon-8pm The Picnic Food Truck Park, 1720 Barton Springs Rd..

Sunday 9

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

Monday 10

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CRAFT SERIES: FRIENDS & ALLIES BREWING The culinary team at the Driskill's 1886 Cafe and Bakery joins forces with Friends & Allies Brewing for a beer pairing dinner featuring four courses and four brews? Mon., July 10, 6-9pm. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7066. $40. www.1886cafeandbakery.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Tuesday 11

TAROT & TEQUILA TUESDAY We see drinks in your future. Tue., July 11, 5pm. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Wednesday 12

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Thursday 13

2ND STREET SOCIAL Sip and stroll along Second Street during this new monthly event every second Thursday. Area shops and restaurants will feature special promotions. Thu., June 8, 6-8pm West Second Street. Free. www.2ndstreetdistrict.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., May 18, 7-10pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

FIESTA HAPPY HOUR Help raise funds for Easter Seals. Thu., July 13, 4-8pm. Taco Cabana, 5242 N. Lamar. www.easterseals.com/centraltx/our-programs/childrens-services/esct.html

POOLSIDE SPANISH TAPAS Join chef Fer Candil of Paellas, Tapas & More for an authentic Spanish paella cooking class. The class will feature Con' Olio's olive oils and balsamic vinegars. Thu., July 13, 6pm. Con' Olio Oils & Vinegars, 10000 Research #130, 512/342-2344. $45. www.conolios.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Friday 14

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

THE GENEROUS POUR WINE TASTING Taste up to seven spectacular wines. Daily; through Sept. 3 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $28 (entrée purchase required). www.thecapitalgrille.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com