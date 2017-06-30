Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 30

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

GERALDINE'S SUMMER SERIES Kick off Independence Day weekend with a dance party from Body Rock ATX and cocktails from Deep Eddy Vodka. Fri., June 30, 7-10pm. Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

Saturday 1

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BATTER UP FOR VIRGINIA An all-star line-up of Central Texas' best chefs come together to honor and raise funds for legendary former Chronicle food editor Virginia B. Wood. Guests can buy a variety of savory and sweet baked goods and other treats and send their best wishes to Wood at a card station. Sat., July 1, 1-4pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. www.fb.com/events/310882642697677

FOUR-DAY BRUNCH FOR THE FOURTH Do your patriotic duty by eating brunch four times over Independence Day weekend. July 1-4. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Sunday 2

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

EASY TIGER FREE SUMMER SERIES Food specials, theme parties, and free screenings of some of your favorite summertime films. Sundays through Aug. 27, 9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

SWEEKEND SUNDAY BRUNCH Sweet Leaf® Tea sponsors a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar as part of a 12-weekend series of summer activations. Sun., July 2, 11:30am-3pm. Luke's Inside Out, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/589-8883. www.lukesinsideout.com

Monday 3

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

INDEPENDENCE DAY HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION The top wiener winner will receive the cash from the pool of all $5 entry fees, plus one full month of free pool, preferred seating, and a T-shirt. Mon., July 3, Fast Eddie's, 13945 N. Hwy 183 Ste. 122-D; 100 Parker. www.fasteddiesbilliards.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Aug. 7, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

RED, WHITE & BLUES Fried chicken with all the fixings, patriotic cocktails, and live music from Akina Adderley & the Vintage Playboys. Mon., July 3, 7:30pm. Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

Tuesday 4

FOURTH OF JULY CHILI COOKOFF World-class teams compete in an effort to win qualifying points toward the Terlingua International Chili Championship. Benefits the Fredericksburg Food Pantry. Tue., July 4, 10am-5pm. Becker Vineyards, 464 Becker Farms Rd., Stonewall, 830/644-2681. www.beckervineyards.com

FOURTH OF JULY EXTRAVAGANZA Stay cool under fans and misters while enjoying music, cold drinks, and a whole hog from Joshua Jones. Tue., July 4, 2pm. Half Step, 75 1/2 Rainey, 512/391-1877. $10 a plate. www.halfstepbar.com

GO EAST Eat East relaunches as a crawl featuring $5 food and drink specials, discounts at participating retailers, and an excuse to get all your steps in. Find the full list of participating businesses online. First Tuesdays www.thehightoweraustin.com/goeast-1

INDEPENDENCE DAY DINNER BUFFET Bespoke barbecue and other Independence Day finery on the Four Seasons' back lawn. Tue., July 4, 5-9pm. TRIO. $80. www.trioaustin.com

SPIRITS OF '76 Celebrate your freedom with three centuries of Independence Day libations. Tue., July 4, 2-10pm. Backbeat, 1300 S. Lamar, 512/551-9980. $10. www.backbeat-atx.com

Wednesday 5

OLD WORLD VS. NEW WORLD: A JOURNEY THROUGH CHEESE HISTORY Wed., July 5, 6:30-8:30pm. Antonelli's Cheese House, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $45. www.antonellischeese.com

PETIT FOURS CLASS Learn to bake, fill, and decorate a variety of petit four cakes. Wed., July 5, 6-9pm. Make It Sweet, 9070 Research #203, 512/371-3401. $45. www.makeitsweet.com

Thursday 6

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., May 18, 7-10pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 7

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com