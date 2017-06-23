Food Events

Friday 23

EAT AT A FOOD TRUCK DAY Get a free meal by bringing a friend to a participating food truck and saying "food truck friend." Fri., June 23, (2017) Various locations. www.neaftd.com/cities/austin

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

ORO NEGRO RELEASE PARTY Come taste head brewer Trevor Nearburg and 1739 kfé Artesanal coffee's Fabian Ray coffee IPA collaboration. Fri., June 23, 5pm. (2017) Uncle Billy’s Brewery & Smokehouse, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillys.com

SIERRA NEVADA MEET-THE-FOUNDER Talk shop with Ken Grossman while you enjoy 12 of Sierra Nevada's greatest collaborative beers. Fri., June 23, 5-8pm. (2017) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

SUMMER OPEN HOUSE A bake sale, spin art cookie decorating, and mini classes to help raise funds for Capital Confectioners cake club. June 23 & 24. Make It Sweet, 9070 Research #203, 512/371-3401. $15 for mini classes. www.makeitsweet.com

SUMMER WINE DINNER Guests will enjoy a four-course menu crafted by chef Joseph Bannister with seasonal and back vintage wine pairings, including a dessert wine Duchman will be pulling from their library for the occasion. Fri., June 23, 7-10pm. (2017) Duchman Family Winery, 13308 FM 150 W., Driftwood. $75.

VIP MONTH AT FLYING SAUCER Join Flying Saucer for a special event during VIP month. On Friday, June 23, beginning at 7pm, Avery barrel master Andy Park will be in the house for guided barrel tastings. The event is ticketed, so be sure to snag your tickets next time you're at the Saucer. Fri., June 23, (2017) Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. astnmgr@beerknurd.com, www.beerknurd.com/locations/austin-flying-saucer

Saturday 24

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AVERY BREWING MEET-THE-FOUNDER Meet Adam Avery and Andy Parker of Avery Brewing while enjoying a special selection of their beers. Sat., June 24, noon-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BEER CAMP The Texas Craft Brewers Guild and Sierra Nevada present a day of hundreds of the best craft beers, snacks from the city’s best food trucks, and live music. Sat., June 24, 5-9pm. (2017) Carson Creek Ranch, 9501 Sherman Rd., 512/758-9076. $40-75. www.beercamp.sierranevada.com

MID-SUMMER SOLSTICE BEER FEST Kick off the peach and watermelon harvest season with live music, good eats, and beer. Ticket includes a beer brat with sides, pickles and kraut from Hat Creek Provisions, and plenty of fresh watermelon, peaches, and peach cobbler. Limited release beers on tap will include Apple Pie Pilz, Sour Wit, Watermelon IPA, Peach Pilz, and Sangria Ale. Sat., June 24, 5-10pm. (2017) Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Cave Rd., 512/276-2295. $15. www.strangelandbrewery.com

TIKI NIGHT AT REVELRY! Enjoy contemporary versions of all your favorite tiki cocktails plus a Polynesian-inspired spread. Ticket includes buffet and drink. Sat., June 24, 7-11pm. (2017) Revelry Kitchen + Bar, 1410 E. Sixth, 512/322-5223. $30. www.revelryatx.com

Sunday 25

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S FEAST Enjoy a three-course, true farm-to-table meal and a newly interpreted, abridged performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Sun., June 25, 6:30-10pm. (2017) Eden East, 755 Springdale Rd., 512/428-6500. $75. www.edeneastaustin.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Aug. 27, noon-4pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

ON DECK SERIES A live DJ set, festive cocktails, and a glorious view keep your Sunday Funday going long after brunch. Sun., June 25, 5-8pm. Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

SUMMER SOCIAL Executive chef Nathan Lemley welcomes guest chef Brandon Silva of Wooster’s Garden and Heights Bier Garten in Houston for an intimate meal on Parkside's second floor patio overlooking Sixth St. Sun., June 25, 6:30-10pm. (2017) parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $35. www.parkside-austin.com

WABI-SABI WORKSHOP Learn how to create a tablescape and floral arrangement from Julie Pointer, author of Wabi-Sabi Welcome. Sun., June 25, 4pm. (2017) Kettle & Brine, 908-C W. 12th, 512/375-4239. $65. www.kettleandbrine.com

Monday 26

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

OLIVE OIL 101 Mon., June 26, 6pm. 12918 Shops Parkway #550, Bee Cave. $25. www.conolios.com

Tuesday 27

TIKI TWO YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY Escape to a tropical paradise featuring palm trees and drinks served from under a tiki hut. Guests receive an island welcome in the form of a complimentary lei and snaiquiri (daiquiri shot), plus an extended tiki menu with more island cocktails and two additional punches. Grooves come courtesy of Brannen Temple Funky Tattoo from 8pm -12mid. Tue., June 27, 4pm-2am. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

TRAILER FOOD TUESDAYS The annual event is back. Celebrate the city's unique food truck culture with longtime favorites such as the Peached Tortilla and Burro Cheese Kitchen and newcomers like Rosarito and Cold Ones Pops. Enjoy the ATX sunset while listening to live tunes from Cilantro Boombox. Tue., June 27, 5-9pm. Long Center for the Performing Arts City Terrace, 512/474-5664. www.trailerfoodtuesdays.com

WANNA BUILD A FOOD BUSINESS? Joi Chevalier of the Cook's Nook, Eric Silverstein of the Peached Tortilla, and Andy Sabola of Gelateria Gemelli discuss the challenges of food entrepreneurship and the local solutions. Tue., June 27, 10-11:30am. Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis, 512/282-2111. Free. centraltexasfoodbank.org

Wednesday 28

BUTCHERY FOR THE HOME COOK: MAKING LINK SAUSAGES Impress your guests at your Independence Day cookout by grilling up sausages you made yourself. Central Texas Meat Collective co-founder Julia Poplawsky will walk you through how to select, cut, prep, season and grind meat, how to find casings, techniques for stuffing, tying and cooking your sausages, and more. Wed., June 28, 6:30-8:30pm. Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $55. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

THE WINE DOWN The Dreaming Tree Wines brings together live music, bites from Downtown restaurants, and retail pop-ups to raise funds for the Austin Music Foundation. Last Wednesday of the month, 5pm 3ten Austin City Limits Live, 310 E. Willie Nelson Blvd. Ste. 1-A, 512/457-5595. Free ($15 VIP). www.3tenaustin.com

YUYO POP-UP Enjoy a four-course Peruvian dinner for El Chile Group's forthcoming restaurant. Wed., June 28, 7:30-9:30pm. El Chile Cafe y Cantina, 1809 Manor Rd., 512/457-9900. $65. www.elchilecafe.com

Thursday 29

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., May 18, 7-10pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THE ROSE ROOM & 77 DEGREES ROOFTOP FIRST ANNIVERSARY PARTY Guests can expect special performances, surprise entertainment, and plenty of cool drinks to heat up the summer. Thu., June 29, 9pm-2am. The Rose Room and 77 Degrees , 11500 Rock Rose Ave.

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thursdays. Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

Friday 30

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com