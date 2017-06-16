Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 16

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Saturday 17

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

OTAKO La Condesa executive chef Rick Lopez will serve an intimate 14-course taco tasting menu that features a playful mix of Mexican and Japanese flavors – from queso fresco quesadillas to otako (octopus) tacos. Elevate your evening with a pairing of agave spirits by beverage director and certified sommelier Mandi Nelson. Sat., June 17, Otoko, 1603 S. Congress. www.otokoaustin.com

ROSÉ SOIRÉE Sip and savor 30 unique rosé wines, light bites from chef Jim Tripi and pastry chef Natalie Gazaui and enjoy live DJ entertainment, a frozé machine and more, in the Cedar Tavern or out on the garden patio. Eberly will be donating 10% of ticket sales to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Sat., June 17, noon-4pm. Eberly, 615 S Lamar, 512/916-9000. www.eberlyaustin.com

Sunday 18

BANGER'S BIG BRASS BAND BRUNCH Banger's brunch will include favorites like biscuits and gravy, Banger's benny, and fried chicken & waffles. Not to mention the joint's famous Manmosas and the make-your-own michelada bar. Sun., June 18, 10am-4pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BBQ CELEBRATION AT LEROY & LEWIS The new-school barbecue truck is celebrating meat-loving dads with a menu full of traditional BBQ, alternative cuts, seasonal sides, and homestyle desserts. Bring the whole family for a day complete with BBQ, yard games, and free beer (21+). Sun., June 18, 11am. LeRoy & Lewis, 121 Pickle Rd., 512/945-9882. www.leroyandlewis.com

BRUNCH AT SEARSUCKER On Father’s Day, specials at Searsucker will include New York steak and eggs and a softshell crab benedict. Sun., June 18, 10am. Searsucker, 415 Colorado, 512/394-8000. searsucker.com/austin/

CANE ROSSO PIZZA SPECIAL In honor of all the fatherly figures out there, Cane Rosso will be offering the Honey Bastard pizza. The spicy-sweet pie includes goat cheese, hot soppressata, bacon marmalade and habanero-infused honey. Sun., June 18, Cane Rosso, 4715 S. Lamar #103, 512/904-0534. www.canerosso.com/

DADS EAT FREE AT PLUCKERS All fathers can enjoy a complimentary entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage from Pluckers’ menu when they post a photo of their family at the restaurant to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #Pluckers. Sun., June 18, All locations. www.pluckers.com/

DK MARIA'S FATHER'S DAY SPECIALS DK Maria’s Legendary Tex-Mex will be celebrating dads everywhere by taking $1 off drinks and beer and 10 percent off fajitas all day. Sun., June 18, 11am-10pm. DK Maria's Legendary Tex-Mex, 1807 Slaughter Ln, 512/292-1001. https://www.dkmarias.com/

FATHER'S DAY AT THE CAPITAL GRILLE In honor of Father's Day, The Capital Grille will offer the bone-in tomahawk ribeye and favorite menu items, including the Chilean sea bass, seared tenderloin with butter poached lobster tails and the bone-in kona crusted dry aged NY strip with shallot butter. In addition, The Grille will have wine and dessert specials available. Sun., June 18, noon-9pm. The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. www.thecapitalgrille.com/home

FATHER'S DAY DINING Don't turn Pop's big day into a dad joke. Austin's top restaurants are rolling out the red carpet for Pops, featuring drink specials, exclusive menus, and a whole bunch of steaks. Find our guide online at austinchronicle.com/calendar/community/fathers-day-dining. Sun., June 18,

FREE NACHOS AT SANTA RITA Did someone say free nachos? You bet! This Father's Day Santa Rita will offer free nachos for families celebrating dad's big day at either Santa Rita locations. Sun., June 18, Both locations. www.santaritacantina.com/

FREEBIRDS BURRITO SPECIAL Stop by your local Freebirds and receive a Monster Burrito for the price of a Freebird by sporting your best combination of socks and sandals. Sun., June 18, All locations. https://freebirds.com/

GENERAL TSO'BOY BEER SPECIAL The fast casual Chinese-American restaurant will be offering a free beer to every father that dines at the restaurant on their special day. Sun., June 18, General Tso'Boy, 11501 Rock Rose Ave. #152. www.generaltsoboy.com/

INFINITE MONKEY THEOREM WINE SPECIAL Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery is celebrating dads the best way they know how – with free wine! Bring pops by the tap room to get a glass of his preferred vino and receive a second glass on the house. Sun., June 18, 2-8pm. Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com/

JUNIPER WIENIE ROAST Treat Dad to a whole hog roast along with an all-you-can-eat menu of items like backyard cheeseburgers and Italiano sausage dogs with all the fixins, sides including tater salad, panzanella salad, and marinated eggplant, and homemade peach hand pies and aji amarillo spiced watermelon for dessert. To wash it all down, there will be a keg of Little Boss from Blue Owl Brewery while it lasts and discounted cocktails for purchase, featuring sponsors Old Grand-Dad bourbon and Maker’s Mark. Sun., June 18, 1-6pm. Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. $25 advance, $30 door ($10 kids under $12). www.juniperaustin.com

PAPPY VAN WINKLE SPECIAL RELEASE W Austin is releasing a stash of coveted whiskey Pappy Van Winkle exclusively for Father's Day. The Downtown hotel's release will include pours from 10-, 12- and 20-year-old bottles. Sun., June 18, 6pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SALT & TIME SAUSAGE MAKING CLASS Treat Dad to a sausagemaking class that covers the basic types of sausage, casing options, and stuffing techniques. Guests will get to taste different options, make sausage, and go home with several pounds of the finished product. Sun., June 18, 3:30pm. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. $150. www.saltandtime.com

WHISKEY SPECIAL AT EUREKA! This year, the all-American restaurant will be offering dads a complimentary engraved Eureka! whiskey glass with the purchase of any whiskey cocktail on Father's Day. Sun., June 18, Eureka!, 200 E. Sixth, 512/735-1144. eurekarestaurantgroup.com/

Monday 19

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

EAT YOUR WAY THROUGH HISTORY: LUNCH & LEARN SERIES Chef and author Angela Shelf Medearis hosts a culinary history program and luncheon featuring African, Caribbean, Texan, and Southern cuisines. Mon., June 19, 11:30am-2:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. $20-25. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center

HAVANESE POP-UP DINNER Chef Adam Brick of Apis Restaurant and Apiary join chef James Dumapit of Old Thousand for a four-course a four-course Havanese (a blend of Havana, Cuba and Chinese cooking) experience. A portion of the proceeds from the pop-up will benefit Casa Marianella, an East Austin homeless shelter that places an emphasis on newly arrived immigrants from around the world. Mon., June 19, 5-9pm. Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. www.oldthousandatx.com

Tuesday 20

HOPDODDY BURGER SPECIAL The Juicy Lucy features a fresh ground Angus beef patty stuffed with melted Tillamook cheddar and topped with a second slice of cheddar, black pepper aioli and caramelized onions. Wed., June 7 - Tue., June 20, All locations. https://www.hopdoddy.com/

IN GOOD COMPANY DINNER Chefs Alma Alcocer-Thomas and Jeff Martinez pull out all the stops with a four-course dinner highlighting fresh local produce direct from Boggy Creek Farm paired with handcrafted cocktails and boutique wines. Tue., June 20, 7:30-10pm. Alcomar, 1816 S. First, 512/401-3161. $65. www.alcomaratx.com

Wednesday 21

BEER RELEASE: BARREL-AGED DAPPER DEVIL Wed., June 21, 3-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez. $30 paid on-site. info@blueowlbrewing.com, www.blueowlbrewing.com

MAJESTIC DRY RIESLING EDUCATIONAL TASTING Mark Rashap guides. Wed., June 21, 4-5:30pm or 6-7:30pm Wine & Food Tasting Room, 2121 E. Sixth #102, 512/327-7555. $55 ($40, members). www.winefoodfoundation.org

SUMMER COCKTAIL DINNER Shake up the first week of summer with a five course cocktail dinner curated by bar manager Erin Ashford. Guests can expect punch bowls, interactive preparations, and food pairings. One course will feature Live Oak Brewery's seasonal Gold Pils, and another with Highborn from Genius. Wed., June 21, 6pm. Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $100. www.olamaieaustin.com

Thursday 22

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., May 18, 7-10pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TIKI THURSDAYS LAUNCH PARTY Get in an island state of mind with a big launch party featuring guest bartender Tiki Trey mixing up strong rum drinks (Mai Tais, Jasper's Jamaican Swizzles, Sidewinder's Fangs & more); DJ Emily Rabbit setting the mood with reggae, surf rock and Tropicália tunes; and the kitchen dishing up Polynesian wings, Kahlua pork sliders and coconut pudding. Thu., June 22, 5:30pm-2am. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thursdays. Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

Friday 23

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com