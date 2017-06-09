Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 9

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FARMHOUSE COOKING DEMO Farmhouse Delivery teaches you how to make incredible meals with local produce. Fri., June 9, 6:30pm. (2017) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. Free with tasting. www.blueowlbrewing.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

NEGRONI WEEK Drink a Negroni, save the world. Locations across town are serving up special versions of the Italian classic to raise money for local and international charities. June 5-11 Various locations. www.negroniweek.com

Saturday 10

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN BUG (EATING) FESTIVAL Learn about the wonderful world of entomophagy. Stay after the festival for a documentary screening and a performance by emo puppet band Fragile Rock. Sat., June 10, 4-8pm. (2017) In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. $10 (free for students and children under 18). www.in.gredients.com

HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK POP-UP Overload on cute with yummy goodies and treats. Sat., June 10, 10am-8pm. (2017) Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040.

NATIONAL ROSÉ DAY Backbeat rolls out a new summer rosé menu with a two-day party. $2 off all rosé wines by the glass and 25% off of bottle – plus pink sunglasses for the patio drinkers. Sat., June 10 - Sun., June 11, 12mid. (2017) Backbeat, 1300 S. Lamar, 512/551-9980. www.backbeat-atx.com

SUMMER COCKTAIL WORKSHOP Learn how to prepare, measure, and mix delicious seasonal sips with fruits, herbs, and quality spirits. Sat., June 10, 4-6pm. (2017) Reclaimed Wood ATX, 2505-B E. Sixth. $45-80. www.revelryatx.com

TASTE OF NORTH AUSTIN Tastings, beverage sampling, free live music, and childrens’ entertainment. Sat., June 10, 11am-4pm. (2017) The Domain II, 10910 Domain Dr., 512/832-8348. $20-35. www.simon.com/mall/the-domain

Sunday 11

COMMUNITY BEER DINNER Chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel cook up multiple courses paired with the best brews from the Dallas favorite. Sun., June 11, 6:30-9pm. (2017) Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $64.12. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

NATIONAL ROSÉ DAY Backbeat rolls out a new summer rosé menu with a two-day party. $2 off all rosé wines by the glass and 25% off of bottle – plus pink sunglasses for the patio drinkers. Sat., June 10 - Sun., June 11, (2017) Backbeat, 1300 S. Lamar, 512/551-9980. www.backbeat-atx.com

SECOND SUNDAY BRUNCH LeRoy & Lewis stops by the urban winery. Sun., June 11, 11am-2pm. (2017) Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

WFFT HILL COUNTRY WINE TOUR Visit Fall Creek Vineyards, Ron Yates Winery, and Kuhlman Cellars in a luxury coach. Price includes all tastings, seated lunch, dessert, snack, and transportation. Sun., June 11, noon-7:30pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7555. $135 ($110 WFFT members). www.winefoodfoundation.org

WHISLER'S FOUR YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY Party with a live music showcase, a special anniversary cocktail menu, and complimentary bites from Thai-Kun. Sun., June 11, 4pm. (2017) Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Monday 12

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CRAFT SERIES WITH BLUE OWL BREWING A casual evening of good food, great local brews, and excellent company. Mon., June 12, 6-9pm. (2017) 1886 Cafe & Bakery in the Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos. $40. www.1886cafeandbakery.com

Tuesday 13

EASY TIGER CELIS BREWERY LAUNCH PARTY Raise a glass with Christine Celis, original partner and daughter of founder Pierre Celis. Tue., June 13, 5-7pm. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

GREAT BOURBON POP-UP Enter to have the opportunity to purchase a bottle of rare Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23 Year Bourbon at a retail value of only $295 – plus other sought-after Bourbons from Rock Hill Farms, Hancock, 1972 Single Barrel and EH Taylor Seasoned Wood. Tue., June 13, 6-7:30pm. Twin Liquors, 3925 Market St., Bee Cave. www.twinliquors.com/

SHIFT DRINKS FUNDRAISER Alexander Beggins and Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child guest bartend for HAAM. Tue., June 13, Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

Wednesday 14

CZECH CZECH SOUR PILSNER BEER RELEASE Plus kolaches from Batch from 4-7pm. Wed., June 14, 3pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

NATIONAL BOURBON DAY Celebrate with a special flight of Basil Hayden’s, Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek, and Baker’s. Wed., June 14, 5pm-2am. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. $12. www.easytigeraustin.com

Thursday 15

ANDIAMO ITALIAN COOKING CLASS Andiamo owner Daniela Marcone walks you through the basics of an authentic Italian meal, complete with wine pairings. Thu., June 15, 6:30-9pm. Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. $70. www.centralmarket.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., May 18, 7-10pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

EASY TIGER 365 CELIS BREWERY LAUNCH PARTY Have a beer and check out the new Whole Foods concept. Christine Celis, original partner and daughter of founder Pierre Celis will be on hand. Thu., June 15, 5-7pm. 365 by Whole Foods Market, 5001 183 Toll Rd., Bldg. A, #100, Cedar Park. www.365bywholefoods.com

L'OCA D'ORO ANNIVERSARY DINNER Help the Mueller restaurant turn 1 with chef Fiore Tedesco's menu of "greatest influences and kitchen crushes." Cost includes unlimited wine plus surprises! Thu., June 15, L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $75. www.locadoroaustin.com

MAD SKILLS NIGHT Experts help improve your life while you sip beer. Thu., June 15, 7-9pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. Free with tasting. www.blueowlbrewing.com

NATIONAL FRIED PICKLE DAY Both Cover 2 and Cover 3 doubles their donation to Partnership for Children for every order of PFC chipotle ranch fried pickles sold all day. Thu., June 15, 11am-10pm. All Austin area Cover 2 and Cover 3 locations. www.cover-3.com

NEXT NIGHT: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW Welcome the return of everyone's favorite British import. Sample treats from Juliann Stoddart of Parkside Projects, Sugar Mama's Bakeshop, SRSLY Chocolate, and Soraiya Nagree of La Pâtisserie. Thu., June 15, 6:30-8:30pm. Mercury Hall, 615 Cardinal, 512/236-1226. $20. www.mercuryhall.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TEXAS WINEMAKER SERIES Winemaker Kim McPherson brings the wine to pair with chef Yesica Arredondo's inventive menu. Thu., June 15, 7pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $65.

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thursdays. Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

WINE 101 – INTRO TO WINE A casual class is designed to make wine accessible to any level of wine enthusiast. Thu., June 15, 6-8pm. Fall Creek Vineyards Driftwood, 18059 FM 1826, Driftwood, 512/858-4050. $40. www.fcv.com

Friday 16

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

