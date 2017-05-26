Food Events
Friday 26
BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers
EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 30, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com
F*CK IT FRIDAY! The special occasion is now. Whip In opens their collection of cellared, large format beers for a low price. Fri., May 26, 3-8pm. (2017) Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. www.whipin.com
FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 30, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com
NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin
NIMAN RANCH NEXT GENERATION SCHOLARSHIP BENEFIT DINNER Guest chef Alice Gonzalez cooks up house-cured loom, pork shank with Texas peaches, pea tortellini, and more. Fri., May 26, 7pm. (2017) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $60. www.2dine4.com
POPTAIL RELAUNCH + MAY FRIDAY NIGHT FLIX Watch Summer School while enjoying complimentary bites and poptails. Fri., May 26, 6pm. (2017) Lone Star Court Hotel, 10901 Domain Dr., 512/814-2625. www.lonestarcourt.com
ST. ARNOLD ANNIVERSARY PARTY Celebrate year 23 with a tap takeover. Fri., May 26, 4-10pm. (2017) Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. www.whipin.com
TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
Saturday 27
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers
BARTON'S DRAFTHOUSE Watch National Lampoon's Vacation while enjoying a menu of snacks. Sat., May 27, 7:30pm. (2017) Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Dr., 512/329-4000. www.bartoncreek.com
FORAGER FEST Celebrate local, wild, and cultivated ingredients. Sat., May 27, noon-4pm Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946.
NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin
TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
THREE DAYS OF BURGER BRUNCH: MEMORIAL GAY WEEKEND More specials. More DJs. More fun. Sat.-Sun., May 27-29, 11am-4pm El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. Free. www.elsapoatx.com
Sunday 28
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers
BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., July 30, noon-4pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com
HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., July 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com
MEMORIAL DAY PIG ROAST Take a day trip out to the Hill Country. Sun., May 28, 5-8pm. Duchman Family Winery, 13308 FM 150, Driftwood. $15-35. www.duchmanwinery.com
NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin
SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sundays, 5-10pm Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon
SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., July 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com
TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
THREE DAYS OF BURGER BRUNCH: MEMORIAL GAY WEEKEND More specials. More DJs. More fun. Sat.-Sun., May 27-29, 11am-4pm El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. Free. www.elsapoatx.com
TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com
Monday 29
ALEX MANLEY BAGEL POP-UP Manley collaborates with Mcguire Moorman Hospitality executive pastry chef Jennifer Tucker for a bagel brunch. Mon., May 29, The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. www.thehightoweraustin.com
BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
THREE DAYS OF BURGER BRUNCH: MEMORIAL GAY WEEKEND More specials. More DJs. More fun. Sat.-Sun., May 27-29, 11am-4pm El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. Free. www.elsapoatx.com
Tuesday 30
BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers
LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
Wednesday 31
BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers
BIKE MONTH Ride your bike, get a free half pour of beer. Wed., May 24 - Wed., May 31, 4-11pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com
BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., July 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com
MAY WHISKEY DINNER Three courses highlighting TX blended whiskey and TX straight bourbon. Wed., May 31, 7-9pm. Freedmen's, 2402 San Gabriel, 512/220-0953. $36. www.freedmensbar.com/
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com
THE WINE DOWN The Dreaming Tree Wines brings together live music, bites from Downtown restaurants, and retail pop-ups to raise funds for the Austin Music Foundation. Last Wednesday of the month, 5pm 3ten Austin City Limits Live, 310 E. Willie Nelson Blvd. Ste. 1-A, 512/457-5595. Free ($15 VIP). www.3tenaustin.com
WHISLER'S CRAWFISH BOIL The last of the season. Wed., May 31, 1pm. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com
Thursday 1
BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., May 18, 7-10pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com
BOOTS AND BOURBON Driskill Grill executive chef Christian Apetz and Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. joint owner Leonard Firestone collaborate on a whiskey dinner. Thu., June 1, 7-9pm. The Driskill Grill, 604 Brazos, 512/391-7162. $79. www.driskillgrill.com
BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., July 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009
TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thursdays. Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com
Friday 2
EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 30, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com
FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 30, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com
Ongoing
AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com
ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com
ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com
BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com
BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com
CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com
CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com
ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig
HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org
LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com
MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net
MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net
PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com
SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller
WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com
WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com