Food Events

Friday 26

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 30, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

F*CK IT FRIDAY! The special occasion is now. Whip In opens their collection of cellared, large format beers for a low price. Fri., May 26, 3-8pm. (2017) Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. www.whipin.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 30, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin

NIMAN RANCH NEXT GENERATION SCHOLARSHIP BENEFIT DINNER Guest chef Alice Gonzalez cooks up house-cured loom, pork shank with Texas peaches, pea tortellini, and more. Fri., May 26, 7pm. (2017) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $60. www.2dine4.com

POPTAIL RELAUNCH + MAY FRIDAY NIGHT FLIX Watch Summer School while enjoying complimentary bites and poptails. Fri., May 26, 6pm. (2017) Lone Star Court Hotel, 10901 Domain Dr., 512/814-2625. www.lonestarcourt.com

ST. ARNOLD ANNIVERSARY PARTY Celebrate year 23 with a tap takeover. Fri., May 26, 4-10pm. (2017) Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. www.whipin.com

TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

Saturday 27

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

BARTON'S DRAFTHOUSE Watch National Lampoon's Vacation while enjoying a menu of snacks. Sat., May 27, 7:30pm. (2017) Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Dr., 512/329-4000. www.bartoncreek.com

FORAGER FEST Celebrate local, wild, and cultivated ingredients. Sat., May 27, noon-4pm Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946.

NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin

TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

THREE DAYS OF BURGER BRUNCH: MEMORIAL GAY WEEKEND More specials. More DJs. More fun. Sat.-Sun., May 27-29, 11am-4pm El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. Free. www.elsapoatx.com

Sunday 28

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., July 30, noon-4pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., July 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

MEMORIAL DAY PIG ROAST Take a day trip out to the Hill Country. Sun., May 28, 5-8pm. Duchman Family Winery, 13308 FM 150, Driftwood. $15-35. www.duchmanwinery.com

NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sundays, 5-10pm Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., July 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

THREE DAYS OF BURGER BRUNCH: MEMORIAL GAY WEEKEND More specials. More DJs. More fun. Sat.-Sun., May 27-29, 11am-4pm El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. Free. www.elsapoatx.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 29

ALEX MANLEY BAGEL POP-UP Manley collaborates with Mcguire Moorman Hospitality executive pastry chef Jennifer Tucker for a bagel brunch. Mon., May 29, The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. www.thehightoweraustin.com

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

THREE DAYS OF BURGER BRUNCH: MEMORIAL GAY WEEKEND More specials. More DJs. More fun. Sat.-Sun., May 27-29, 11am-4pm El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. Free. www.elsapoatx.com

Tuesday 30

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

Wednesday 31

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

BIKE MONTH Ride your bike, get a free half pour of beer. Wed., May 24 - Wed., May 31, 4-11pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., July 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

MAY WHISKEY DINNER Three courses highlighting TX blended whiskey and TX straight bourbon. Wed., May 31, 7-9pm. Freedmen's, 2402 San Gabriel, 512/220-0953. $36. www.freedmensbar.com/

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

THE WINE DOWN The Dreaming Tree Wines brings together live music, bites from Downtown restaurants, and retail pop-ups to raise funds for the Austin Music Foundation. Last Wednesday of the month, 5pm 3ten Austin City Limits Live, 310 E. Willie Nelson Blvd. Ste. 1-A, 512/457-5595. Free ($15 VIP). www.3tenaustin.com

WHISLER'S CRAWFISH BOIL The last of the season. Wed., May 31, 1pm. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Thursday 1

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., May 18, 7-10pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

BOOTS AND BOURBON Driskill Grill executive chef Christian Apetz and Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. joint owner Leonard Firestone collaborate on a whiskey dinner. Thu., June 1, 7-9pm. The Driskill Grill, 604 Brazos, 512/391-7162. $79. www.driskillgrill.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., July 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thursdays. Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS Thursdays, 8pm Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

Friday 2

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 30, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 30, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com