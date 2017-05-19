Food

Food: Summer Snapshot

Highlights from the summer foodie calendar

Fri., May 19, 2017


The 2016 Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival (Photo by John Anderson)

John T. Edge Southern foodways historian discusses The Potlikker Papers at BookPeople. June 8.

Taste of North Austin Food and fun for the whole family. June 10.

Luling Watermelon Thump Celebrate everyone's favorite summer fruit. June 22-25.

Beer Camp Try craft beers from hundreds of craft brewers. June 24.

Dry Comal Creek Grape Stomp Enter the "Order of the Purple Foot." July 29; Aug. 5 & 12.

Austin Ice Cream Festival Brrr. It's cold in here. Aug. 12.

Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival Can you handle the heat? The largest celebration of hot sauce in the world returns to lend a hand to the Central Texas Food Bank. Aug. 20.

Quesoff Local chefs and home cooks battle for cheesy supremacy. Aug. 26.

