Food Events

Friday 19

AMERICAN CRAFT BEER WEEK This beer is your beer, this beer is my beer. May 15-19. Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

BIKE TO WORK DAY Ride your bike and enjoy complimentary fuel from Baby Greens, Bouldin Creek Cafe, Flyrite Chicken, Houndstooth Coffee, Jugo, and more. Full details online. Fri., May 19, 7-9:30am. (2017) Various locations. www.biketoworkaustin.org/fuelingstations

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 30, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 30, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HOT LUCK Is it a food festival? A music series? An excuse to fall in love with Austin all over again? How about all of the above? The multi-day shindig from Aaron Franklin, James Moody, and Mike Thelin kicks off its first year with a bang. May 18-21. Various locations. $12-550. www.hotluckfest.com

TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

Saturday 20

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BACKYARD BBQ SMOKE OUT SATURDAY Sat., May 20, 11am-11pm. (2017) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. $15. www.bangersaustin.com

CRAWFISH, BREW & BBQ Live music featuring Brandon Rhyder, auctions, beer, and barbecue benefiting Honor Flight Austin. Sat., May 20, 5-8pm. (2017) Nyle Maxwell's Vehicles Unique, 3 Sierra Way, Georgetown.

CYPRESS CREEK CAFE CRAWFISH BOIL Help raise funds for the Boot Campaign. Sat., May 20, (2017) Cypress Creek Cafe, 320 Wimberley Square, Wimberley, 512/847-0030. www.cypresscreekcafe.com

EASTSIDE COCKTAIL CRAWL Travel to Weather Up, COLLiDE atx, Lustre Pearl East, Craftsman, and Whisler's, enjoying spring-inspired cocktails at each spot. Sat., May 20, 1-5pm. (2017) East Cesar Chavez and East Sixth. $45.

FIT FOODIE RUN This family- and dog-friendly event features local restaurants, meet-and-greets with athletes, a beer and wine garden, and culinary and fitness demonstrations. Benefits No Kid Hungry. Sat., May 20, 8-11am. (2017) Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, 512/218-5540. $45+. www.fitfoodierun.com/austin-texas.html

FUNK IN THA TRUNK Get down with some wild ales. Sat., May 20, noon-12mid. (2017) Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, 500 San Marcos St., 512/493-0963. www.thebrewandbrew.com

JOSH MCFADDEN BOOKSIGNING Meet the chef and get a copy of Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables. Sat., May 20, 2-4pm. (2017) By George, 1400 S. Congress, 512/441-8600. www.bygeorgeaustin.com

PINK MAHAL Think pink! Whip In joins Wine for the People for a celebration of global rosés. Ticket price includes three glasses and an appetizer bar. Sat., May 20, 1-5pm. (2017) Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. $35. www.whipin.com

Sunday 21

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., July 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

HOME BREW CLASS: VAN DAYUM! Head brewer Davy Pasternak leads a special two-hour sour-mashing home brew class focused on Van Dayum! sour red ale. Sun., May 21, noon-2pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. $30. www.blueowlbrewing.com

IRENE'S BACKYARD BBQ + OUTDOOR VOICES DOG JOG Start out the day jogging with your pooch from Outdoor Voices (606 Blanco) to Irene's, then spend the rest of the day enjoying a backyard barbecue benefiting Emancipet. Sun., May 21, 3-6pm. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

JOSH MCFADDEN DINNER James Beard nominee and chef/owner of Portland's Ava Gene's drops by for a visit. Sun., May 21, 5-10pm. Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. $65 ($100 with pairings). www.josephineofaustin.com

ON DECK SERIES A live DJ set, festive cocktails, and a glorious view keep your Sunday Funday going long after brunch. Sun., May 21 & June 25, 5-8pm. Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

ON DECK SERIES It's time for drinks by the pool. Sun., May 21, 5-8pm. Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sundays, 5-10pm Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., July 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

TWIN PEAKS APPRECIATION BRUNCH Brunch walk with me. Sun., May 21, 2-5pm. Sidewinder, 715 Red River, 512/474-1084. $10. www.thesidewinderaustin.com

WHISLER'S CRAWFISH BOIL Ticket gets you a pound and a half of crawfish, a beer, and a raffle ticket. Sun., May 21, 1-8pm. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. $15. www.whislersatx.com

WINE DOWN SUNDAY Spend the afternoon on the Easy Tiger beer garden patio enjoying Spanish wine flights, by-the-glass specials, and bites. Sun., May 21, noon-4pm. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

Monday 22

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin

Tuesday 23

BRIDESMAIDS PUB RUN Tue., May 23, 6-10pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $20. www.austintheatre.org

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

MRS. ROBINSON DINNER L'oca d'oro seduces you with a six-course menu inspired by cinema's best female characters. Tue., May 23, L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $55 ($85 with pairing). www.locadoroaustin.com

NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

TURTLEMANIA Drink beer, save turtles. County Line pays homage to its famous turtles by raising funds for the Turtle Survival Alliance’s North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group. Tue., May 23, 5:30-8pm. County Line on the Lake, 5204 FM 2222, 512/346-3664. www.countyline.com

Wednesday 24

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., July 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

YUYO POP-UP PREVIEW A four-course Peruvian dinner from El Chile Group’s forthcoming restaurant. Wed., May 24, 7:30-9:30pm. El Chile Cafe y Cantina, 1809 Manor Rd., 512/457-9900. $65. www.elchilecafe.com

Thursday 25

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., May 18, 7-10pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., July 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS Thursdays, 8pm Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thursdays. Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

WINE & FOOD FOUNDATION OF TEXAS SPRING MOUNTAIN VINEYARD DINNER Featuring special guest winemaker Susan Doyle. Thu., May 25, 7pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $125. www.driskillhotel.com

Friday 26

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 30, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 30, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

NICKY'S WEEK Dine from a special menu to help raise funds for research to help cure childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. May 22-28. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. www.rasushi.com/austin

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com