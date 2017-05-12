Food Events

Friday 12

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 30, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 30, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

THE DRISKILL AFTERNOON TEA Champagne, fragrant teas, oven-fresh scones, delicate tea sandwiches, classic French pastries and petite fours. May 11-14, 3-5pm The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $55 ($35 children). www.driskillhotel.com

Saturday 13

A FEAST ON THE FARM Dai Due chef Jesse Griffiths teams up with Farmhouse Delivery for a seasonal five-course menu. Sat., May 13, 6:30pm. (2017) Rain Lily Farm, 914 Shady, 512/636-4430. $150. www.rainlilydesign.com/pages/farm

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ANNUAL AUSTIN RUGBY CRAWFISH BOIL Plus drinks, music, a silent auction, and games. Sat., May 13, noon-3pm. Burr Rugby Field, 6013 Loyola. $20. www.austinrugby.com

DELYSIA CHOCOLATIER TASTING Sat., May 13, noon-2pm. Con' Olio Oils & Vinegars, 10000 Research #130, 512/342-2344. Free. www.conolios.com

GREATER GOODS ROASTING CO. BRUNCH & GIFT MARKET Treat Mom to a Greater Goods latte, ChaiWalla brunch, and a handmade gift. Sat., May 13, (2017) Greater Goods Roasting Co., 160 McGregor Ln., Dripping Springs. $8-39. www.ggroasting.com

INDEX FEST Live music, lots of beer. What more could you want? Sat., May 13, 4-10:30pm. (2017) Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot, 305 S. Congress. $30-119. www.index-festival.com

MARYLAND CRAB FEAST Ticket gets you two pints of beer or two glasses of wine – plus a whole bunch of crab with all the fixings. Sat., May 13, 1-4pm. (2017) Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. $60. www.whipin.com

PINKFEST 2017 Taste a selection of sparkling and still Rosés with proceeds donated to Friends of the Children. Sat., May 13, noon-3pm. (2017) King Liquor, 5310 Burnet Rd, 512/419-1999. $20.

PIZZAHUSTLE POP-UP Cult New York healthy pizza purveyor throws down in Austin. Sat., May 13, 9pm-1am. (2017) Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

WATERLOO ICE HOUSE CRAWFISH BOIL All you can eat. Sat., May 13, noon. (2017) Waterloo Ice House, 9600 Escarpment Blvd., 512/301-1007. $20. www.waterlooicehouse.com

Sunday 14

ALABAMA BUG BOIL Live music, bourbon punch, and plenty of crawfish. Proceeds benefit Adam Bryan's recovery from a motorcycle accident. Sun., May 14, 2pm. (2017) Half Step, 75 1/2 Rainey, 512/391-1877. $10 suggested donation. www.halfstepbar.com

ANDIAMO LUNCH Andiamo will be offering their spring lunch menu and a special dish of cotoletta with pomme frites, plus a children’s menu. Sun., May 14, 11am-2pm. (2017) Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. www.andiamoitaliano.com

BOILER NINE BAR + GRILL BRUNCH Special Mother’s Day menu items include: a sweet berry parfait with coconut granola and vanilla yogurt, savory quiche Florentine with spinach, swiss and ham, smoked whitefish Benedict topped with shaved asparagus, hollandaise and caviar, and salmon niçoise with Yukon gold potatoes, green beans, olives, mustard, and béarnaise yolk. Sun., May 14, 11am-4pm. (2017) Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

BREAK-EVEN BUBBLES & CHAMPAGNE CLASS Jessica Sanders gives you a primer on the sparkly stuff. Sun., May 14, 3:30-5pm. (2017) Backbeat, 1300 S. Lamar, 512/551-9980. $55. www.backbeat-atx.com

FLEMING'S BRUNCH Guests will enjoy their choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert. Entrée selections include eggs Benedict with sliced filet mignon or housemade crab cake with a tomato-hollandaise, farm fresh veggie omelet, cinnamon apple brioche French toast, California-style steak and eggs with sliced filet mignon, and Glory Bay salmon Cobb salad. Sun., May 14, 10am-3pm. (2017) Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. $44.95 ($18.95 kids). www.flemingssteakhouse.com

FREEDMEN'S BRUNCH Menu includes smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, fresh tomato on house-made focaccia bread; deviled eggs with fresh dill and a cucumber salad; and a corn bread and queso Benedict with your choice of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, smoked turkey, or honey mustard ham. Sun., May 14, 11am-4pm. (2017) Freedmen's, 2402 San Gabriel, 512/220-0953. www.freedmensbar.com/

GARBO'S LOBSTER BRUNCH & EAST COAST OYSTER SHUCK Garbos's will be at Craftsman serving their famous lobster rolls and, for this special occasion, they will be rolling out their oyster shucking station. Sun., May 14, 11am-2pm. (2017) Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., July 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

ITALIC BRUNCH À la carte menu features fantastic rustic Italian brunch entrées (including French toast, duck ragu, Tuscan breakfast, and frittata), pizza selections, and cocktails. Sun., May 14, 10:30am-3pm. (2017) Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. www.italicaustin.com

JEFFREY'S BRUNCH Brunch will feature our seafood tower, prime tenderloin carving station, pancakes and eggs made to order, and fresh baked pastries and desserts. Sun., May 14, 10am-3pm. (2017) Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $75 ($35 8-12 years). www.jeffreysofaustin.com

MAX'S WINE DIVE BRUNCH Celebrate with choices like a smoked salmon Benedict, Havana ham & eggs, sopes, a roasted vegetable tower, nut crusted snapper, and more. Sun., May 14, (2017) Max's Wine Dive, 207 San Jacinto, 512/904-0111. www.maxswinedive.com

OLIVE & JUNE BRUNCH Four course prix fixe includes a crespelle with orange ricotta, spinach, and candied fennel; rigatone with roasted squash, leek, pancetta, farm egg, and pecorino; ricotta cheesecake, lemon, poached blueberries; and a choice of grilled trout or pork tenderloin. Sun., May 14, 10am-2pm. (2017) Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $39. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

RUSSIAN HOUSE BRUNCH BUFFET Treat your mom this year to hot food, warm family, and cold drinks. Add unlimited mimosas for only $7. Sun., May 14, 10am-4pm. (2017) Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

SECOND BAR + KITCHEN DOWNTOWN BRUNCH Treat mom to a delicious meal at one of Austin’s staple eateries – serving up a savory selection of classic brunch dishes including cinnamon-banana stuffed French toast and asparagus frittata. Sun., May 14, 11am-4pm. (2017) Second Bar + Kitchen, 200 Congress, 512/827-2750. www.congressaustin.com/second

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sundays, 5-10pm Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., July 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TACO LIBRE! Enjoy lucha libre wrestling and live music from Piñata Protest, Nina Diaz, and the Vandoliers while sampling some of the state's best tacos. Sun., May 14, noon-6pm. Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot, 305 S. Congress. $16-111.

TEXAS FRENCH BREAD BRUNCH The menu will include special Mother's Day drink options and entree options. The full wine and beer list will be available, as well as the regular Texas French Bread brunch menu. Sun., May 14, 8am-3pm. (2017) Texas French Bread, 2900 Rio Grande, 512/499-0544. www.texasfrenchbread.com

THE CARILLON BRUNCH Highlights on the menu include eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and vodka hollandaise; banana bread French toast with bourbon caramel sauce; a cold seafood bar featuring shrimp cocktail, crab claws, and fresh shucked oysters; a carving station with Beef Wellington and roasted salmon; wagyu beef and black truffle ravioli. Sun., May 14, 10:30am-2pm. (2017) The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. Adults $65+ (kids free-$25), www.thecarillonrestaurant.com

THE DRISKILL GRILL BRUNCH The decadent brunch will feature options like a custom omelet bar with local ingredients, shucked oysters and cocktail shrimp on ice, cardamom brioche french toast, a carving station with garlic-crusted prime rib, and more. Sun., May 14, 9am-2pm. (2017) The Driskill Grill, 604 Brazos, 512-391-7162. $89 ($39 children 10 and under). www.driskillgrill.com

TNT BRUNCH Graze through for traditional breakfast options – made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, eggs benedict, and huevos rancheros. Plus handmade tortillas at the taco bar, served with chicken verde, barebecue pulled pork, and more. Sun., May 14, 9am-3pm. (2017) TNT Tacos & Tequila, 507 Pressler, 512/436-8226. wwwtacosandtequilatnt.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 15

AMERICAN CRAFT BEER WEEK This beer is your beer, this beer is my beer. May 15-19. Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 16

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Wednesday 17

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., July 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

DONKEY & GOAT WINE DINNER Meet winemaker Jared Brandt. Wed., May 17, 6-8pm. (2017) Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $100. www.olamaieaustin.com

PUPS ON THE PATIO All door proceeds go to Blue Dog Rescue. Wed., May 17, 6-9pm. (2017) Cane Rosso, 4715 S. Lamar #103, 512/904-0534. $10. www.canerosso.com

TASTE OF THE SOUTH Classes from Nathalie Dupree, Virginia Willis, and the Lee Brothers, a special seated dinner from James Beard winner Linton Hopkins, and regional culinary treats galore. May 17-30. Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

Thursday 18

A SUMMER HARVEST Chef Sarah Heard offers a seasonal three-course menu with complimentary Revolution Spirits cocktails. Thu., May 18, 7-9pm. Address revealed upon ticket purchase. $50. www.fosteratx.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., April 20, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., July 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CHAMPAGNE SOCIAL AT ST. GENEVIEVE Party with a complimentary dessert bar and a champagne fountain with the purchase of a $10 champagne glass. Thu., May 18, 9pm-2am. St. Genevieve, 11500 Rock Rose, 512/659-5537. www.stgen.co

CHOCOLATE & SPIRITS PAIRING Chocolaterie Tessa's Tessa Halstead and Backbeat's Jessica Sanders put some booze in your bon bon. Thu., May 18, 6-8pm. Backbeat, 1300 S. Lamar, 512/551-9980. $45. www.backbeat-atx.com

HOT LUCK Is it a food festival? A music series? An excuse to fall in love with Austin all over again? How about all of the above? The multi-day shindig from Aaron Franklin, James Moody, and Mike Thelin kicks off its first year with a bang. May 18-21 Various locations. $12-550. www.hotluckfest.com

OUT ON THE LAWN DINNER: INDIA Enjoy a beautiful view of Lady Bird Lake while enjoying the rich flavors of the subcontinent. Thu., May 18, 6:30pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $95. www.trioaustin.com

RAHR & SONS DADGUM IPA NIGHT Buy a beer, keep the glass. Thu., May 18, 5-11pm. Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. www.whipin.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS Thursdays, 8pm Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

Friday 19

BIKE TO WORK DAY Ride your bike and enjoy complimentary fuel from Baby Greens, Bouldin Creek Cafe, Flyrite Chicken, Houndstooth Coffee, Jugo, and more. Full details online. Fri., May 19, 7-9:30am. Various locations. www.biketoworkaustin.org/fuelingstations

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com