How to Adult: Advice for New Grads, and Anyone Else Still Trying to Figure This Thing Out
100 things we know now that we wished we knew then
By the Editorial Staff, Fri., May 10, 2024
Congratulations on graduating! We got you 100 bits of unsolicited advice!
As graduation presents go, it’s not great, but we’re on a budget. (Whoops, we meant to include that, too. #101: Make a budget.) Thing is, there’s just a lot to figure out when it comes to being a grownup. With that in mind, the collective “we” here at the Chronicle (ages early 20s to 70s) gathered our hard-won wisdom and put it all in one randomly assembled list. (“A list of chaos,” one of us dubbed it.)
There’s some stuff on the list that will seem thunderingly obvious to some of you, but it could be a revelation to someone else; similarly, there’s straight-up contradictory advice here. Everyone’s journey is different! We suggest you grab a pen and circle anything that speaks to you.
Good luck out there, y’all. You’re gonna do great.