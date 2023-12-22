Features

So You Think You Know Austin Film History?

Play our multiple choice trivia game

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 22, 2023


Collage by Zeke Barbaro

1) Which actor made their big-screen debut in Dazed and Confused?

A: Joey Lauren Adams

B: Ben Affleck

C: Milla Jovovich

2) Three Oscar-nominated directors have lived in Austin, but who has the most nominations?

A: Terrence Malick

B: Richard Linklater

C: Guillermo del Toro

3) Which horror flick did not film in Austin?

A: Friday the 13th (2009)

B: Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

C: The Hitcher (2007)

4) In which Robert Rodriguez film did Danny Trejo first play the character of Machete?

A: Grindhouse

B: Spy Kids

C: Machete

5) What was the first movie filmed at Austin Studios?

A: The Rookie

B: The Life of David Gale

C: Miss Congeniality

6) Alita: Battle Angel is the biggest movie ever filmed in Austin, but who was supposed to direct it before handpicking Robert Rodriguez?

A: James Cameron

B: Zack Snyder

C: Steven Spielberg

7) In Office Space, the Alligator Grill filled in for chain diner Chotchkie's. What's there now?

A: Kerbey Lane Cafe

B: Magnolia Cafe

C: Baker St. Pub & Grill

8) What famous wardrobe item is kept at the Harry Ransom Center?

A: Darth Vader's cloak

B: Scarlet O'Hara's curtain dress

C: John Wayne's cowboy hat

9) Three film festivals, but which is the oldest?

A: aGLIFF

B: South by Southwest

C: Austin Film Festival

10) Three Coen brothers films made in Texas: Which one wasn't filmed in Austin?

A: Blood Simple

B: True Grit

C: No Country for Old Men


Did you get everything right? Check your answers here.


Austin film history

