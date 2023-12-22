So You Think You Know Austin Film History?
Play our multiple choice trivia game
By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 22, 2023
1) Which actor made their big-screen debut in Dazed and Confused?
A: Joey Lauren Adams
B: Ben Affleck
C: Milla Jovovich
2) Three Oscar-nominated directors have lived in Austin, but who has the most nominations?
A: Terrence Malick
B: Richard Linklater
C: Guillermo del Toro
3) Which horror flick did not film in Austin?
A: Friday the 13th (2009)
B: Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
C: The Hitcher (2007)
4) In which Robert Rodriguez film did Danny Trejo first play the character of Machete?
A: Grindhouse
B: Spy Kids
C: Machete
5) What was the first movie filmed at Austin Studios?
A: The Rookie
B: The Life of David Gale
C: Miss Congeniality
6) Alita: Battle Angel is the biggest movie ever filmed in Austin, but who was supposed to direct it before handpicking Robert Rodriguez?
A: James Cameron
B: Zack Snyder
C: Steven Spielberg
7) In Office Space, the Alligator Grill filled in for chain diner Chotchkie's. What's there now?
A: Kerbey Lane Cafe
B: Magnolia Cafe
C: Baker St. Pub & Grill
8) What famous wardrobe item is kept at the Harry Ransom Center?
A: Darth Vader's cloak
B: Scarlet O'Hara's curtain dress
C: John Wayne's cowboy hat
9) Three film festivals, but which is the oldest?
A: aGLIFF
B: South by Southwest
C: Austin Film Festival
10) Three Coen brothers films made in Texas: Which one wasn't filmed in Austin?
A: Blood Simple
B: True Grit
C: No Country for Old Men
Did you get everything right? Check your answers here.