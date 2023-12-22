Features

Answer Key

No peeking!

Fri., Dec. 22, 2023


Photo / design by Zeke Barbaro



Crossword: Snow Joke




Crossword: Colorful Town




"Relations"

Record Stores:

Waterloo

Antone's

Breakaway

Drinks


Museums:

Blanton

Carver

Umlauf

Bullock


Local Celeb Last Names:

(Richard) Linklater

(Elijah) Wood

(Matthew) McConaughey

(Justin) Long


_________ Saloon:

Barton Springs

Moontower

Shoal Creek

Little Longhorn



So You Think You Know Austin Film History?

1) A: Joey Lauren Adams

2) C: Guillermo del Toro

3) B: Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

4) B: Spy Kids

5) C: Miss Congeniality

6) A: James Cameron

7) C: Baker St. Pub & Grill

8) B: Scarlet O'Hara's curtain dress

9) A: aGLIFF

10) C: No Country for Old Men



Day Trips Trivia

1) In San Elizario, the first county seat of El Paso County. The Kid broke in to free a friend held in the two-cell jail.

2) Santa Fe, Oklahoma City, Denver.

3) Comfort. The Treue der Union Monument at Second and High streets is a memorial to 36 loyal German men and boys who were murdered as they tried to escape the Confederacy to Mexico. Installed in 1866, the stone obelisk is also the oldest Civil War monument in the state.

4) With a population of 64 and 677 square miles, it is the least-populous county in the U.S.

5) Now a state historic site 34 miles west of Ozona, 40 soldiers at Fort Lancaster held off 400 Kickapoo in 1867. The fight was the first major battle of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th Cavalry Regiment.

6) Other than a few desert gardens, you can't find saguaro cactus growing naturally in Texas. They're native to the Sonoran Desert, so look for them in Arizona and Mexico. They should never be used in graphics depicting Texas; use the lovely and ubiquitous prickly pear cactus for your illustrations.


