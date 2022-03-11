Features

Top 5 SXSW Comedy Shows

From a family of Pythons to upstanding citizens, this year's biggest laughs

By Dina Barrish, Fri., March 11, 2022

John Cleese
It's no secret that these past couple years haven't been, well, the easiest to date. Give yourself a much deserved break, and come laugh along at the South by Southwest Comedy Festival. Here are five SXSW comedy events you don't want to miss, all located at the renowned Esther's Follies.

Comedy With the Cleeses

Saturday, March 12, 4pm

Boasting more than 50 years in the entertainment scene, channeling his distinctly goofy personality for comedy, TV, and film, celebrated comedian John Cleese will take the Esther's Follies stage. After kicking off the Festival himself on March 11, Cleese will return the next evening for a delightfully versatile hour of stand-up and playfully irascible, familial banter with his daughter Camilla. Encouraging audience participation, the father-daughter duo promises a night on the edge of your seat you're not likely to forget. Invite that family member you just love to bicker with, and enjoy the show.

Doug Loves Movies

Saturday, March 12, 6pm

Perk up, film buffs. Doug Benson of Super High Me and Getting Doug With High is ready to partner with famous comedians and SXSW personalities to break down the movies important to today's film scene. A reliable fan favorite, this show includes interactive audience activities. No movie lover is left behind with this unique, hilarious experience.

Upright Citizens Brigade’s ASSSSCAT

Saturday, March 12, 8pm

Presented by UCB co-founder Matt Besser, and co- created with Amy Poehler, Matt Walsh, and Ian Roberts, ASSSSCAT combines improv, comedy, and monologues to enact tales from guest celebrities you won't believe are true. UCB's longest-running show, ASSSSCAT features some of today's expert performers and impeccably witty skits. If you're looking for a belly laugh, head straight here.

Would You Bang Him? Comedy Podcast Recording

Sunday, March 13, 6pm

A little break from live action goes a long way. Sit back, relax, and listen to this wonderfully amusing mock game show in which male comedians vie to impress a panel of female judges by performing brief sets. At the end of the show, the judges deliberate their answers to, "Would you bang him?" The Stand NYC and comedy pair Bonnie McFarlane and Rich Vos won't disappoint with this thrillingly bold fusion of drama, competition, traditional podcasting, and just good laughs.

Neil Young’s COVID Hootenanny Sing-Along

Monday, March 14, 8pm

Another Besser project: Join celebrity guests in this concert to bring a little levity to our corona-conquered worlds. The show features Young and his team, who are sure to please with their comments, questions, attitudes, criticisms, and witticisms about all things pandemic. Prepare to sing like you're in the shower and dance like no one is watching.

