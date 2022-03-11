Free Stuff to Do at SXSW

Love SXSW, but don't love the cost? Look no further. Even without a wristband, the Festival offers plenty of ways to get involved. Here is your ultimate guide to experience SXSW on a budget.

Just Food: Community, Culture, and Economy

Friday, March 11, 2:30-5pm, Huston-Tillotson’s King-Seabrook Chapel

Join business leaders, chefs, food system advocates, journalists, and more in this discussion of foodways and how to foster more just and equitable food processes in the future. Whether you "eat to live" or "live to eat," the connection between labor, food, and economic justice is sure to pique your interest.

“Not Only Will I Stare”

Friday, March 11, 10am-5pm; Saturday, March 12, 11am-2pm, Christian-Green Gallery

This SXSW art program depicts the experience of oppressive surveillance of Black life. Curated by Dr. Simone Browne, author of Dark Matters: On the Surveillance of Blackness, the exhibit includes work by Sadie Barnette, Sable Elyse Smith, and American Artist.

Disney+ Outdoor Screenings

Saturday, March 12, 10:30am-9:45pm, Long Center Terrace

If you've been contemplating getting a Disney+ subscription, you're in luck. Watch the streaming service's movies – Jungle Cruise (11:30am), Cruella (3:30pm), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (7:30pm) – and enjoy giveaways and other Disney festivities.

Wellness Expo

Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13, 11am-5pm, Palmer Events Center

The expo provides a space for Austinites who value healthy living to come together and participate in various quality programs, such as Yoga With Adriene, LetsGetChecked, Hip Hop Yoga Flow-stival, Daily Harvest, and more programs and discussions. This returning event will leave you feeling rejuvenated and ready to tackle your goals.

Food Film Watch Parties

Monday-Tuesday, March 14-15, 2:30pm-4:30pm, Huston-Tillotson’s Agard-Lovinggood Auditorium

Gather follows the experience of Native Americans grappling with the scars of historic genocide and using food autonomy to reclaim their identities. Stick around for a discussion with the film's award-winning director, Sanjay Rawal. The next day, climate action meets the movement toward food sovereignty, gender equality, and racial justice in The Ants & the Grasshopper. Accompanying the documentary will be a conversation with Huston-Tillotson's Dr. Karen Magid and the filmmaker, Dr. Raj Patel.

SXSW Outdoor Stage

Thursday-Saturday, March 17-19, 11am-6pm, Auditorium Shores

Local and national music acts take to the outdoor stage at this three-day concert series along the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The lineup includes Croy & the Boys, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Jane N' the Jungle, the Warning, Mt Joy, Sammy Hagar, and Heartless Bastards.

Flatstock 77

Thursday-Saturday, March 17-19, 11am–6pm, Austin Convention Center

Peruse, and perhaps even purchase, work by some of the world's most talented gig poster artists. Appreciate the unique art form and maybe talk to the artists before taking a live music break at Flatstock 77 Stage.