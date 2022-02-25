Dining at Q2 Stadium

Snacks and sports events go together like, um, peanuts and Cracker Jacks. And while classic stadium fare is certainly available at Q2, why not treat yourself to some premium treats while cheering the Verde?

For the vegetarians and vegans, the Verde Vegan Cart offers a variety of thoughtfully prepared plant-based dishes. There’s the classic sports-game hot dog, topped with savory mushroom chili (or not). The portobello and shiitake mushrooms are prepared and spiced so convincingly that you might think you got meat chili by mistake. Those with bigger appetites will want to check out the grain bowls, featuring a base of quinoa, brown rice, grilled seasonal vegetables, shredded carrots, and diced cucumbers, then topped with a spicy Thai-influenced Impossible larb or citrus-soy marinated tofu. It’s spicy, savory, and filling (and, you know, healthy, but you’re out having fun and don’t need to worry about that all the time anyway).

Belly up to the Austin Table for loaded mac & cheese: cavatappi mac & cheese topped with slow-roasted chicken, pork, or brisket, drizzled with Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce, and garnished with pickled onions and fresh jalapeños. This one’s a belly-buster and perfect for sharing (or not; you do you). There’s also a decadent chile con queso footlong dog, a beefy bruiser slathered in queso and topped with fresh jalapeños; grab extra napkins.

The hyperlocal restaurants on the stadium concourse remain: Valentina’s Tex Mex, Bao’d Up, Casa Chapala, Taco Flats, One Taco, T-Loc’s Sonoran Hot Dogs, Mom and Pop’s popsicles (including a Verde-specific pop with pineapple, Thai basil, and spinach in an eye-popping green), and more. “The whole concourse is just absolutely covered with some of Austin’s greatest so it’s really exciting to have them back,” says Executive Chef Sam Boisjoly, gesturing across the stadium. “They will have match day specials, and we’re going to be highlighting one of them in the pre-match booth where they’re going to bring something special every game.” Boisjoly reports that for the Feb. 26 season opener, chef Miguel Vidal, pitmaster for Valentina’s Tex Mex, will have the featured match day special.

On the adult beverages front, Verde fans can get fancy with the Austintatious French 75; go old-school with the phenomenal spicy Verde margarita rimmed with black-and-green salt sourced from San Antonio-based Twang; or pucker up with the FC Sour, a powerful concoction of Don Julio tequila, chartreuse, and simple syrup. Those who really want to splash out can purchase their cocktails in a gorgeous Verde-branded Yeti cup (move fast, because they sell out early and often).

The food on offer at Q2 has been carefully selected to reflect Austin and the soccer club’s values. “The FC cultura, it’s just so welcoming. It’s not just the big names, it’s little names, little mom and pop stores,” says Boisjoly. “They really represent the food and the culture of our city. If a friend had a two-hour layover and wanted to see as much of Austin as he could, I’d bring him an Austin FC match to get a feel for what Austin’s like.”