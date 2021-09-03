Features

The Austin Chronicle at “40”

Introduction by Publisher Nick Barbaro

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 3, 2021


Photo and design by Zeke Barbaro

Forty years is a long time. A long time in human life, a long time in the life of a relatively young city, and a long time for a business to stay around. As the only person still working here for the entire 40 years, I got tabbed to write an introduction to this special anniversary section, but all I want to write is, thank you. Thanks to everyone who contributed their story here; to everyone who's contributed to the Chronicle over the years; to KJ, our editor-in-chief, who "pulled an anniversary issue out of her ass," as she put it in a recent meeting; and to Austin's creative community – musicians, sound people, bouncers, gaffers, actors, stagehands, techies, fans, venue owners; if that's your life, you know who you are – who continue to make this town a special place to live. I won't be here in another 40 years, but I hope the Chronicle still is, and that it still emanates the kind of spirit you'll find reflected in the following pages.

There's a mix here of old and new, and topics ranging all across the board, but it skews toward the latter half of the Chronicle's history, with a focus on the stories we've covered more than on the paper itself. For a deeper dive into the hidden crevices of Chronicle history, see our 20th and 30th anniversary issues online – if you're interested, I'll bet you can figure out those dates on your own.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Chronicle 40th

