Features

DJ Chorizo Funk Looks to Spin 20,000 Austin FC Fans Into a Frenzy

Job No. 1? Getting butts out of seats.

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., June 18, 2021


Eddie Campos aka DJ Chorizo Funk (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

"There's a buzz in the city – people are ready for it," Eddie Campos aka DJ Chorizo Funk says of the collective community enthusiasm coalescing around Austin FC's historic first run of home matches.

A deeply rooted Austin sound selector whose turntable work has earned him three Austin Chronicle "Best of Austin" honors in addition to a "Best DJ" statuette at the 2020 Austin Music Awards, Chorizo Funk looks to amplify that excitement while manning the decks as Austin FC's stadium DJ.

"I'm beyond elated to be involved in it and help set the tone, in terms of the environment, as people are coming into the stadium, cheering on the team, and celebrating," he adds. "It's going to be one hell of a party."

The turntablist, known for livening crowds as one-third of the uplifting Body Rock dance gathering (alongside Riders Against the Storm duo Chaka & Qi Dada and modern funk tastemakers Austin Boogie Crew), will spin Verde vibes while 20,000 fans pour into Q2 Stadium on Saturday and for the 16 ensuing home games. Attendees will also hear his sets during halftime and at the end of the match.

"It's not going to be just Jock Jams," Chorizo says of the range of styles he plans to represent. "Musically, there's so much that I'll encompass. I do so many genres for different communities here in Austin, it's just about putting all that together and trying to exemplify all that. I'm confident that I can mix in diverse sounds and create a unique experience."

Aside from his namesake f-u-n-k, Campos regularly stacks mixes with hip-hop, pan-Latin styles, Afrobeat, and soul. Such a worldly scope clicks with an Austin FC roster that sources talent from a dozen nations over four continents.

"I'm gonna get some insight into what the players' favorite songs are for warming up and craft some things based off that," he says. "I love to play music from all over the world, so that'll be great."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Kevin Curtin
Always There to Help: Mark Jensen, 1968-2021
Always There to Help: Mark Jensen, 1968-2021
ABGB co-founder was committed to community and generous to musicians

June 18, 2021

Bands Are Practicing Again, but Does Austin Have Enough Rehearsal Space for Them?
Bands Are Practicing Again, but Does Austin Have Enough Rehearsal Space for Them?
A love letter and state-of-affairs on the practice space scene

June 18, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin FC, Eddie Campos, Chorizo Funk, Body Rock

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Baroque Orchestra & Chorus: Schütz & Giggles
Play! With Chique Fil-Atio at The Iron Bear
DJ Jenny Hoyston at Cheer Ups at Cheer Up Charlies
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  