DJ Chorizo Funk Looks to Spin 20,000 Austin FC Fans Into a Frenzy

"There's a buzz in the city – people are ready for it," Eddie Campos aka DJ Chorizo Funk says of the collective community enthusiasm coalescing around Austin FC's historic first run of home matches.

A deeply rooted Austin sound selector whose turntable work has earned him three Austin Chronicle "Best of Austin" honors in addition to a "Best DJ" statuette at the 2020 Austin Music Awards, Chorizo Funk looks to amplify that excitement while manning the decks as Austin FC's stadium DJ.

"I'm beyond elated to be involved in it and help set the tone, in terms of the environment, as people are coming into the stadium, cheering on the team, and celebrating," he adds. "It's going to be one hell of a party."

The turntablist, known for livening crowds as one-third of the uplifting Body Rock dance gathering (alongside Riders Against the Storm duo Chaka & Qi Dada and modern funk tastemakers Austin Boogie Crew), will spin Verde vibes while 20,000 fans pour into Q2 Stadium on Saturday and for the 16 ensuing home games. Attendees will also hear his sets during halftime and at the end of the match.

"It's not going to be just Jock Jams," Chorizo says of the range of styles he plans to represent. "Musically, there's so much that I'll encompass. I do so many genres for different communities here in Austin, it's just about putting all that together and trying to exemplify all that. I'm confident that I can mix in diverse sounds and create a unique experience."

Aside from his namesake f-u-n-k, Campos regularly stacks mixes with hip-hop, pan-Latin styles, Afrobeat, and soul. Such a worldly scope clicks with an Austin FC roster that sources talent from a dozen nations over four continents.

"I'm gonna get some insight into what the players' favorite songs are for warming up and craft some things based off that," he says. "I love to play music from all over the world, so that'll be great."