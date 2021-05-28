Getting Back Out There
A vaccinated staff gets back to the clubs, movie theatres, restaurants, and performance halls we call our second homes
By Kimberley Jones, Fri., May 28, 2021
Here is the church
Here is the steeple
Open the doors
See all the people
I started reviewing movies for the Chronicle when I was 21 – a dream job. Whether I was elbow-to-elbow at a sold-out sneak screening or alone at a 10am press screening, the only body in the building, I never got over that worshipful feeling that came over me whenever I sat down in a movie theatre. The movies aren't just my happy place – they're my holy place.
To be without that ritual for over a year has been intensely destabilizing. No surprise then that two weeks and a day after I got my second Pfizer shot, I was back at the movies. My 43rd birthday, surrounded by a dozen dear friends, we rented a screen at the Violet Crown and watched Speed, a perfect movie. I got religion again.
This week, our (totally vaccinated!) editors write about their own experiences getting back out there, reconnecting with their beats, in the spaces that mark their beating hearts – the movie theatres and restaurants and music venues that spiritually fulfill us.