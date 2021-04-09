Features

Where to Watch Austin FC Matches

Combining your thirst for the game and, well, just thirst

By Eric Puga, Fri., April 9, 2021


Black Sheep Lodge (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Sure, you could take in Austin FC matches solo, on TV broadcast or – for regional matches – via the free livestream on Austin FC’s website and mobile app. But wouldn’t you rather cheer on Austin’s Major League Soccer debut with other fans? Here are 11 soccer-friendly watering holes to get you started. Be sure to call ahead to confirm bars are open and following COVID-19 safety protocols.

BD Riley's, 1905 Aldrich St. #130, bdrileys.com

Black Sheep Lodge, 2108 S. Lamar, blacksheeplodge.com

Brass Tap, 10910 Domain Dr. #120, brasstapbeerbar.com/austin

Circle Brewing Co., 2340-B W. Braker Ln., circlebrewing.com

Haymaker, 2310 Manor Rd., haymakeraustin.com

Hopsquad Brewing Co., 2307 Kramer Ln., hopsquad.com

Jack & Ginger's, 11500 Rock Rose Ave., jackandgingers.pub/austin

Lavaca Street Pub, 405 Lavaca, lavacastdowntown.com

Mister Tramps, 8565 Research Blvd., mistertramps.com

The Tavern, 922 W. 12th, tavernaustin.com

Turnstile Coffee and Beer, 10025 Burnet Rd., turnstilebrews.com

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Eric Puga
Mixtape of Austin Bevs for a Virtual SXSW
Mixtape of Austin Bevs for a Virtual SXSW
Songs with suds

March 12, 2021

Top 20 Austin Breweries of 2020
Top 20 Austin Breweries of 2020
Our annual Central Texas Brewery Power Rankings

Nov. 13, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin FC

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Virtual Trans Lobby Day
Online
Trans Lives/Trans Voices
at Online
Creek & Cave: Eddie Pepitone at 611 E. Seventh
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  