Where to Watch Austin FC Matches
Combining your thirst for the game and, well, just thirst
By Eric Puga, Fri., April 9, 2021
Sure, you could take in Austin FC matches solo, on TV broadcast or – for regional matches – via the free livestream on Austin FC’s website and mobile app. But wouldn’t you rather cheer on Austin’s Major League Soccer debut with other fans? Here are 11 soccer-friendly watering holes to get you started. Be sure to call ahead to confirm bars are open and following COVID-19 safety protocols.
BD Riley's, 1905 Aldrich St. #130, bdrileys.com
Black Sheep Lodge, 2108 S. Lamar, blacksheeplodge.com
Brass Tap, 10910 Domain Dr. #120, brasstapbeerbar.com/austin
Circle Brewing Co., 2340-B W. Braker Ln., circlebrewing.com
Haymaker, 2310 Manor Rd., haymakeraustin.com
Hopsquad Brewing Co., 2307 Kramer Ln., hopsquad.com
Jack & Ginger's, 11500 Rock Rose Ave., jackandgingers.pub/austin
Lavaca Street Pub, 405 Lavaca, lavacastdowntown.com
Mister Tramps, 8565 Research Blvd., mistertramps.com
The Tavern, 922 W. 12th, tavernaustin.com
Turnstile Coffee and Beer, 10025 Burnet Rd., turnstilebrews.com