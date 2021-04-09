Features

Austin FC 2021 Schedule

Plus who the betting sites are liking to win the MLS Cup

Fri., April 9, 2021

All times CST. Home games in bold type.

TV: Eleven of the 34 games are being broadcast nationally; all others will be shown regionally on The CW Austin, KXAN, or KBVO, and also on the Club's app and AustinFC.com.


April 17: @ Los Angeles Football Club (5pm, Fox)

April 24: @ Colorado Rapids (8pm, regional)

May 1: @ Minnesota United FC (7pm, regional)

May 9: @ Sporting Kansas City (6:30pm, FS1)

May 15: @ LA Galaxy (2:30pm, Univision)

May 23: @ Nashville SC (8pm, FS1)

May 29: @ Seattle Sounders (3pm, regional)

June 19: San Jose Quakes (8pm, UniMás)

June 23: @ Minnesota United FC (7pm, regional)

June 27: Columbus Crew (7pm, FS1)

July 3: Portland Timbers (8pm, regional)

July 7: Los Angeles FC (8pm, regional)

July 17: @ Sporting Kansas City (7:30pm, regional)

July 22: Seattle Sounders (8:30pm, ESPN)

July 28: @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9pm, regional)

July 31: Colorado Rapids (8pm, regional)

Aug. 4: Houston Dynamo (8pm, regional)

Aug. 7: @ FC Dallas (7:30pm, regional)

Aug. 14: @ Real Salt Lake (9pm, regional)

Aug. 18: Vancouver Whitecaps (8pm, regional)

Aug. 21: Portland Timbers (8pm, regional)

Aug. 29: FC Dallas (7pm, FS1)

Sept. 11: @ Houston Dynamo FC (7:30pm, regional)

Sep. 15: Los Angeles FC (8pm, regional)

Sep. 18: San Jose Quakes (8pm, regional)

Sep. 26: LA Galaxy (TBD, ESPN)

Sept. 29: @ Colorado Rapids (8pm, regional)

Oct. 2: Real Salt Lake (2:30pm, UniMás)

Oct. 16: Minnesota United (8pm, regional)

Oct. 20: @ San Jose Quakes (9:30pm, regional)

Oct. 24: Houston Dynamo (3pm, ESPN)

Oct. 30: @ FC Dallas (8pm, regional)

Nov. 3: Sporting Kansas City (9pm, regional)

Nov. 7: @ Portland Timbers (5pm, regional)


MLS 2021

Teams are listed along with their odds of winning the MLS Cup, according to a survey of betting sites.

Seven teams make the playoffs in each division.


Western Conference

Los Angeles FC (5-1)

Seattle Sounders (10-1)

Portland Timbers (22-1)

Minnesota United (30-1)

FC Dallas (33-1)

Sporting Kansas City (33-1)

Los Angeles Galaxy (35-1)

Colorado Rapids (50-1)

Austin FC (66-1)

Vancouver Whitecaps (80-1)

Real Salt Lake (100-1)

Houston Dynamo (150-1)

San Jose Earthquakes (150-1)


Eastern Conference

Columbus Crew (9-1)

Toronto FC (12-1)

Philadelphia Union (12-1)

New York City FC (12-1)

Orlando City (18-1)

New England Revolution (25-1)

New York Red Bulls (30-1)

Atlanta United (28-1)

Inter Miami (30-1)

Chicago Fire (33-1)

Nashville SC (50-1)

FC Cincinnati ( 66-1)

Montreal Impact (75-1)

D.C. United (150-1)

