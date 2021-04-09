Austin FC 2021 Schedule
Plus who the betting sites are liking to win the MLS Cup
Fri., April 9, 2021
All times CST. Home games in bold type.
TV: Eleven of the 34 games are being broadcast nationally; all others will be shown regionally on The CW Austin, KXAN, or KBVO, and also on the Club's app and AustinFC.com.
April 17: @ Los Angeles Football Club (5pm, Fox)
April 24: @ Colorado Rapids (8pm, regional)
May 1: @ Minnesota United FC (7pm, regional)
May 9: @ Sporting Kansas City (6:30pm, FS1)
May 15: @ LA Galaxy (2:30pm, Univision)
May 23: @ Nashville SC (8pm, FS1)
May 29: @ Seattle Sounders (3pm, regional)
June 19: San Jose Quakes (8pm, UniMás)
June 23: @ Minnesota United FC (7pm, regional)
June 27: Columbus Crew (7pm, FS1)
July 3: Portland Timbers (8pm, regional)
July 7: Los Angeles FC (8pm, regional)
July 17: @ Sporting Kansas City (7:30pm, regional)
July 22: Seattle Sounders (8:30pm, ESPN)
July 28: @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9pm, regional)
July 31: Colorado Rapids (8pm, regional)
Aug. 4: Houston Dynamo (8pm, regional)
Aug. 7: @ FC Dallas (7:30pm, regional)
Aug. 14: @ Real Salt Lake (9pm, regional)
Aug. 18: Vancouver Whitecaps (8pm, regional)
Aug. 21: Portland Timbers (8pm, regional)
Aug. 29: FC Dallas (7pm, FS1)
Sept. 11: @ Houston Dynamo FC (7:30pm, regional)
Sep. 15: Los Angeles FC (8pm, regional)
Sep. 18: San Jose Quakes (8pm, regional)
Sep. 26: LA Galaxy (TBD, ESPN)
Sept. 29: @ Colorado Rapids (8pm, regional)
Oct. 2: Real Salt Lake (2:30pm, UniMás)
Oct. 16: Minnesota United (8pm, regional)
Oct. 20: @ San Jose Quakes (9:30pm, regional)
Oct. 24: Houston Dynamo (3pm, ESPN)
Oct. 30: @ FC Dallas (8pm, regional)
Nov. 3: Sporting Kansas City (9pm, regional)
Nov. 7: @ Portland Timbers (5pm, regional)
MLS 2021
Teams are listed along with their odds of winning the MLS Cup, according to a survey of betting sites.
Seven teams make the playoffs in each division.
Western Conference
Los Angeles FC (5-1)
Seattle Sounders (10-1)
Portland Timbers (22-1)
Minnesota United (30-1)
FC Dallas (33-1)
Sporting Kansas City (33-1)
Los Angeles Galaxy (35-1)
Colorado Rapids (50-1)
Austin FC (66-1)
Vancouver Whitecaps (80-1)
Real Salt Lake (100-1)
Houston Dynamo (150-1)
San Jose Earthquakes (150-1)
Eastern Conference
Columbus Crew (9-1)
Toronto FC (12-1)
Philadelphia Union (12-1)
New York City FC (12-1)
Orlando City (18-1)
New England Revolution (25-1)
New York Red Bulls (30-1)
Atlanta United (28-1)
Inter Miami (30-1)
Chicago Fire (33-1)
Nashville SC (50-1)
FC Cincinnati ( 66-1)
Montreal Impact (75-1)
D.C. United (150-1)